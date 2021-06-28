Modern framework to print web pages correctly
Simply include the right stylesheet(s) in your html and load it only for a printer.
Gutenberg.css is the base stylesheet but there are themes available in the
themes folder.
Example with Gutenberg and "old style" theme :
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/gutenberg.css" media="print">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/themes/oldstyle.css" media="print"> <!-- optional -->
Comparison between standard print (left) and Gutenberg (middle, Modern style and right, Old style)
Gutenberg is available on npm
npm install gutenberg-css
(or
yarn add gutenberg-css for yarn users)
You can also use the unpkg service as a CDN.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6" media="print">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/gutenberg-css@0.6/dist/themes/oldstyle.min.css" media="print">
To hide elements to be printed you can simply add the class
no-print.
Gutenberg provides two ways to break a page, the class
break-before will to break before and
break-after to break after.
Example:
<!-- The title will be on a new page -->
<h1 class="break-before">My title</h1>
<p class="break-after">I will break after this paragraph</p>
<!-- Break here, the next paragraph will be on a new page -->
<p>I am on a new page</p>
To avoid the page to break "inside" an element, you can use the
avoid-break-inside class.
Example:
<div class="avoid-break-inside">
<img src="gutenberg.png" />
<p>I really don't want this part to be cut</p>
</div>
If you do not want to reformat the links, acronym or abbreviation to show the full url or title, you can use the class
no-reformat.
To force backgrounds to be printed (can be useful when you "print" a pdf), add this CSS (compatible with Safari and Chrome):
-webkit-print-color-adjust: exact;
print-color-adjust: exact;
npm i to install the dependencies
npm run watch to "watch" the scss folder and compile to css
npm run build to compile gutenberg to css