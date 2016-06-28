A wrapper for gulp.spritesmith to generate multiple sprites and stylesheets.
var gulp = require('gulp')
var spritesmith = require('gulp.spritesmith-multi')
gulp.task('default', ['clean'], function () {
return gulp.src('default/**/*.png')
.pipe(spritesmith())
.on('error', function (err) {
console.log(err)
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})
gulp.task('watch', ['default'], function (cb) {
gulp.watch('default/**/*.png', ['default'])
})
input:
⌘ tree sp
sp
├── hover
│ ├── sprite1--hover.png
│ ├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
│ ├── sprite1.png
│ ├── sprite1@2x.png
│ ├── sprite2.png
│ ├── sprite2@2x.png
│ ├── sprite3.png
│ └── sprite3@2x.png
├── normal
│ ├── sprite1.png
│ ├── sprite2.png
│ └── sprite3.png
└── retina
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png
output:
hover.css
.sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover.png)
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
(min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover@2x.png)
background-size: 150px 200px
}
}
.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
background-position: -100px 0px
width: 50px
height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
background-position: -100px -50px
width: 50px
height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
background-position: -100px -100px
width: 50px
height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
background-position: 0px 0px
width: 100px
height: 200px
}
You can continue the pipeline the way the original
gulp.spritesmith support.
gulp.task('sprite', ['clean'], function () {
var merge = require('merge-stream')
var imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin')
var csso = require('gulp-csso')
// Generate our spritesheet
var spriteData = gulp.src('default/**/*.png')
.pipe(spritesmith({
spritesmith: function (options) {
options.imgPath = '../images/' + options.imgName
}
}))
// Pipe image stream through image optimizer and onto disk
var imgStream = spriteData.img
.pipe(imagemin())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/images'))
// Pipe CSS stream through CSS optimizer and onto disk
var cssStream = spriteData.css
.pipe(csso())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/css'))
// Return a merged stream to handle both `end` events
return merge(imgStream, cssStream)
})
Specify the name of the sprite into which the given icon should be included
Type:
Function,
String
If
String, you just get one sprite.
By default, icons are grouped by their directory names.
Specify options for each sprite.
Type:
Object,
Function
The following fields are set by default:
var options = {
imgName: sprite + '.png',
cssName: sprite + '.css',
cssTemplate: builtin.css,
cssSpritesheetName: 'sp-' + sprite,
}
You can override them through this option.
If
Function,
it receives the default options,
the sprite name specified by
options.to
and the related icon files (vinyl file objects).
Modify the options object passed in, or return a new one.
The default css template is
exports.builtin.css.
To specify custom templates,
create a templater through
exports.util.createTemplate,
and set
options.spritesmith.cssTemplate to it.
var gulp = require('gulp')
var path = require('path')
var spritesmith = require('..')
var util = spritesmith.util
gulp.task('theme', ['clean'], function () {
var opts = {
spritesmith: function (options, sprite, icons){
if (sprite.indexOf('hover--') !== -1) {
options.cssTemplate = themeTemplate
}
return options
},
}
var themeTemplate = util.createTemplate(
path.join(__dirname, 'template', 'css.hbs'),
[addTheme, util.addPseudoClass]
)
function addTheme(data) {
var info = data.spritesheet_info
var match = info.name.match(/hover--(\w+)/)
data.theme = match && match[1]
}
return gulp.src('sp/**/*.png')
.pipe(spritesmith(opts))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})
Input:
The custom template
.{{{theme}}} .sp-hover {
background-image: url({{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}});
}
{{#if retina_spritesheet}}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
(min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.{{{theme}}} .sp-hover {
background-image: url({{{retina_spritesheet.escaped_image}}});
background-size: {{spritesheet.px.width}} {{spritesheet.px.height}};
}
}
{{/if}}
{{#each sprites}}
.sp-hover__{{{name}}}{{pseudo_class}} {
background-position: {{px.offset_x}} {{px.offset_y}};
width: {{px.width}};
height: {{px.height}};
}
{{/each}}
Icons
⌘ tree sp/hover*
sp/hover
├── sprite1--hover.png
├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png
sp/hover--theme
├── sprite1--hover.png
├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png
Output:
⌘ tree build/
build/
├── hover--theme.css
├── hover--theme.png
├── hover--theme@2x.png
├── hover.css
├── hover.png
├── hover@2x.png
├── normal.css
├── normal.png
├── retina.css
├── retina.png
└── retina@2x.png
hover--theme.css
.theme .sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover--theme.png);
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
(min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.theme .sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover--theme@2x.png);
background-size: 150px 200px;
}
}
.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
background-position: -100px 0px;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
background-position: -100px -50px;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
background-position: -100px -100px;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
background-position: 0px 0px;
width: 100px;
height: 200px;
}
All retina icon files should be named like
xxx@2x.png.
Responsive CSS sprites are able to be resized in relative length units such as
rem
which is practical in creating perfectly scalable layout.
You can use a builtin template
exports.builtin.responsiveCss to generate responsive CSS sprites.
var gulp = require('gulp')
var spritesmith = require('..')
gulp.task('responsive-css', ['clean'], function () {
var opts = {
spritesmith: {
cssTemplate: spritesmith.builtin.responsiveCss,
},
}
return gulp.src('responsive-css/**/*.png')
.pipe(spritesmith(opts))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})
input:
⌘ tree responsive-css
responsive-css
├── hover
│ ├── sprite1--hover.png
│ ├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
│ ├── sprite1.png
│ ├── sprite1@2x.png
│ ├── sprite2.png
│ ├── sprite2@2x.png
│ ├── sprite3.png
│ └── sprite3@2x.png
├── normal
│ ├── sprite1.png
│ ├── sprite2.png
│ └── sprite3.png
└── retina
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png
output:
hover.css
.sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover.png);
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
(min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.sp-hover {
background-image: url(hover@2x.png);
}
}
.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
background-position: 100% 0;
background-size: 300%;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
background-position: 100% 33.33333%;
background-size: 300%;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
background-position: 100% 66.66667%;
background-size: 300%;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
background-position: 0 0;
background-size: 150%;
width: 100px;
height: 200px;
}
Though there are default
width and
height in the CSS rules,
you can override them and the background image will be resized automatically.
Type:
Object
Methods to work with.
Create a templater.
Specify template.
Type:
Object
tplInfo.file: the file path of the handlebars template
tplInfo.source: the contents of the template
Either one of them should be specified.
If
tplInfo is
String, it is treated as a file path.
Specify data for the template.
If
Array, you are specifying an array of filters.
If
Object, it will be mixed into the default data.
If
Function, you can modify the default data object,
or just return a new one.
A template data filter to support generating pseudo classes.
If the icon file is something like
name--pseduoClass.png,
.sp-sprite__name:pseduoClass is created in the css,
rather than
.sp-sprite__name--pseduoClass.
NOTE: for retina icons,
you should name them like
name--pseduoClass@2x.png.
Type:
Object
Templates provided by default.
Pick one of them, and set
options.spritesmith.cssTemplate to apply it.