gw

gulp-wrapper

by Antonis Karamitros
1.0.0 (see all)

A Gulp plugin for wrapping files with custom strings.

Overview

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-wrapper

Build Status NPM version

A Gulp plugin for wrapping files with custom strings. Basically gulp-header & gulp-footer together. With the addition that the filename is revealed to the user ( with ${filename} ).

##Usage For example, on build I can wrap an HTML file with <script> template tags and specify the filename id. ( angular templates are a good use case )

sample template file

<div>
  <span>my template HTML is here</span>
</div>

so in my gulpfile.js I can do


var gulp    = require('gulp'),
    wrapper = require('gulp-wrapper');

// ...
gulp.src('template.html')
    .pipe(wrapper({
       header: '<script type="text/ng-template" id="${filename}">\n',
       footer: '</script>\n'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('out'));

the result is :

<script type="text/ng-template" id="template.html">
<div>
  <span>my template HTML is here</span>
</div>
</script>

##API

####options.header Type: string or function

The string you want to prepend to the file. The file name is available through interpolation ${filename}

//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
    .pipe(wrapper({ header: '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */'}))

A function that takes file as argument, and returns the string to be the header.

//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
    .pipe(wrapper({ header: function(file){ return '/* '+ file.path +' MyCompany 2014*/'; } }))

####options.footer Type: `string` or `function`

The string you want to append to the file. The file name is available through interpolation ${filename}

//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
    .pipe(wrapper({ footer: '/* ${filename} MyCompany 2014 */'}))

A function that takes file as argument, and returns the string to be the footer.

//...
gulp.src('script/*.js')
    .pipe(wrapper({ footer: function(file){ return '/* '+ file.path +' MyCompany 2014*/'; } }))

