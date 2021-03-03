production Using the --production flag, or when the NODE_ENV environment variable is set to production, Yarn will not install any package listed in devDependencies. Boolean

dev Yarn will only install listed devDependencies. Boolean

flat Only allow one version of a package. On the first run this will prompt you to choose a single version for each package that is depended on at multiple version ranges. Boolean

force This refetches all packages, even ones that were previously installed. Boolean

ignoreEngines Ignore all the required engines force by some packages. Boolean

noBinLinks None of node_module bin links getting created. Boolean

noProgress Disable progress bar Boolean

noLockfile Don't read or generate a lockfile Boolean

ignoreScripts Don't run npm scripts during installation Boolean

nonInteractive Using the '--non-interactive' flag of yarn to avoid that during the resolution (yarn install) a user input is needed. 2770 Boolean