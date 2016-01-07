Noun 1. guvnor - (British slang) boss
A node process manager that isn't spanners all the way down.
Use
guv (or
guvnor if you're not into the whole brevity thing).
## Web interface
Start the web interface with (can be run without guvnor running in the background - for example if you want to monitor one or more guvnor servers from a different machine that is not running guvnor):
$ guv-web
or run the web interface under guvnor itself (please read the guvnor web setup section first!):
$ guv web
npm install -g guvnor --unsafe-perm
Why
--unsafe-perm? Guvnor uses a fair few native modules that require access to
/root/.npm and
/root/.node-gyp when building. At the moment this is the only way to allow access.
npm's upgrade command is a big angry box of wasps so to be sure, kill guvnor, remove it, reinstall and start it.
guv kill
npm remove -g guvnor
npm install -g guvnor
guv
For instructions on how to move between breaking versions, see upgrading
## Usage
Comprehensive help is available on the command line:
guv --help
and with more detail for each subcommand, e.g.:
guv start --help
The first time you invoke a guvnor command, the daemon will start in the background. Because guvnor can run processes as different users, it needs to be able to switch to those users. Consequently you should start guvnor as root or another privileged user.
A configuration file if run as root can be placed at
/etc/guvnor/guvnor. Take a look at the default configuration file for details.
If you create a configuration file, it will be merged with the default configuration, so if you only want to override one property, you need only specify one property in your config file.
Guvnor comes with a sysv init script. To configure it to run on system boot run the following:
$ sudo ln -s /usr/local/lib/node_modules/guvnor/scripts/init/sysv/guvnor /etc/init.d/guvnor
$ sudo update-rc.d guvnor defaults
To undo this, run:
$ sudo update-rc.d guvnor remove
$ sudo rm /etc/init.d/guvnor
If you installed node via
apt-get install nodejs, you should create a symlink to the
nodejs binary:
$ sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
Also, the init script is probably stored at
/usr/lib/node_modules/... instead of
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/... - please check your filesystem to be sure.
See the sample Dockerfile for how to run guvnor with Docker.
In the Dockerfile there are two variables -
GUVNOR_ROOT_SECRET and
GUVNOR_USER_SECRET - you should change these to a long random string unique to your install before building the container.
Once you'd done that, build the container and run it with the commands below. The
-p option forwards a port used by guv-web to connect to the instance of guvnor in the container, so forward the port as appropriate to your setup.
$ sudo docker build -t guvnor .
$ sudo docker run -p 57484:57483 -d guvnor
To connect guv-web to your docker container, add something like the below to your
guvnor-web-hosts file:
[docker]
host = localhost
port = 57484
user = root
secret = GUVNOR_ROOT_SECRET
...and to your
guvnor-web-users file:
[alex.docker]
user = guvnor
secret = GUVNOR_USER_SECRET
Replace
GUVNOR_ROOT_SECRET and
GUVNOR_USER_SECRET with whatever you defined in the Dockerfile.
It's useful to be able to set up and tear down fresh VMs to do testing, so a Vagrant file is available. It's configured to run Debian Jessie and install the latest versions of Node and Guvnor.
Once Vagrant is installed, cd into the vagrant directory and run:
$ vagrant up
$ vagrant ssh
$ sudo npm install -g guvnor
Then when you are done, to shut the machine down exit your SSH session and run:
$ vagrant destroy
Install docker on vagrant with
wget -qO- https://get.docker.com/ | sh
Then cd to
/docker and build & run guvnor
sudo docker build -t guvnor .
sudo docker run -p 60000-60020:60000-60020 -d guvnor
See the changelog