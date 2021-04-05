openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gunning-fog

by words
2.0.0 (see all)

Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the Gunning fog index (1952)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gunning-fog

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the gunning fog index.

See syllable for detecting syllables.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install gunning-fog

Use

import {gunningFog} from 'gunning-fog'

// For “The Australian platypus is seemingly a hybrid of a mammal and reptilian
// creature.”
// 1 sentence; 13 words; 4 polysillabic words, of which two are jargon, proper
// nouns, or compound words.
gunningFog({sentence: 1, word: 13, complexPolysillabicWord: 2})
// => 11.353846...

API

This package exports the following identifiers: gunningFog. There is no default export.

gunningFog(counts)

Given an object containing the number of words (word), the number of sentences (sentence), and the number of complex (excluding jargon, proper nouns, compound words) polysillabic (three or more syllables) words (complexPolysillabicWord) in a document, returns the grade level associated with the document.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial