gm

gunzip-maybe

by Mathias Buus
1.4.2 (see all)

Transform stream that gunzips its input if it is gzipped and just echoes it if not

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gunzip-maybe

Transform stream that gunzips its input if it is gzipped and just echoes it if not.

npm install gunzip-maybe

Usage

Simply pipe a gzipped (or not gzipped) stream to gunzip([maxRecursion = 3]) and read the unzipped content. maxRecursion protects the unzip mechanism from an infinite recursion in case of a malicious archive.

// this will gunzip gzippedStream
gzippedStream.pipe(gunzip()).pipe(process.stdout);

// this will just echo plainTextStream
plainTextStream.pipe(gunzip()).pipe(process.stdout);

CLI usage

npm install -g gunzip-maybe
gunzip-maybe --help # will print out usage

License

MIT

