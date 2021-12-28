openbase logo
gulp-wp-pot

by wp-pot
2.5.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin to generate pot file for WordPress plugins and themes

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-wp-pot

Information

Packagegulp-wp-pot
DescriptionGulp wrapper for wp-pot. Generates pot files for WordPress plugins and themes.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-wp-pot

Example usage with Gulp

var gulp = require('gulp');
var wpPot = require('gulp-wp-pot');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/*.php')
        .pipe(wpPot( {
            domain: 'domain',
            package: 'Example project'
        } ))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('file.pot'));
});

wpPot({options})

See available options in the wp-pot readme, https://github.com/wp-pot/wp-pot#options
All options except src and writeFile is passed to wp-pot.

License

MIT © Rasmus Bengtsson | Initial work by Willy Bahuaud

