A wrapper for gulp.spritesmith to generate multiple sprites and stylesheets.

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var spritesmith = require ( 'gulp.spritesmith-multi' ) gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'clean' ], function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'default/**/*.png' ) .pipe(spritesmith()) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )) }) gulp.task( 'watch' , [ 'default' ], function ( cb ) { gulp.watch( 'default/**/*.png' , [ 'default' ]) })

input:

⌘ tree sp sp ├── hover │ ├── sprite1--hover .png │ ├── sprite1--hover@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite1 .png │ ├── sprite1@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite2 .png │ ├── sprite2@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite3 .png │ └── sprite3@ 2 x .png ├── normal │ ├── sprite1 .png │ ├── sprite2 .png │ └── sprite3 .png └── retina ├── sprite1 .png ├── sprite1@ 2 x .png ├── sprite2 .png ├── sprite2@ 2 x .png ├── sprite3 .png └── sprite3@ 2 x .png

output:

hover.css

.sp-hover { background-image : url (hover.png) } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2 ), (min-resolution: 192dpi ) { .sp-hover { background-image : url (hover@2x.png) background-size: 150px 200px } } .sp-hover__sprite1 :hover { background-position : - 100px 0px width: 50px height: 50px } .sp-hover__sprite1 { background-position : - 100px - 50px width: 50px height: 50px } .sp-hover__sprite2 { background-position : - 100px - 100px width: 50px height: 50px } .sp-hover__sprite3 { background-position : 0px 0px width: 100px height: 200px }

Continuing the pipeline

You can continue the pipeline the way the original gulp.spritesmith support.

gulp.task( 'sprite' , [ 'clean' ], function ( ) { var merge = require ( 'merge-stream' ) var imagemin = require ( 'gulp-imagemin' ) var csso = require ( 'gulp-csso' ) var spriteData = gulp.src( 'default/**/*.png' ) .pipe(spritesmith({ spritesmith : function ( options ) { options.imgPath = '../images/' + options.imgName } })) var imgStream = spriteData.img .pipe(imagemin()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/images' )) var cssStream = spriteData.css .pipe(csso()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/css' )) return merge(imgStream, cssStream) })

Options

Specify the name of the sprite into which the given icon should be included

Type: Function , String

If String , you just get one sprite.

By default, icons are grouped by their directory names.

spritesmith

Specify options for each sprite.

Type: Object , Function

The following fields are set by default:

var options = { imgName : sprite + '.png' , cssName : sprite + '.css' , cssTemplate : builtin.css, cssSpritesheetName : 'sp-' + sprite, }

You can override them through this option.

If Function , it receives the default options, the sprite name specified by options.to and the related icon files (vinyl file objects). Modify the options object passed in, or return a new one.

Custom templates

The default css template is exports.builtin.css .

To specify custom templates, create a templater through exports.util.createTemplate , and set options.spritesmith.cssTemplate to it.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var path = require ( 'path' ) var spritesmith = require ( '..' ) var util = spritesmith.util gulp.task( 'theme' , [ 'clean' ], function ( ) { var opts = { spritesmith : function ( options, sprite, icons ) { if (sprite.indexOf( 'hover--' ) !== -1 ) { options.cssTemplate = themeTemplate } return options }, } var themeTemplate = util.createTemplate( path.join(__dirname, 'template' , 'css.hbs' ), [addTheme, util.addPseudoClass] ) function addTheme ( data ) { var info = data.spritesheet_info var match = info.name.match( /hover--(\w+)/ ) data.theme = match && match[ 1 ] } return gulp.src( 'sp/**/*.png' ) .pipe(spritesmith(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )) })

Input:

The custom template

. {{{theme}}} .sp-hover { background-image: url( {{{spritesheet.escaped_image}}} ); } {{# if retina_spritesheet}} @media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (min-resolution: 192dpi) { . {{{theme}}} .sp-hover { background-image: url( {{{retina_spritesheet.escaped_image}}} ); background-size: {{spritesheet.px.width}} {{spritesheet.px.height}} ; } } {{/ if }} {{# each sprites}} .sp-hover__ {{{name}}} {{pseudo_class}} { background-position: {{px.offset_x}} {{px.offset_y}} ; width: {{px.width}} ; height: {{px.height}} ; } {{/ each }}

Icons

⌘ tree sp/hover* sp/hover ├── sprite1 ├── sprite1 ├── sprite1.png ├── sprite1@ 2 x.png ├── sprite2.png ├── sprite2@ 2 x.png ├── sprite3.png └── sprite3@ 2 x.png sp/hover ├── sprite1 ├── sprite1 ├── sprite1.png ├── sprite1@ 2 x.png ├── sprite2.png ├── sprite2@ 2 x.png ├── sprite3.png └── sprite3@ 2 x.png

Output:

⌘ tree build/ build/ ├── hover ├── hover ├── hover ├── hover.css ├── hover.png ├── hover@ 2 x.png ├── normal.css ├── normal.png ├── retina.css ├── retina.png └── retina@ 2 x.png

hover--theme.css

.theme .sp-hover { background-image : url (hover--theme.png); } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2 ), (min-resolution: 192dpi ) { .theme .sp-hover { background-image : url (hover--theme@2x.png); background-size : 150px 200px ; } } .sp-hover__sprite1 :hover { background-position : - 100px 0px ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite1 { background-position : - 100px - 50px ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite2 { background-position : - 100px - 100px ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite3 { background-position : 0px 0px ; width : 100px ; height : 200px ; }

Retina support

All retina icon files should be named like xxx@2x.png .

Responsive CSS support

Responsive CSS sprites are able to be resized in relative length units such as rem which is practical in creating perfectly scalable layout.

You can use a builtin template exports.builtin.responsiveCss to generate responsive CSS sprites.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var spritesmith = require ( '..' ) gulp.task( 'responsive-css' , [ 'clean' ], function ( ) { var opts = { spritesmith : { cssTemplate : spritesmith.builtin.responsiveCss, }, } return gulp.src( 'responsive-css/**/*.png' ) .pipe(spritesmith(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )) })

input:

⌘ tree responsive-css responsive-css ├── hover │ ├── sprite1--hover .png │ ├── sprite1--hover@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite1 .png │ ├── sprite1@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite2 .png │ ├── sprite2@ 2 x .png │ ├── sprite3 .png │ └── sprite3@ 2 x .png ├── normal │ ├── sprite1 .png │ ├── sprite2 .png │ └── sprite3 .png └── retina ├── sprite1 .png ├── sprite1@ 2 x .png ├── sprite2 .png ├── sprite2@ 2 x .png ├── sprite3 .png └── sprite3@ 2 x .png

output:

hover.css

.sp-hover { background-image : url (hover.png); } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2 ), (min-resolution: 192dpi ) { .sp-hover { background-image : url (hover@2x.png); } } .sp-hover__sprite1 :hover { background-position : 100% 0 ; background-size : 300% ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite1 { background-position : 100% 33.33333% ; background-size : 300% ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite2 { background-position : 100% 66.66667% ; background-size : 300% ; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .sp-hover__sprite3 { background-position : 0 0 ; background-size : 150% ; width : 100px ; height : 200px ; }

Though there are default width and height in the CSS rules, you can override them and the background image will be resized automatically.

Utils

Type: Object

Methods to work with.

Create a templater.

tplInfo

Specify template.

Type: Object

tplInfo.file : the file path of the handlebars template

: the file path of the handlebars template tplInfo.source : the contents of the template

Either one of them should be specified.

If tplInfo is String , it is treated as a file path.

filter

Specify data for the template.

If Array , you are specifying an array of filters.

If Object , it will be mixed into the default data.

If Function , you can modify the default data object, or just return a new one.

addPseudoClass

A template data filter to support generating pseudo classes.

If the icon file is something like name--pseduoClass.png , .sp-sprite__name:pseduoClass is created in the css, rather than .sp-sprite__name--pseduoClass .

NOTE: for retina icons, you should name them like name--pseduoClass@2x.png .

Type: Object

Templates provided by default.