A Gulp plugin for wrapping files with custom strings. Basically gulp-header & gulp-footer together. With the addition that the filename is revealed to the user ( with ${filename} ).

##Usage For example, on build I can wrap an HTML file with <script> template tags and specify the filename id. ( angular templates are a good use case )

sample template file

< div > < span > my template HTML is here </ span > </ div >

so in my gulpfile.js I can do

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), wrapper = require ( 'gulp-wrapper' ); gulp.src( 'template.html' ) .pipe(wrapper({ header : '<script type="text/ng-template" id="${filename}">

' , footer : '</script>

' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'out' ));

the result is :

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "template.html" > < div > < span > my template HTML is here </ span > </ div > </ script >

##API

####options.header Type: string or function

The string you want to prepend to the file. The file name is available through interpolation ${filename}

gulp.src( 'script/*.js' ) .pipe(wrapper({ header : '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */' }))

A function that takes file as argument, and returns the string to be the header.

gulp.src( 'script/*.js' ) .pipe(wrapper({ header : function ( file ) { return '/* ' + file.path + ' MyCompany 2014*/' ; } }))

####options.footer Type: `string` or `function`

The string you want to append to the file. The file name is available through interpolation ${filename}

gulp.src( 'script/*.js' ) .pipe(wrapper({ footer : '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */' }))

A function that takes file as argument, and returns the string to be the footer.