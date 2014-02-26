Since the introduction of catpchas on all of Sony' sites and apps, none of the login methods listed here will work.
A Playstation Network API written in Node.js
v0.2.0
This script uses the method found in Sony's official Android application that sends JSON in every response and NOT xml. For now this script can get:
You can install it with the package manager
npm install gumer-psn
Or clone the repository and install the dependencies
git clone https://github.com/jhewt/gumer-psn.git
cd gumer-psn/
npm install
This example uses Express
cp example/index.js ./
npm install express
node index.js
Once it has started, you can start asking profile or trophy data by going to:
var gumerPSN = require('./psn');
// Init the API
gumerPSN.init({ // Our PSN Module, we have to start it once. - irkinsander
debug: true // Let's set it true, it's still in early development. So, report everything that goes wrong please.
,email: "your_account" // A valid PSN/SCE account (can be new one) // TODO: Using the user's credentials to do this.
,password: "your_password" // Account's password, du'h
,npLanguage:"en" // The language the trophy's name and description will shown as
,region: "us" // The server region that will push data
});
// ID
gumerPSN.getProfile('JSachs13', function(error, profileData) {
console.log(profileData)
})
Output:
{
"onlineId":"JSachs13",
"region":"ar",
"npId":"SlNhY2hzMTNAZDIuYXI=",
"avatarUrl":"http://static-resource.np.community.playstation.net/avatar/default/DefaultAvatar.png",
"aboutMe":"",
"languagesUsed":["en"],
"plus":0,
"trophySummary":{
"level":1,"progress":0,"earnedTrophies":{"platinum":0,"gold":0,"silver":0,"bronze":0}
},
"relation":"me",
"presence":{
"primaryInfo":{"onlineStatus":"offline"}
}
}
// ID, START, LIMIT
gumerPSN.getProfile('OSXelot', 0, 10, function(error, trophyData) {
console.log(trophyData)
})
It should output 10 trophies formatted like this:
{
"totalResults": 119,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"trophyTitles": [{
"npCommunicationId": "NPWR05738_00",
"trophyTitleName": "Thief",
"trophyTitleDetail": "Thief",
"trophyTitleIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05738_00_005CF20744AFD7A6E1C94DEB60ADF92CE36B378190/AC656F00CF22AE504B0B976A5CDDED1C766835F0.PNG",
"trophyTitlePlatfrom": "PS4",
"hasTrophyGroups": false,
"definedTrophies": {
"bronze": 24,
"silver": 8,
"gold": 5,
"platinum": 1
},
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"progress": 1,
"earnedTrophies": {
"bronze": 1,
"silver": 0,
"gold": 0,
"platinum": 0
},
"lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-26T01:48:59Z"
}
},
{
"...":"..."
}
]
}
// ID (optional, if blank it doesn't compare to that user), GAMEID, GROUPID (optional, if leave blank it displays every trophy (default + DLCs))
gumerPSN.getGameTrophies('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', '', function(error, trophyData) {
console.log(trophyData)
})
Output: (Killzone)
{
"trophies": [{
"trophyId": 0,
"trophyHidden": false,
"trophyType": "platinum",
"trophyName": "Hero",
"trophyDetail": "Obtain all Killzone Shadow Fall trophies",
"trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/AE011855D3F4C4E7DFE868DAAD607FBBAB821094.PNG",
"trophyRare": 0,
"trophyEarnedRate": "0.1",
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"earned": false
}
}, {
"trophyId": 1,
"trophyHidden": false,
"trophyType": "bronze",
"trophyName": "The Father",
"trophyDetail": "Complete level 'The Father'",
"trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CFD68018F0D838073C5D322534482B0E559CAA86.PNG",
"trophyRare": 3,
"trophyEarnedRate": "92.0",
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"earned": true,
"earnedDate": "2013-11-25T21:37:50Z"
}
},{
"trophyId": 3,
"trophyHidden": false,
"trophyType": "bronze",
"trophyName": "Deniable",
"trophyDetail": "In 'The Shadow', operate without raising an alarm or disabling the security mainframe",
"trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/770E87B1A054B4232DC23331D1061E426CD37D14.PNG",
"trophyRare": 0,
"trophyEarnedRate": "1.5",
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"earned": false
}
}, {"..."}]
}
// ID (optional, if not blank it displays the progression of each group), GAMEID
gumerPSN.getGameTrophyGroups('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', function(error, trophyData) {
console.log(trophyData)
})
Output:
{
"trophyTitleName": "Killzone Shadow Fall",
"trophyTitleDetail": "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set",
"trophyTitleIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG",
"trophyTitlePlatfrom": "PS4",
"definedTrophies": {
"bronze": 23,
"silver": 9,
"gold": 7,
"platinum": 1
},
"trophyGroups": [{
"trophyGroupId": "default",
"trophyGroupName": "Killzone Shadow Fall",
"trophyGroupDetail": "Killzone Shadow Fall trophy set",
"trophyGroupIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/CB728C2FC4AEF61F48C5C7866BF00D1931FF6C9D.PNG",
"definedTrophies": {
"bronze": 18,
"silver": 8,
"gold": 6,
"platinum": 1
},
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"progress": 24,
"earnedTrophies": {
"bronze": 7,
"silver": 2,
"gold": 1,
"platinum": 0
},
"lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z"
}
}, {
"trophyGroupId": "001",
"trophyGroupName": "Insurgent Expansion",
"trophyGroupDetail": "Insurgent Expansion trophies",
"trophyGroupIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/F66077FD8249F105092B67B4932EC45AE4EB4811.PNG",
"definedTrophies": {
"bronze": 5,
"silver": 1,
"gold": 1,
"platinum": 0
},
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"progress": 0,
"earnedTrophies": {
"bronze": 0,
"silver": 0,
"gold": 0,
"platinum": 0
},
"lastUpdateDate": "2014-02-16T21:26:06Z"
}
}]
}
// ID (optional, if not blank it displays if the user has earned it), GAMEID, GROUPID (Not really necessary here), TROPHYID
gumerPSN.getTrophy('OSXelot', 'NPWR05506_00', '', 33, function(error, trophyData) {
console.log(trophyData)
})
Output:
{
"trophies": [{
"trophyId": 33,
"trophyHidden": false,
"trophyType": "bronze",
"trophyName": "Hacktivist",
"trophyDetail": "Reach the maximum level for the Hacking Ability",
"trophyIconUrl": "http://trophy01.np.community.playstation.net/trophy/np/NPWR05506_00_00484C26373EBD73895C66E4E5FD1F91432F176895/5BB2B6897302931F8157D26E87507A5AAD45CF10.PNG",
"trophyRare": 0,
"trophyEarnedRate": "0.1",
"comparedUser": {
"onlineId": "OSXelot",
"earned": false
}
}]
}
Contribute by cloning the repository and start making changes to make it better, other API has failed because of being very "Copyrighted" and closed source. This is different, I'm also planning on making a site using PSN profiles but I want everyone to join in order to make the perfect PSN API possible and FREE.
NOTE: I do not own any PlayStation system, I only play PC games (PC MASTER RACE!). All this comes from checking the network activity within my Android Device and reading Mali code (decompiling their .apk).
If you want to make a donation, feel free to do it to my paypal account: jose_sachs@hotmail.com. It helps me to mantain this project, and a coffe while coding isn't bad.