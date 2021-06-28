Modern framework to print web pages correctly

How to use

Simply include the right stylesheet(s) in your html and load it only for a printer. Gutenberg.css is the base stylesheet but there are themes available in the themes folder.

Example with Gutenberg and "old style" theme :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/gutenberg.css" media = "print" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/themes/oldstyle.css" media = "print" >

Comparison between standard print (left) and Gutenberg (middle, Modern style and right, Old style)

npm

Gutenberg is available on npm

npm install gutenberg-css

(or yarn add gutenberg-css for yarn users)

CDN

You can also use the unpkg service as a CDN.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6" media = "print" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6/dist/themes/oldstyle.min.css" media = "print" >

What does the framework do ?

Hide elements

To hide elements to be printed you can simply add the class no-print .

Force break page

Gutenberg provides two ways to break a page, the class break-before will to break before and break-after to break after.

Example:

< h1 class = "break-before" > My title </ h1 > < p class = "break-after" > I will break after this paragraph </ p > < p > I am on a new page </ p >

Avoid break inside

To avoid the page to break "inside" an element, you can use the avoid-break-inside class.

Example:

< div class = "avoid-break-inside" > < img src = "gutenberg.png" /> < p > I really don't want this part to be cut </ p > </ div >

If you do not want to reformat the links, acronym or abbreviation to show the full url or title, you can use the class no-reformat .

Force to print background

To force backgrounds to be printed (can be useful when you "print" a pdf), add this CSS (compatible with Safari and Chrome):

-webkit-print-color-adjust : exact ; print-color-adjust : exact ;

Dev