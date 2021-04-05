Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the gunning fog index.
See
syllable for detecting syllables.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install gunning-fog
import {gunningFog} from 'gunning-fog'
// For “The Australian platypus is seemingly a hybrid of a mammal and reptilian
// creature.”
// 1 sentence; 13 words; 4 polysillabic words, of which two are jargon, proper
// nouns, or compound words.
gunningFog({sentence: 1, word: 13, complexPolysillabicWord: 2})
// => 11.353846...
This package exports the following identifiers:
gunningFog.
There is no default export.
gunningFog(counts)
Given an object containing the number of words (
word), the number of sentences
(
sentence), and the number of complex (excluding jargon, proper nouns,
compound words) polysillabic (three or more syllables) words
(
complexPolysillabicWord) in a document, returns the grade level associated
with the document.
