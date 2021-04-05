Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the gunning fog index.

See syllable for detecting syllables.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install gunning-fog

Use

import {gunningFog} from 'gunning-fog' gunningFog({ sentence : 1 , word : 13 , complexPolysillabicWord : 2 })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: gunningFog . There is no default export.

Given an object containing the number of words ( word ), the number of sentences ( sentence ), and the number of complex (excluding jargon, proper nouns, compound words) polysillabic (three or more syllables) words ( complexPolysillabicWord ) in a document, returns the grade level associated with the document.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer