gc

gutenberg-css

by Fabien Salathe
0.6.1 (see all)

Modern framework to print the web correctly.                                               

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Gutenberg

Modern framework to print web pages correctly

How to use

Simply include the right stylesheet(s) in your html and load it only for a printer. Gutenberg.css is the base stylesheet but there are themes available in the themes folder.

Example with Gutenberg and "old style" theme :

<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/gutenberg.css" media="print">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/themes/oldstyle.css" media="print"> <!-- optional -->

comparison

Comparison between standard print (left) and Gutenberg (middle, Modern style and right, Old style)

npm

Gutenberg is available on npm

npm install gutenberg-css

(or yarn add gutenberg-css for yarn users)

CDN

You can also use the unpkg service as a CDN.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6" media="print">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6/dist/themes/oldstyle.min.css" media="print">

What does the framework do ?

Hide elements

To hide elements to be printed you can simply add the class no-print.

Force break page

Gutenberg provides two ways to break a page, the class break-before will to break before and break-after to break after.

Example:

<!-- The title will be on a new page -->
<h1 class="break-before">My title</h1>

<p class="break-after">I will break after this paragraph</p>
<!-- Break here, the next paragraph will be on a new page -->
<p>I am on a new page</p>

Avoid break inside

To avoid the page to break "inside" an element, you can use the avoid-break-inside class.

Example:

<div class="avoid-break-inside">
  <img src="gutenberg.png" />

  <p>I really don't want this part to be cut</p>
</div>

If you do not want to reformat the links, acronym or abbreviation to show the full url or title, you can use the class no-reformat.

Force to print background

To force backgrounds to be printed (can be useful when you "print" a pdf), add this CSS (compatible with Safari and Chrome):

-webkit-print-color-adjust: exact;
        print-color-adjust: exact;

Dev

  • npm i to install the dependencies
  • npm run watch to "watch" the scss folder and compile to css
  • npm run build to compile gutenberg to css

