|Package
|gulp-wp-pot
|Description
|Gulp wrapper for wp-pot. Generates pot files for WordPress plugins and themes.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-wp-pot
var gulp = require('gulp');
var wpPot = require('gulp-wp-pot');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.php')
.pipe(wpPot( {
domain: 'domain',
package: 'Example project'
} ))
.pipe(gulp.dest('file.pot'));
});
See available options in the wp-pot readme, https://github.com/wp-pot/wp-pot#options
All options except src and writeFile is passed to wp-pot.
MIT © Rasmus Bengtsson | Initial work by Willy Bahuaud