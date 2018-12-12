Gulpicon

A gulp task wrapper for grunticon-lib.

Install

To install to your project and save the dependency in package.json :

npm install -s gulpicon

Usage

var glob = require ( "glob" ); var gulp = require ( "gulp" ); var gulpicon = require ( "gulpicon/tasks/gulpicon" ); var config = require ( "./example/config.js" ); config.dest = "example/output" ; var files = glob.sync( "example/svg/*.svg" ); gulp.task( "icons" , gulpicon(files, config));

Sample test

git clone git@github.com:filamentgroup/gulpicon.git cd gulpicon npm install npx gulp icons

Output will now be in example/output/ .

TODO