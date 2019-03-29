A gulp plugin to wrap the stream contents with a lodash template.

Usage

First, install gulp-wrap as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-wrap

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

Wrap the contents with an inline template:

var wrap = require ( "gulp-wrap" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.json" ) .pipe(wrap( 'angular.module(\'text\', []).value(<%= contents %>);' , {}, { parse : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

Wrap the contents with a template from file:

var wrap = require ( "gulp-wrap" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.json" ) .pipe(wrap({ src : 'path/to/template.txt' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

Use parsed contents within a template (supports JSON and YAML):

var wrap = require ( "gulp-wrap" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.json" ) .pipe(wrap( 'Hello, <%= contents.title %>, have a <%= contents.adjective %> day.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

Provide additional data and options for template processing:

var wrap = require ( "gulp-wrap" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.json" ) .pipe(wrap( 'BEFORE <%= data.contents %> <%= data.someVar %> AFTER' , { someVar : 'someVal' }, { variable : 'data' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

This gulp plugin wraps the stream contents in a template. If you want the stream contents to be the templates use the gulp-template plugin.

Template

The stream contents will be available in the template using the contents key. If the file extension is json , yaml , or yml then the contents will be parsed before being passed to the template. Properties from the vinyl file will be available in the template under the file object and are local to that stream. User supplied data values will always take precedence over namespace clashes with the file properties.

API

template

Type: String or Object or Function

The template to used. When a String then it will be used as the template. When an Object then the template will be loaded from file. When a Function then the function will be called and should return the template content. This function get the data object as first parameter.

Type: String

The file location of the template.

data

Type: Object or Function

The data object that is passed on to the lodash template call. When a Function then the function will be called and should return the Object data used in the template.

options

Type: Object or Function

The options object that is passed on to the lodash template call. When a Function then the function will be called and should return the Object used as the options.

Type: Boolean

Set to explicit false value to disable automatic JSON and YAML parsing.

Type: String

Set the consolidate template engine to use. (default to lodash ). Using another engine that lodash may require installation of additional node package.

License

MIT License