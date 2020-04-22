Transform stream that gunzips its input if it is gzipped and just echoes it if not.

npm install gunzip-maybe

Usage

Simply pipe a gzipped (or not gzipped) stream to gunzip([maxRecursion = 3]) and read the unzipped content. maxRecursion protects the unzip mechanism from an infinite recursion in case of a malicious archive.

gzippedStream.pipe(gunzip()).pipe(process.stdout); plainTextStream.pipe(gunzip()).pipe(process.stdout);

CLI usage

npm install -g gunzip-maybe gunzip-maybe -- help

License

MIT