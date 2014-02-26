openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

gumer-psn

by José A. Sachs
0.2.0 (see all)

A Playstation Network API written in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

350

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DISCONTINUED, THIS REPO DOES NOT WORK.

Since the introduction of catpchas on all of Sony' sites and apps, none of the login methods listed here will work.

gumer-psn

A Playstation Network API written in Node.js

v0.2.0

About

This script uses the method found in Sony's official Android application that sends JSON in every response and NOT xml. For now this script can get:

  • Updated profile data. (1 hour max)
  • Trophy data
    • Summary whithin all games owned (that supports trophies)
    • by gameID (npCommunicationID)
    • by group (DLC, Expansion)

Features planned

  • Caching
  • Friends
    • Friends management (add, delete, block)
    • Messaging (chat) Voice/Image support will be added someday, no way to test it without a PSVITA/PS3/PS4 system
  • Profile Feeds (depends on user's privacy) (user just played Battlefield 4, "user" has started broadcasting, "user" has just become friends with "another user", etc...)
  • Stream Freed (Twitch, UStream)
  • User's login for self management
  • Notifications
  • User friend list (depends on user's privacy)
  • Gems (Pronuntiation for PS4, and a few console downloads) NOTE: I will not share SONY's HmacSHA1 key here on GitHub

Requirements

  • A valid PSN account (can be new)
  • Node.js / io.js

Known Limitations

  • It doesn't display hidden trophies this is a server-side restriction. If you do have another way to get them please share it.

Installing

You can install it with the package manager

    npm install gumer-psn

Or clone the repository and install the dependencies

    git clone https://github.com/jhewt/gumer-psn.git
    cd gumer-psn/
    npm install

Usage

Using the example

NOTE: Please replace the login details on top of the file in the example, including the braces.

This example uses Express

cp example/index.js ./
npm install express
node index.js

Once it has started, you can start asking profile or trophy data by going to:

  • Profile: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id
  • Trophies Summary: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies
  • Trophies by gameID: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies/gameID
  • Trophies groups: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies/gameID/groups
  • Trophies by groupID: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies/gameID/groups/groupID
  • Trophy info by tophyID: http://localhost:3000/PSN/your_id/trophies/gameID/tophyID

Init

var gumerPSN    = require('./psn');
    
    // Init the API
gumerPSN.init({     // Our PSN Module, we have to start it once. - irkinsander
    debug:      true                    // Let's set it true, it's still in early development. So, report everything that goes wrong please.
    ,email:     "your_account"          // A valid PSN/SCE account (can be new one) // TODO: Using the user's credentials to do this.
    ,password:  "your_password"         // Account's password, du'h
    ,npLanguage:"en"                    // The language the trophy's name and description will shown as
    ,region:    "us"                    // The server region that will push data
});

Getting profile data by ID

// ID
gumerPSN.getProfile('JSachs13', function(error, profileData) { 
        console.log(profileData)
})

Output:

{
    "onlineId":"JSachs13",
    "region":"ar",
    "npId":"SlNhY2hzMTNAZDIuYXI=",
    "avatarUrl":"http://static-resource.np.community.playstation.net/avatar/default/DefaultAvatar.png",
    "aboutMe":"",
    "languagesUsed":["en"],
    "plus":0,
    "trophySummary":{
        "level":1,"progress":0,"earnedTrophies":{"platinum":0,"gold":0,"silver":0,"bronze":0}
    },
    "relation":"me",
    "presence":{
        "primaryInfo":{"onlineStatus":"offline"}
    }
}

Getting trophy summary by userID

// ID, START, LIMIT
gumerPSN.getProfile('OSXelot', 0, 10, function(error, trophyData) { 
        console.log(trophyData)
})

It should output 10 trophies formatted like this:

{
    "totalResults": 119,
    "offset": 0,
    "limit": 10,
    "trophyTitles": [{
            "npCommunicationId": "NPWR05738_00",
            "trophyTitleName": "Thief",
            "trophyTitleDetail": "Thief",
            "trophyTitleIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05738_00_005CF20744AFD7A6E1C94DEB60ADF92CE36B378190/AC656F00CF22AE504B0B976A5CDDED1C766835F0.PNG",
            "trophyTitlePlatfrom": "PS4",
            "hasTrophyGroups": false,
            "definedTrophies": {
                    "bronze": 24,
                    "silver": 8,
                    "gold": 5,
                    "platinum": 1
            },
            "comparedUser": {
                    "onlineId": "OSXelot",
                    "progress": 1,
                    "earnedTrophies": {
                            "bronze": 1,
                            "silver": 0,
                            "gold": 0,
                            "platinum": 0
                    },
                    "lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-26T01:48:59Z"
            }
    }, 
    {
        "...":"..."
    }
    ]
}

Getting trophies list by GameID (npCommunicationID)

// ID (optional, if blank it doesn't compare to that user), GAMEID, GROUPID (optional, if leave blank it displays every trophy (default + DLCs))
gumerPSN.getGameTrophies('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', '', function(error, trophyData) {
        console.log(trophyData)
})

Output: (Killzone)

{
    "trophies": [{
        "trophyId": 0,
        "trophyHidden": false,
        "trophyType": "platinum",
        "trophyName": "Hero",
        "trophyDetail": "Obtain all Killzone Shadow Fall trophies",
        "trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/AE011855D3F4C4E7DFE868DAAD607FBBAB821094.PNG",
        "trophyRare": 0,
        "trophyEarnedRate": "0.1",
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "earned": false
        }
    }, {
        "trophyId": 1,
        "trophyHidden": false,
        "trophyType": "bronze",
        "trophyName": "The Father",
        "trophyDetail": "Complete level 'The Father'",
        "trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CFD68018F0D838073C5D322534482B0E559CAA86.PNG",
        "trophyRare": 3,
        "trophyEarnedRate": "92.0",
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "earned": true,
            "earnedDate": "2013-11-25T21:37:50Z"
        }
    },{
        "trophyId": 3,
        "trophyHidden": false,
        "trophyType": "bronze",
        "trophyName": "Deniable",
        "trophyDetail": "In 'The Shadow', operate without raising an alarm or disabling the security mainframe",
        "trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/770E87B1A054B4232DC23331D1061E426CD37D14.PNG",
        "trophyRare": 0,
        "trophyEarnedRate": "1.5",
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "earned": false
        }
    },  {"..."}]
}

Getting trophies groups by GameID (npCommunicationID)

// ID (optional, if not blank it displays the progression of each group), GAMEID
gumerPSN.getGameTrophyGroups('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', function(error, trophyData) {
        console.log(trophyData)
})

Output:

{
    "trophyTitleName": "Killzone Shadow Fall",
    "trophyTitleDetail": "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set",
    "trophyTitleIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG",
    "trophyTitlePlatfrom": "PS4",
    "definedTrophies": {
        "bronze": 23,
        "silver": 9,
        "gold": 7,
        "platinum": 1
    },
    "trophyGroups": [{
        "trophyGroupId": "default",
        "trophyGroupName": "Killzone Shadow Fall",
        "trophyGroupDetail": "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set",
        "trophyGroupIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG",
        "definedTrophies": {
            "bronze": 18,
            "silver": 8,
            "gold": 6,
            "platinum": 1
        },
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "progress": 24,
            "earnedTrophies": {
                "bronze": 7,
                "silver": 2,
                "gold": 1,
                "platinum": 0
            },
            "lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z"
        }
    }, {
        "trophyGroupId": "001",
        "trophyGroupName": "Insurgent Expansion",
        "trophyGroupDetail": "Insurgent Expansion trophies",
        "trophyGroupIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/F66077FD8249F105092B67B4932EC45AE4EB4811.PNG",
        "definedTrophies": {
            "bronze": 5,
            "silver": 1,
            "gold": 1,
            "platinum": 0
        },
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "progress": 0,
            "earnedTrophies": {
                "bronze": 0,
                "silver": 0,
                "gold": 0,
                "platinum": 0
            },
            "lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z"
        }
    }]
}

Getting trophy info by trophyID

// ID (optional, if not blank it displays if the user has earned it), GAMEID, GROUPID (Not really necessary here), TROPHYID
gumerPSN.getTrophy('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', '', 33, function(error, trophyData) {
        console.log(trophyData)
})

Output:

{
    "trophies": [{
        "trophyId": 33,
        "trophyHidden": false,
        "trophyType": "bronze",
        "trophyName": "Hacktivist",
        "trophyDetail": "Reach the maximum level for the Hacking Ability",
        "trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/5BB2B6897302931F8157D26E87507A5AAD45CF10.PNG",
        "trophyRare": 0,
        "trophyEarnedRate": "0.1",
        "comparedUser": {
            "onlineId": "OSXelot",
            "earned": false
        }
    }]
}

Contribute

Contribute by cloning the repository and start making changes to make it better, other API has failed because of being very "Copyrighted" and closed source. This is different, I'm also planning on making a site using PSN profiles but I want everyone to join in order to make the perfect PSN API possible and FREE.

NOTE: I do not own any PlayStation system, I only play PC games (PC MASTER RACE!). All this comes from checking the network activity within my Android Device and reading Mali code (decompiling their .apk).

If you want to make a donation, feel free to do it to my paypal account: jose_sachs@hotmail.com. It helps me to mantain this project, and a coffe while coding isn't bad.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial