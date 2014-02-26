DISCONTINUED, THIS REPO DOES NOT WORK.

Since the introduction of catpchas on all of Sony' sites and apps, none of the login methods listed here will work.

A Playstation Network API written in Node.js

v0.2.0

About

This script uses the method found in Sony's official Android application that sends JSON in every response and NOT xml. For now this script can get:

Updated profile data. (1 hour max)

Trophy data Summary whithin all games owned (that supports trophies) by gameID (npCommunicationID) by group (DLC, Expansion)



Features planned

Caching

Friends Friends management (add, delete, block) Messaging (chat) Voice/Image support will be added someday, no way to test it without a PSVITA/PS3/PS4 system

Profile Feeds (depends on user's privacy) (user just played Battlefield 4, "user" has started broadcasting, "user" has just become friends with "another user", etc...)

Stream Freed (Twitch, UStream)

User's login for self management

Notifications

User friend list (depends on user's privacy)

Gems (Pronuntiation for PS4, and a few console downloads) NOTE: I will not share SONY's HmacSHA1 key here on GitHub

Requirements

A valid PSN account (can be new)

Node.js / io.js

Known Limitations

It doesn't display hidden trophies this is a server-side restriction. If you do have another way to get them please share it.

Installing

You can install it with the package manager

npm install gumer-psn

Or clone the repository and install the dependencies

git clone https://github.com/jhewt/gumer-psn.git cd gumer-psn/ npm install

Usage

Using the example

NOTE: Please replace the login details on top of the file in the example, including the braces.

This example uses Express

cp example/ index .js ./ npm install express node index .js

Once it has started, you can start asking profile or trophy data by going to:

Profile : http://localhost:3000/PSN/ your_id

: http://localhost:3000/PSN/ Trophies Summary : http://localhost:3000/PSN/ your_id /trophies

: http://localhost:3000/PSN/ /trophies Trophies by gameID : http://localhost:3000/PSN/ your_id /trophies/ gameID

: http://localhost:3000/PSN/ /trophies/ Trophies groups : http://localhost:3000/PSN/ your_id /trophies/ gameID /groups

: http://localhost:3000/PSN/ /trophies/ /groups Trophies by groupID : http://localhost:3000/PSN/ your_id /trophies/ gameID /groups/ groupID

: http://localhost:3000/PSN/ /trophies/ /groups/ Trophy info by tophyID: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies/gameID/tophyID

Init

var gumerPSN = require ( './psn' ); gumerPSN.init({ debug : true , email : "your_account" , password : "your_password" , npLanguage : "en" , region : "us" });

Getting profile data by ID

gumerPSN.getProfile( 'JSachs13' , function ( error, profileData ) { console .log(profileData) })

Output:

{ "onlineId" : "JSachs13" , "region" : "ar" , "npId" : "SlNhY2hzMTNAZDIuYXI=" , "avatarUrl" : "http://static-resource.np.community.playstation.net/avatar/default/DefaultAvatar.png" , "aboutMe" : "" , "languagesUsed" :[ "en" ], "plus" : 0 , "trophySummary" :{ "level" : 1 , "progress" : 0 , "earnedTrophies" :{ "platinum" : 0 , "gold" : 0 , "silver" : 0 , "bronze" : 0 } }, "relation" : "me" , "presence" :{ "primaryInfo" :{ "onlineStatus" : "offline" } } }

Getting trophy summary by userID

gumerPSN.getProfile( 'OSXelot' , 0 , 10 , function ( error, trophyData ) { console .log(trophyData) })

It should output 10 trophies formatted like this:

{ "totalResults" : 119 , "offset" : 0 , "limit" : 10 , "trophyTitles" : [{ "npCommunicationId" : "NPWR05738_00" , "trophyTitleName" : "Thief" , "trophyTitleDetail" : "Thief" , "trophyTitleIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05738_00_005CF20744AFD7A6E1C94DEB60ADF92CE36B378190/AC656F00CF22AE504B0B976A5CDDED1C766835F0.PNG" , "trophyTitlePlatfrom" : "PS4" , "hasTrophyGroups" : false , "definedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 24 , "silver" : 8 , "gold" : 5 , "platinum" : 1 }, "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "progress" : 1 , "earnedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 1 , "silver" : 0 , "gold" : 0 , "platinum" : 0 }, "lastUpdateDate" : "2014-02-26T01:48:59Z" } }, { "..." : "..." } ] }

Getting trophies list by GameID (npCommunicationID)

gumerPSN.getGameTrophies( 'OSXelot' , 'NPWR05506_00' , '' , function ( error, trophyData ) { console .log(trophyData) })

Output: (Killzone)

{ "trophies" : [{ "trophyId" : 0 , "trophyHidden" : false , "trophyType" : "platinum" , "trophyName" : "Hero" , "trophyDetail" : "Obtain all Killzone Shadow Fall trophies" , "trophyIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/AE011855D3F4C4E7DFE868DAAD607FBBAB821094.PNG" , "trophyRare" : 0 , "trophyEarnedRate" : "0.1" , "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "earned" : false } }, { "trophyId" : 1 , "trophyHidden" : false , "trophyType" : "bronze" , "trophyName" : "The Father" , "trophyDetail" : "Complete level 'The Father'" , "trophyIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CFD68018F0D838073C5D322534482B0E559CAA86.PNG" , "trophyRare" : 3 , "trophyEarnedRate" : "92.0" , "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "earned" : true , "earnedDate" : "2013-11-25T21:37:50Z" } },{ "trophyId" : 3 , "trophyHidden" : false , "trophyType" : "bronze" , "trophyName" : "Deniable" , "trophyDetail" : "In 'The Shadow', operate without raising an alarm or disabling the security mainframe" , "trophyIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/770E87B1A054B4232DC23331D1061E426CD37D14.PNG" , "trophyRare" : 0 , "trophyEarnedRate" : "1.5" , "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "earned" : false } }, { "..." }] }

Getting trophies groups by GameID (npCommunicationID)

gumerPSN.getGameTrophyGroups( 'OSXelot' , 'NPWR05506_00' , function ( error, trophyData ) { console .log(trophyData) })

Output:

{ "trophyTitleName" : "Killzone Shadow Fall" , "trophyTitleDetail" : "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set" , "trophyTitleIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG" , "trophyTitlePlatfrom" : "PS4" , "definedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 23 , "silver" : 9 , "gold" : 7 , "platinum" : 1 }, "trophyGroups" : [{ "trophyGroupId" : "default" , "trophyGroupName" : "Killzone Shadow Fall" , "trophyGroupDetail" : "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set" , "trophyGroupIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG" , "definedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 18 , "silver" : 8 , "gold" : 6 , "platinum" : 1 }, "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "progress" : 24 , "earnedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 7 , "silver" : 2 , "gold" : 1 , "platinum" : 0 }, "lastUpdateDate" : "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z" } }, { "trophyGroupId" : "001" , "trophyGroupName" : "Insurgent Expansion" , "trophyGroupDetail" : "Insurgent Expansion trophies" , "trophyGroupIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/F66077FD8249F105092B67B4932EC45AE4EB4811.PNG" , "definedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 5 , "silver" : 1 , "gold" : 1 , "platinum" : 0 }, "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "progress" : 0 , "earnedTrophies" : { "bronze" : 0 , "silver" : 0 , "gold" : 0 , "platinum" : 0 }, "lastUpdateDate" : "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z" } }] }

Getting trophy info by trophyID

gumerPSN.getTrophy( 'OSXelot' , 'NPWR05506_00' , '' , 33 , function ( error, trophyData ) { console .log(trophyData) })

Output:

{ "trophies" : [{ "trophyId" : 33 , "trophyHidden" : false , "trophyType" : "bronze" , "trophyName" : "Hacktivist" , "trophyDetail" : "Reach the maximum level for the Hacking Ability" , "trophyIconUrl" : "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/5BB2B6897302931F8157D26E87507A5AAD45CF10.PNG" , "trophyRare" : 0 , "trophyEarnedRate" : "0.1" , "comparedUser" : { "onlineId" : "OSXelot" , "earned" : false } }] }

Contribute

Contribute by cloning the repository and start making changes to make it better, other API has failed because of being very "Copyrighted" and closed source. This is different, I'm also planning on making a site using PSN profiles but I want everyone to join in order to make the perfect PSN API possible and FREE.

NOTE: I do not own any PlayStation system, I only play PC games (PC MASTER RACE!). All this comes from checking the network activity within my Android Device and reading Mali code (decompiling their .apk).

NOTE: I do not own any PlayStation system, I only play PC games (PC MASTER RACE!). All this comes from checking the network activity within my Android Device and reading Mali code (decompiling their .apk).