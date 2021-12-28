Information

Package gulp-wp-pot Description Gulp wrapper for wp-pot. Generates pot files for WordPress plugins and themes.

Install

$ npm install

Example usage with Gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var wpPot = require ( 'gulp-wp-pot' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.php' ) .pipe(wpPot( { domain : 'domain' , package : 'Example project' } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'file.pot' )); });

See available options in the wp-pot readme, https://github.com/wp-pot/wp-pot#options

All options except src and writeFile is passed to wp-pot.

License

MIT © Rasmus Bengtsson | Initial work by Willy Bahuaud