html/js/css/img/fonts/tpl are in one same folder, like Baidu
FIS. Good concept for FE source management / development.
gulp. More simple, flexible, expandable and stable. Everyone know gulp can do secondary development.
base64 image in
html/CSS
JS/CSS inlnied in html
require('main.css'), require css file in js
spritesmith, support auto sprite img
icon-font, support SVG 2 Iconfont.
usemin，support complex combo/package.
.tpl file will packaged into js file，support async js loading.
SCSS|ES6|ReactJS|Vuejs|Babel|Browserify|cssnano|uglify|imagmein and other plugins，One-Stop Solution Service， very Simple and Strong
gulp plugins, you can use them in
gulpman. For example, you can put
browser-sync in your gulpman build system
karma framework，support
babel/es6 unit test and coverage result.
gulp、
gulp-sass manually
npm install gulpman --save-dev
gulp gm:install to finish the setup
cnpm to install it:
cnpm install gulpman --save-dev
If
gulp-sass install failed, please run
cnpm install gulp-sass gulp-imagemin by manual to fix that.
If error happened in npm install，such as
/usr/local/lib/node_modules permission error, fix this by
sudo chown -R "$(whoami)"+
Path
sudo npm install is not recommended
The imagemin-pngquant module need
libpng-devel，if in Linux, please run
yum install libpng-devel at first
If install failed, check the
npm-debug.log to see if there are some
ENOMEMerrors
Config, and directly jump to
Usage
gulpman in your gulpfile.js，then it will load
gm:publish,
gm:develop into gulp tasks.
gulp gm:publish or
gulp gm:develop in terminal then it will work
/**
* Gulpfile.js
*/
var gulp = require('gulp'),
gman = require('gulpman')
// your other tasks ...
// xxx ...
/**
* config gulpman ======================
* Use config API
* assets path, CDN, URL prefix
*/
gman.config({
// whether use absolute path, default `true`
'is_absolute': true,
// cdn prefix support［string|array|function］arguments
'cdn_prefix': '',
// url prefix, defautl `/static`. This involves the server config ,such as the static path of nginx
'url_prefix': '/static',
/** use spritesmith for css-img sprite
* Based on Spritesmith: https://github.com/Ensighten/spritesmith
* Automatecially generate Sprite Image & CSS
**/
//'spritesmith': { },
/** usemin config **/
// 'usemin': {}
// The COMPONENTS directory
'components': 'components',
// For development assets and templates folder, related to Server Config
'runtime_views': 'views',
'dist_views': 'views_dist',
// For production assets and templates folder, related to Server Config
'runtime_assets': 'assets',
'dist_assets': 'assets_dist',
// The js library dir, set as a global module. Also you can set as `bower_components`
'lib': 'lib',
// You can add one customer global directory, so you can require module name directly, like: `require ('xxx')`. The xxx is in this directory
'global': 'common'
})
cdn_prefix support String, Array, Function
mediaFile
'cdn_prefix': function (fileName) {
console.log(fileName)
var c_list = [
'http://s0.com',
'http://s1.com',
'http://s2.com',
'http://s3.com',
'http://s4.com'
]
// You can customized your strategy
if(hostFile.match(/\.html$/gm)){
return c_list[0]
}else {
return c_list[1]
}
},
is_absolute
is_absolute is the dist path of source in html. default true. the dist path is like
/static/home/main.js
[*]Need consistent config with Server, like nginx, apache
If no local server, you can set is_absolute as false, use relative path. Like
../../assets/static/home/main.js
Use gulpman to arrange your directory as component，The root component dir can be
./components(default). If you have one component named foo, then
./components/foo，all related assets such as
html|js|css|fonts|image should be put in
foo folder.
This solution for assets can be high efficiency and easy to maintain.
gm:develop to start
develop mode, the
views dir and
assets dir can be generated automatically
gm:publish to publish assets in production env. The
views_dist and
assets_dist can generated.
For
Browserify packing, the js module in
global dir can be directly
require or
import in es6/js code
In
gulpman.config, the
lib和
global are global directory. Take an example:
components/lib directory, you have one module
foo.js，then it is
components/lib/foo.js. So when you use foo in your es6 file, you can use it like:
import foo from 'foo', no need write as
import foo from '../lib/foo'
similarly,
global option can set your dir as global module dir. You can set
bower dir as your
lib dir.
Please make no conficts in your global dir
gulpman.config({
'is_absolute': false,
'components': 'components/cc',
'runtime_views': 'runtime_views/rv',
'dist_views': 'dist_views/dv/dv',
'dist_assets': 'dist_assets/da',
'runtime_assets': 'runtime_assets/ra/ra',
})
# Create components directory and add one demo
# init components dir and a html demo
gulp gm:init
# develop and watch mode，watchings files changes and update files
gulp gm:develop
# Build and Watch one special component, other files are not compiled
gulp gm:develop -c component_name1,component_name2,component_name3...
# publish assets in production env
gulp gm:publish
# publish command support `-a`和`-v` parameters to set output assets/views path.
gulp gm:publish -v your_views_dist -a your_assets_dist
# clean dist files
gulp gm:clean
# clean dist files, including subfolders
gulp gm:clean-deep
# Generate one developing assets/views files, but not in watching mode
# compile for develop, not watch
gulp gm:compile
When the project become huge, if we watch all components assets, it will be slow and low efficiency, so we can only watch special component to get better performance
Fox example, if we want watch the
home component:
# this will only build and watch `components/home` components
gulp gm:develop -c home
React in gulpman
npm install react react-dom
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// xxx
tpl file in js|es6|jsx
Support
.tpl file, it will be packaged in dist js files.
Usage:
import dialogTpl from './dialog.tpl' or
var dialogTpl = require('./dialog.tpl')
?_gm_inline in assets src path in html/css
base64 code will be inlined in html/css
<p class="play">
<img width="480" alt="Karat 克拉" src="./img/testb64.png?_gm_inline" />
</p>
.test {
background: url(./img/testb64.png?_gm_inline) no-repeat;
}
?_gm_inline in url path
<script src="./plugin.js?_gm_inline" type="text/javascript"></script>
<link href="./dialog.css?_gm_inline" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" >
gulpman.config({ enableCSSSprite: true }), the default is false.
?_gm_sprite to img url
.demo {
background: url(./img/abc.png?_gm_sprite) no-repeat;
/* other style you can set ...*/
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
js|
css|
inlinejs|
inlinecss syntax
<!-- build:css ./home.css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./main.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./fff.css">
<!-- endbuild -->
<!-- build:js ../lib/base_lib.js -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="../lib/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="../lib/react.js"></script>
<!-- endbuild -->
.tpl files in your component, and use
require or
import in ES6, then the tpl files will be packaged in js files.
import dialogTpl from './dialog.tpl'
var dialogTpl = require('./dialog.tpl')
import from './style.css';
require('./style.css');
@font-face in css
gulp gm:iconfont:install before first running
components/iconfonts/source directory, then run
gulp gm:iconfont to begin start convert
iconfonts/gmicon folder
relative path
$LAB.script("../testload/test.js").wait(()=>{console.log('test loaded')})
require('./style.css') or
import style from './style.css'
gulp gm:karma:install before first running, it will install dependencies and generate
karma.conf.js.
spec, then put your spec es6 files in the
spec folder, the file extname must be
.es6
gulp gm:karma:start in CLI to start Karma Unit Test, you can view the coverage result in
coverage foloder
karma.conf.js
MIT