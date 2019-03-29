A gulp plugin to wrap the stream contents with a lodash template.
First, install
gulp-wrap as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-wrap
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
Wrap the contents with an inline template:
var wrap = require("gulp-wrap");
gulp.src("./src/*.json")
.pipe(wrap('angular.module(\'text\', []).value(<%= contents %>);', {}, { parse: false /* do not parse the JSON file for template data */ }))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
Wrap the contents with a template from file:
var wrap = require("gulp-wrap");
gulp.src("./src/*.json")
.pipe(wrap({ src: 'path/to/template.txt'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
Use parsed contents within a template (supports JSON and YAML):
var wrap = require("gulp-wrap");
gulp.src("./src/*.json")
.pipe(wrap('Hello, <%= contents.title %>, have a <%= contents.adjective %> day.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
Provide additional data and options for template processing:
var wrap = require("gulp-wrap");
gulp.src("./src/*.json")
.pipe(wrap('BEFORE <%= data.contents %> <%= data.someVar %> AFTER', { someVar: 'someVal'}, { variable: 'data' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
This gulp plugin wraps the stream contents in a template. If you want the stream contents to be the templates use the gulp-template plugin.
The stream contents will be available in the template using the
contents key. If the file extension is
json,
yaml, or
yml then the contents will be parsed before being passed to the template. Properties from the vinyl file will be available in the template under the
file object and are local to that stream. User supplied
data values will always take precedence over namespace clashes with the file properties.
Type:
String or
Object or
Function
The template to used. When a
String then it will be used as the template. When an
Object then the template will be loaded from file. When a
Function then the function will be called and should return the template content. This function get the
data object as first parameter.
Type:
String
The file location of the template.
Type:
Object or
Function
The data object that is passed on to the lodash template call. When a
Function then the function will be called and should return the
Object data used in the template.
Type:
Object or
Function
The options object that is passed on to the lodash template call. When a
Function then the function will be called and should return the
Object used as the options.
Type:
Boolean
Set to explicit
false value to disable automatic JSON and YAML parsing.
Type:
String
Set the consolidate template engine to use. (default to
lodash).
Using another engine that
lodash may require installation of additional node package.