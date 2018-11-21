Gutenberg is a flexible and simple-to-use web typography starter kit for web designers and developers. It’s a small step towards a better typography on the web. Beautiful typographic styles can be made by setting base type size, line-height (leading) and measure (max-width).
Gutenberg sets the baseline grid to establish a proper vertical rhythm and makes sure all elements fit into it. It sets up the macro typography so you can focus on the micro-typographic details.
The backbone of your typography.
—The Smashing Magazine
Gutenberg is built with Sass and Grunt. Fork or download the repository to get started.
npm install gutenberg-web-type
Johannes Gutenberg invented a printing press with movable type more than 500 years ago. His invention led to improved readability of books and enabled a distribution on a large scale. His invention improved a medium and took it to another level. This web typography starter kit aims to do exactly the same for another medium — the web.
Gutenberg is an open source project licensed under Creative Commons 3.0. Feel free to use, adapt or contribute.
