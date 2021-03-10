openbase logo
gz

gulp-zip

by Sindre Sorhus
5.1.0 (see all)

ZIP compress files

Overview

Downloads/wk

75.7K

GitHub Stars

268

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Compression

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

gulp-zip

ZIP compress files

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-zip

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const zip = require('gulp-zip');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('src/*')
        .pipe(zip('archive.zip'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

Supports streaming mode.

zip(filename, options?)

filename

Type: string

options

Type: object

compress

Type: boolean
Default: true

modifiedTime

Type: Date
Default: undefined

Overrides the modification timestamp for all files added to the archive.

Tip: Setting it to the same value across executions enables you to create stable archives that change only when the contents of their entries change, regardless of whether those entries were "touched" or regenerated.

buffer

Type: boolean
Default: true

If true, the resulting ZIP file contents will be a buffer. Large zip files may not be possible to buffer, depending on the size of Buffer MAX_LENGTH. If false, the ZIP file contents will be a stream.

We use this option instead of relying on gulp.src's buffer option because we are mapping many input files to one output file and can't reliably detect what the output mode should be based on the inputs, since Vinyl streams could contain mixed streaming and buffered content.

