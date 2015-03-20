|Package
|gulp-wrap-amd
|Description
|Wrap files with an AMD wrapper
|Node Version
|≥ 0.10
Wrap the contents of the file, AMD module will return the entire contents
var wrap = require('gulp-wrap-amd');
gulp.task('wrap', function() {
gulp.src('./lib/*.js')
.pipe(wrap())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
});
Wrap the contents, with custom dependencies, callback params, and variable to return (exports)
var wrap = require('gulp-wrap-amd');
gulp.task('wrap', function() {
gulp.src('./lib/*.js')
.pipe(wrap({
deps: ['jade'], // dependency array
params: ['jade'], // params for callback
exports: 'jade', // variable to return
moduleRoot: 'templates/', // include a module name in the define() call, relative to moduleRoot
modulePrefix: 'rocks/' // optional, prefix of the module name. It depends on existance of `moduleRoot`
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
});
Custom module name definition with optional prefix value
var wrap = require('gulp-wrap-amd');
gulp.task('wrap', function() {
gulp.src('client/app/templates/app.hbs')
.pipe(wrap({
moduleRoot: 'client/app/', // define the root of module path. Required before using `modulePrefix`
modulePrefix: 'rocks/' // optional, end '/' is optional. # output: define('rocks/templates/app', ...)
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'))
});
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Blaine Bublitz
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.