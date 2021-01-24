Validate files with XO
Issues regarding rules should be reported on the ESLint issue tracker as it's the actual linter.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-xo
const gulp = require('gulp');
const xo = require('gulp-xo');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(xo())
.pipe(xo.format())
.pipe(xo.failAfterError())
);
Type:
object
Any additional options to the below are passed directly to XO. However, you should prefer setting your XO config in
package.json so editors and other tools can also read it. Only pass them here if you want to use options different from those of your current project. You might want to do this if your Gulp task lints or builds files that are/will be part of a separate project.
Type:
boolean
This option instructs ESLint to try to fix as many issues as possible. The fixes are applied to the gulp stream. The fixed content can be saved to file using
gulp.dest (See example/fix.js). Rules that are fixable can be found in ESLint's rules list.
When fixes are applied, a "fixed" property is set to
true on the fixed file's ESLint result.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Report errors only.