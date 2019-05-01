npm install gulp-yaml --save-dev
const yaml = require('gulp-yaml');
gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
.pipe(yaml({ schema: 'DEFAULT_SAFE_SCHEMA' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
.pipe(yaml({ space: 2 }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
gulp.src('./src/*.yml')
.pipe(yaml({ safe: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Enable or disable support for regexps, functions and undefined.
This flag should always be enabled when working with untrusted data.
When this flag is enabled then safeLoad method is used, otherwise load.
Type:
Number or
String
Default:
null
Control spacing in the resulting output. It has the same usage as for JSON.stringify
Type:
Function or
Array
Default:
null
Further transform the resulting output. It has the same usage as for JSON.stringify
Type:
String
Default:
DEFAULT_SAFE_SCHEMA or
DEFAULT_FULL_SCHEMA
Specifies what schema to use. Valid values are the same that js-yaml supports, except they are received as strings (lowercase or uppercase). See the example in the Usage section of this README. The default schema is chosen using the
safe option.
Type:
String
Default: the path of the file processed
String to be used as a file path in error/warning messages.
Type:
String
Default:
.json
File extension of the generated file.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Compatibility with JSON.parse behaviour. If true, then duplicate keys in a mapping will override values rather than throwing an error.
Type:
Function
Default:
null
Function to call on warning messages. Loader will throw on warnings if this function is not provided.
MIT © Cristian Trifan