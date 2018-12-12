openbase logo
gulpicon

by filamentgroup
1.2.1 (see all)

A gulp task wrapper for grunticon-lib.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gulpicon

A gulp task wrapper for grunticon-lib.

Install

To install to your project and save the dependency in package.json:

npm install -s gulpicon

Usage

var glob = require("glob");
var gulp = require("gulp");
var gulpicon = require("gulpicon/tasks/gulpicon");

// grab the config, tack on the output destination
var config = require("./example/config.js");
config.dest = "example/output";

// grab the file paths
var files = glob.sync("example/svg/*.svg");

// set up the gulp task
gulp.task("icons", gulpicon(files, config));

Sample test

# Checkout the project
git clone git@github.com:filamentgroup/gulpicon.git
cd gulpicon

# Run the sample
npm install
npx gulp icons

Output will now be in example/output/.

TODO

  1. Move to plugin/operation on stream of files, requires alterations to grunticon-lib.

