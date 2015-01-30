openbase logo
gulp-yuidoc

by jsBoot
0.1.2 (see all)

yuidoc plugin for gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

312

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-yuidoc

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Code Climate

yuidoc plugin for gulp

WARNING

This is an early release, and you will likely encounter bugs or limitations.

TL;DR

Install gulp-yuidoc as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-yuidoc

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var yuidoc = require("gulp-yuidoc");

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc())
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./doc"));

API

yuidoc.parser(options, name)

Calling the parser alone will build a vinyl containing the parsing result of fed files. By default, that vinyl will get named "yuidoc.json", unless you override it with the optional "name" argument.

"options" allows you to speficy yuidoc parsing options (XXX untested).

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc.parser())
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./jsondocoutput"));

yuidoc.reporter()

Reports whatever went wrong with parsing.

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc.parser())
  .pipe(yuidoc.reporter())

If you prefer ugly things, call yiudoc.yuiReporter() instead (default reporter, which is beautiful, is "stylish", stolen from sindresorhus).

yuidoc.generator(options)

Generates documentation from the result of the parser.

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc.parser())
  .pipe(yuidoc.generator())
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./documentation-output'))

You may pass yuidoc generator options optionally (XXX untested - undocumented).

yuidoc(parseOpts, renderOpts)

This:

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc())
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./documentation-output'))

is a shortcut for:

gulp.src("./src/*.js")
  .pipe(yuidoc.parser())
  .pipe(yuidoc.reporter())
  .pipe(yuidoc.generator())
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./documentation-output'))

Configuration

To add project-level configuration, such as version and project name, add them to a project key in the options given to the parser. Example:

.pipe(yuidoc({
   project: {
    "name": "The Foo API",
    "description": "The Foo API: a library for doing X, Y, and Z",
    "version": "1.2.0",
    "url": "http://example.com/"
   }
 }))

License

MIT License

