gulp-yaml

by Cristian Trifan
2.0.4 (see all)

A Gulp plugin to convert YAML to JSON

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.3K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-yaml

JavaScript Style Guide npm version Build Status Build status Dependency Status

A Gulp plugin to convert YAML to JSON using js-yaml.

Install

npm install gulp-yaml --save-dev

Usage

const yaml = require('gulp-yaml');

gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
  .pipe(yaml({ schema: 'DEFAULT_SAFE_SCHEMA' }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))

gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
  .pipe(yaml({ space: 2 }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))

gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
  .pipe(yaml({ safe: true }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))

API

yaml([options])

options.safe

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable or disable support for regexps, functions and undefined.

This flag should always be enabled when working with untrusted data.

When this flag is enabled then safeLoad method is used, otherwise load.

options.space

Type: Number or String

Default: null

Control spacing in the resulting output. It has the same usage as for JSON.stringify

options.replacer

Type: Function or Array

Default: null

Further transform the resulting output. It has the same usage as for JSON.stringify

options.schema

Type: String

Default: DEFAULT_SAFE_SCHEMA or DEFAULT_FULL_SCHEMA

Specifies what schema to use. Valid values are the same that js-yaml supports, except they are received as strings (lowercase or uppercase). See the example in the Usage section of this README. The default schema is chosen using the safe option.

options.filename

Type: String

Default: the path of the file processed

String to be used as a file path in error/warning messages.

options.ext

Type: String

Default: .json

File extension of the generated file.

options.json

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Compatibility with JSON.parse behaviour. If true, then duplicate keys in a mapping will override values rather than throwing an error.

options.onWarning

Type: Function

Default: null

Function to call on warning messages. Loader will throw on warnings if this function is not provided.

License

MIT © Cristian Trifan

