Gumdrops

This project contains reusable JavaScript React components that you can import into your project.

Prerequisites

Include GumGum Design System's CSS in your project:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://assets.ggops.com/stable/theme-blue.css">

See the Design System documentation for themes, CSS utilities and more.

Documentation

See the documentation for this library and its components.

Installation

To add a specific version, you can use yarn add gumdrops@1.0.0 (replace 1.0.0 with whatever version you want, or omit it to get the latest version)

The current and previous versions can be found in CHANGELOG.md

Usage

The library exports its components as ES Modules, so you can import only what you need, for example:

import Button from 'gumdrops/Button' ; import Badge from 'gumdrops/Badge' ; import Toggle from 'gumdrops/Toggle' ;

Follow the docs to use your component with the correct props.

For retrocompatibility, a CommonJS bundle is provided. It contains the whole library and can be used with:

const gumdrops = require ( 'gumdrops' ); import gumdrops from 'gumdrops' ;

For convenience and usage directly in the browser, there is also a UMD provided in:

node_modules/gumdrops/gumdrops .umd .js

Testing troubleshooting

Unfortunately, ESM is not yet widely available for some current tools, and running tests using components from this library could throw errors because of the ES module syntax. To prevent this, try the following:

For Jest : Jest uses its own implementation of require and will attempt to parse files with it and babel-jest, by default, it ignores node_modules which will result in syntax errors from the import statements. Add the next line to your jest config so that it ignores everything in node_modules, except for this library: "transformIgnorePatterns" : [ "/node_modules/(?!gumdrops)" ]

For Mocha + Webpack: It is very likely that your mocha and webpack configurations also ignore the node_modules directory, to prevent any syntax errors, load babel through a configuration file instead of calling --compilers js:babel-register or --require babel-register directly.

The file contents can be as simple as:

require ( 'babel-register' )({ ignore : /node_modules\/(?!gumdrops)/ }); -- require ./testSetup.js

Prerequisites for running project locally

Git and Git Flow

NodeJS/NPM & Yarn: Minimum Required Versions - We have tested with the following versions - node: ^8.9.0, npm: ^5.5.1, yarn ^1.2.1

Install the ESLint validators and Prettier on your editor of choice. We have the configuration files on the root of the project, .eslinrc and .prettierrc . There is a precommit hook to run the Prettier scripts on the files.

Running storybook locally

yarn yarn run storybook

Then open http://localhost:6006 on your browser. For more information visit React Storybook repo.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for information about contributing to this project.

Contributors

A special thank you to all of our contributors! Plus the following who contributed before we moved to GitHub: David Mejorado, Jose Santos, Mike Watt

License

Apache 2.0

Important Note: This project does not redistribute third party libraries but identifies their availability. The libraries called by this project are subject to their creator licenses. Remember to consult and comply with all licenses in your uses.