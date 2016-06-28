openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp.spritesmith-multi

by reducejs
3.1.0 (see all)

A wrapper for gulp.spritesmith to generate multiple sprites and stylesheets.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

438

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp.spritesmith-multi

version status coverage dependencies devDependencies node

A wrapper for gulp.spritesmith to generate multiple sprites and stylesheets.

Example

var gulp = require('gulp')
var spritesmith = require('gulp.spritesmith-multi')

gulp.task('default', ['clean'], function () {
  return gulp.src('default/**/*.png')
    .pipe(spritesmith())
    .on('error', function (err) {
      console.log(err)
    })
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})

gulp.task('watch', ['default'], function (cb) {
  gulp.watch('default/**/*.png', ['default'])
})

input:

⌘ tree sp
sp
├── hover
│   ├── sprite1--hover.png
│   ├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
│   ├── sprite1.png
│   ├── sprite1@2x.png
│   ├── sprite2.png
│   ├── sprite2@2x.png
│   ├── sprite3.png
│   └── sprite3@2x.png
├── normal
│   ├── sprite1.png
│   ├── sprite2.png
│   └── sprite3.png
└── retina
    ├── sprite1.png
    ├── sprite1@2x.png
    ├── sprite2.png
    ├── sprite2@2x.png
    ├── sprite3.png
    └── sprite3@2x.png

output:

hover.css

.sp-hover {
  background-image: url(hover.png)
}

@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
       (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
  .sp-hover {
    background-image: url(hover@2x.png)
    background-size: 150px 200px
  }
}

.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
  background-position: -100px 0px
  width: 50px
  height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
  background-position: -100px -50px
  width: 50px
  height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
  background-position: -100px -100px
  width: 50px
  height: 50px
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
  background-position: 0px 0px
  width: 100px
  height: 200px
}

Continuing the pipeline

You can continue the pipeline the way the original gulp.spritesmith support.

gulp.task('sprite', ['clean'], function () {
  var merge = require('merge-stream')
  var imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin')
  var csso = require('gulp-csso')

  // Generate our spritesheet
  var spriteData = gulp.src('default/**/*.png')
    .pipe(spritesmith({
      spritesmith: function (options) {
        options.imgPath = '../images/' + options.imgName
      }
    }))

  // Pipe image stream through image optimizer and onto disk
  var imgStream = spriteData.img
    .pipe(imagemin())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/images'))

  // Pipe CSS stream through CSS optimizer and onto disk
  var cssStream = spriteData.css
    .pipe(csso())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/css'))

  // Return a merged stream to handle both `end` events
  return merge(imgStream, cssStream)
})

Options

to(iconFile)

Specify the name of the sprite into which the given icon should be included

Type: Function, String

If String, you just get one sprite.

By default, icons are grouped by their directory names.

spritesmith

Specify options for each sprite.

Type: Object, Function

The following fields are set by default:

var options = {
  imgName: sprite + '.png',
  cssName: sprite + '.css',
  cssTemplate: builtin.css,
  cssSpritesheetName: 'sp-' + sprite,
}

You can override them through this option.

If Function, it receives the default options, the sprite name specified by options.to and the related icon files (vinyl file objects). Modify the options object passed in, or return a new one.

Custom templates

The default css template is exports.builtin.css.

To specify custom templates, create a templater through exports.util.createTemplate, and set options.spritesmith.cssTemplate to it.

var gulp = require('gulp')
var path = require('path')
var spritesmith = require('..')
var util = spritesmith.util

gulp.task('theme', ['clean'], function () {
  var opts = {
    spritesmith: function (options, sprite, icons){
      if (sprite.indexOf('hover--') !== -1) {
        options.cssTemplate = themeTemplate
      }
      return options
    },
  }
  var themeTemplate = util.createTemplate(
    path.join(__dirname, 'template', 'css.hbs'),
    [addTheme, util.addPseudoClass]
  )
  function addTheme(data) {
    var info = data.spritesheet_info
    var match = info.name.match(/hover--(\w+)/)
    data.theme = match && match[1]
  }
  return gulp.src('sp/**/*.png')
    .pipe(spritesmith(opts))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})

Input:

The custom template

.{{{theme}}} .sp-hover {
  background-image: url({{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}});
}

{{#if retina_spritesheet}}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
       (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
  .{{{theme}}} .sp-hover {
    background-image: url({{{retina_spritesheet.escaped_image}}});
    background-size: {{spritesheet.px.width}} {{spritesheet.px.height}};
  }
}
{{/if}}

{{#each sprites}}
.sp-hover__{{{name}}}{{pseudo_class}} {
  background-position: {{px.offset_x}} {{px.offset_y}};
  width: {{px.width}};
  height: {{px.height}};
}
{{/each}}

Icons

⌘ tree sp/hover*
sp/hover
├── sprite1--hover.png
├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png
sp/hover--theme
├── sprite1--hover.png
├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
├── sprite1.png
├── sprite1@2x.png
├── sprite2.png
├── sprite2@2x.png
├── sprite3.png
└── sprite3@2x.png

Output:

⌘ tree build/
build/
├── hover--theme.css
├── hover--theme.png
├── hover--theme@2x.png
├── hover.css
├── hover.png
├── hover@2x.png
├── normal.css
├── normal.png
├── retina.css
├── retina.png
└── retina@2x.png

hover--theme.css

.theme .sp-hover {
  background-image: url(hover--theme.png);
}

@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
       (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
  .theme .sp-hover {
    background-image: url(hover--theme@2x.png);
    background-size: 150px 200px;
  }
}

.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
  background-position: -100px 0px;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
  background-position: -100px -50px;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
  background-position: -100px -100px;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
  background-position: 0px 0px;
  width: 100px;
  height: 200px;
}

Retina support

All retina icon files should be named like xxx@2x.png.

Responsive CSS support

Responsive CSS sprites are able to be resized in relative length units such as rem which is practical in creating perfectly scalable layout.

You can use a builtin template exports.builtin.responsiveCss to generate responsive CSS sprites.

var gulp = require('gulp')
var spritesmith = require('..')

gulp.task('responsive-css', ['clean'], function () {
  var opts = {
    spritesmith: {
      cssTemplate: spritesmith.builtin.responsiveCss,
    },
  }
  return gulp.src('responsive-css/**/*.png')
    .pipe(spritesmith(opts))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
})

input:

⌘ tree responsive-css
responsive-css
├── hover
│   ├── sprite1--hover.png
│   ├── sprite1--hover@2x.png
│   ├── sprite1.png
│   ├── sprite1@2x.png
│   ├── sprite2.png
│   ├── sprite2@2x.png
│   ├── sprite3.png
│   └── sprite3@2x.png
├── normal
│   ├── sprite1.png
│   ├── sprite2.png
│   └── sprite3.png
└── retina
    ├── sprite1.png
    ├── sprite1@2x.png
    ├── sprite2.png
    ├── sprite2@2x.png
    ├── sprite3.png
    └── sprite3@2x.png

output:

hover.css

.sp-hover {
  background-image: url(hover.png);
}

@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2),
       (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
  .sp-hover {
    background-image: url(hover@2x.png);
  }
}

.sp-hover__sprite1:hover {
  background-position: 100% 0;
  background-size: 300%;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite1 {
  background-position: 100% 33.33333%;
  background-size: 300%;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite2 {
  background-position: 100% 66.66667%;
  background-size: 300%;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
}
.sp-hover__sprite3 {
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-size: 150%;
  width: 100px;
  height: 200px;
}

Though there are default width and height in the CSS rules, you can override them and the background image will be resized automatically.

Utils

exports.util

Type: Object

Methods to work with.

createTemplate(tplInfo, filter)

Create a templater.

tplInfo

Specify template.

Type: Object

  • tplInfo.file: the file path of the handlebars template
  • tplInfo.source: the contents of the template

Either one of them should be specified.

If tplInfo is String, it is treated as a file path.

filter

Specify data for the template.

If Array, you are specifying an array of filters.

If Object, it will be mixed into the default data.

If Function, you can modify the default data object, or just return a new one.

addPseudoClass

A template data filter to support generating pseudo classes.

If the icon file is something like name--pseduoClass.png, .sp-sprite__name:pseduoClass is created in the css, rather than .sp-sprite__name--pseduoClass.

NOTE: for retina icons, you should name them like name--pseduoClass@2x.png.

exports.builtin

Type: Object

Templates provided by default.

Pick one of them, and set options.spritesmith.cssTemplate to apply it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial