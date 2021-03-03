openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gy

gulp-yarn

by Malindu Warapitiya
3.0.0 (see all)

Automatically install node modules using Yarn. 😻

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gulp-Yarn

Automatically install node modules using Yarn.

Because we emoji=heart Yarn!

Travis Status Coverage Status npm version npm downloads eslint

Installation

SUPPORT: v3 only support Nodejs >= v10.

# npm
$ npm install gulp-yarn --save-dev

# yarn
$ yarn add gulp-yarn -D

Quick Start

BASIC: Better performance when in same directory.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var yarn = require('gulp-yarn');

gulp.task('yarn', function () {
  return gulp.src(['./package.json'])
    .pipe(yarn());
});

PRO: Remember to include yarn.lock file.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var yarn = require('gulp-yarn');

gulp.task('yarn', function () {
  return gulp.src(['./package.json', './yarn.lock'])
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
    .pipe(yarn({
      production: true
    }));
});

Options

OptionDescriptionType
productionUsing the --production flag, or when the NODE_ENV environment variable is set to production, Yarn will not install any package listed in devDependencies.Boolean
devYarn will only install listed devDependencies.Boolean
flatOnly allow one version of a package. On the first run this will prompt you to choose a single version for each package that is depended on at multiple version ranges.Boolean
forceThis refetches all packages, even ones that were previously installed.Boolean
ignoreEnginesIgnore all the required engines force by some packages.Boolean
noBinLinksNone of node_module bin links getting created.Boolean
noProgressDisable progress barBoolean
noLockfileDon't read or generate a lockfileBoolean
ignoreScriptsDon't run npm scripts during installationBoolean
nonInteractiveUsing the '--non-interactive' flag of yarn to avoid that during the resolution (yarn install) a user input is needed. 2770Boolean
argsPass any argument with -- to execute with yarnString/Array

Test

#run jest test
yarn test

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome, no matter how large or small.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial