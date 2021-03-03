Automatically install node modules using Yarn.
Because we Yarn!
SUPPORT: v3 only support Nodejs
>= v10.
# npm
$ npm install gulp-yarn --save-dev
# yarn
$ yarn add gulp-yarn -D
BASIC: Better performance when in same directory.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var yarn = require('gulp-yarn');
gulp.task('yarn', function () {
return gulp.src(['./package.json'])
.pipe(yarn());
});
PRO: Remember to include
yarn.lock file.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var yarn = require('gulp-yarn');
gulp.task('yarn', function () {
return gulp.src(['./package.json', './yarn.lock'])
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
.pipe(yarn({
production: true
}));
});
|Option
|Description
|Type
|production
|Using the
--production flag, or when the NODE_ENV environment variable is set to production, Yarn will not install any package listed in devDependencies.
|Boolean
|dev
|Yarn will only install listed devDependencies.
|Boolean
|flat
|Only allow one version of a package. On the first run this will prompt you to choose a single version for each package that is depended on at multiple version ranges.
|Boolean
|force
|This refetches all packages, even ones that were previously installed.
|Boolean
|ignoreEngines
|Ignore all the required engines force by some packages.
|Boolean
|noBinLinks
|None of
node_module bin links getting created.
|Boolean
|noProgress
|Disable progress bar
|Boolean
|noLockfile
|Don't read or generate a lockfile
|Boolean
|ignoreScripts
|Don't run npm scripts during installation
|Boolean
|nonInteractive
|Using the '--non-interactive' flag of yarn to avoid that during the resolution (yarn install) a user input is needed. 2770
|Boolean
|args
|Pass any argument with
-- to execute with yarn
|String/Array
#run jest test
yarn test
Contributions are always welcome, no matter how large or small.