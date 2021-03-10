ZIP compress files

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const zip = require ( 'gulp-zip' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'src/*' ) .pipe(zip( 'archive.zip' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

Supports streaming mode.

filename

Type: string

options

Type: object

compress

Type: boolean

Default: true

modifiedTime

Type: Date

Default: undefined

Overrides the modification timestamp for all files added to the archive.

Tip: Setting it to the same value across executions enables you to create stable archives that change only when the contents of their entries change, regardless of whether those entries were "touched" or regenerated.

buffer

Type: boolean

Default: true

If true , the resulting ZIP file contents will be a buffer. Large zip files may not be possible to buffer, depending on the size of Buffer MAX_LENGTH. If false , the ZIP file contents will be a stream.