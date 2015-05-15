A Gulp plugin for wrapping files with custom strings. Basically
gulp-header&
gulp-footertogether. With the addition that the filename is revealed to the user ( with ${filename} ).
##Usage
For example, on build I can wrap an HTML file with
<script> template tags and specify the filename id. ( angular templates are a good use case )
sample template file
<div>
<span>my template HTML is here</span>
</div>
so in my
gulpfile.js I can do
var gulp = require('gulp'),
wrapper = require('gulp-wrapper');
// ...
gulp.src('template.html')
.pipe(wrapper({
header: '<script type="text/ng-template" id="${filename}">\n',
footer: '</script>\n'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
the result is :
<script type="text/ng-template" id="template.html">
<div>
<span>my template HTML is here</span>
</div>
</script>
##API
####options.header
Type:
string or
function
The
string you want to prepend to the file. The file name is available through interpolation
${filename}
//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
.pipe(wrapper({ header: '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */'}))
A
function that takes
file as argument, and returns the string to be the header.
//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
.pipe(wrapper({ header: function(file){ return '/* '+ file.path +' MyCompany 2014*/'; } }))
The
string you want to append to the file. The file name is available through interpolation
${filename}
//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
.pipe(wrapper({ footer: '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */'}))
A
function that takes
file as argument, and returns the string to be the footer.
//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
.pipe(wrapper({ footer: function(file){ return '/* '+ file.path +' MyCompany 2014*/'; } }))