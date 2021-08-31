webpack plugin for gulp

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var webpack = require ( 'gulp-webpack' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(webpack()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

The above will compile src/entry.js into assets with webpack into dist/ with the output filename of [hash].js (webpack generated hash of the build).

You can pass webpack options in with the first argument, including watch which will greatly increase compilation times:

return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(webpack({ watch : true , module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style!css' }, ], }, })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' ));

Or just pass in your webpack.config.js :

return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(webpack( require ( './webpack.config.js' ) )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' ));

If you would like to use a different version of webpack than the one this plugin uses, pass in an optional 2nd argument:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var gulpWebpack = require ( 'gulp-webpack' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(gulpWebpack({}, webpack)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

Pass in 3rd argument if you want to access the stats outputted from webpack when the compilation is done:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var webpack = require ( 'gulp-webpack' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(webpack({ }, null , function ( err, stats ) { })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

Multiple Entry Points

A common request is how to handle multiple entry points. You can continue to pass in an entry option in your typical webpack config like so:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var webpack = require ( 'gulp-webpack' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/entry.js' ) .pipe(webpack({ entry : { app : 'src/app.js' , test : 'test/test.js' , }, output : { filename : '[name].js' , }, })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

Or pipe files through a stream that names the chunks. A convenient library for this is vinyl-named:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var webpack = require ( 'gulp-webpack' ); var named = require ( 'vinyl-named' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'src/app.js' , 'test/test.js' ]) .pipe(named()) .pipe(webpack()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

The above named() stream will add a .named property to the vinyl files passing through. The webpack() stream will read those as entry points and even group entry points with common names together.

Release History

1.5.0 - Update webpack to 1.9.x (@nmccready). Update other dependencies.

1.4.0 - Update webpack to 1.8.x (@Zolmeister).

1.3.2 - Fix another place with ? in name (@raphaelluchini).

1.3.1 - Fix for paths with ? in their name (@raphaelluchini).

1.3.0 - Updating to webpack >= 1.7.

1.2.0 - Updating to webpack >= 1.5, vinyl >= 0.4, memory-fs >= 0.2.

1.1.2 - Fixes to default stats for logging (@mdreizin).

1.1.1 - Add additional stats to default logging (@mdreizin).

1.1.0 - Exposes internal webpack if asked via require('gulp-webpack').webpack

1.0.0 - Support named chunks pipe'd in for multiple entry points.

0.4.1 - Fixed regression for multiple entry point support.

0.4.0 - Display an error message if there are no input files (@3onyc). Add message on why task is not finishing, Add ability to track compilation progress, Add ability to configure stats output via options (@kompot). Bump webpack version (@koistya).

0.3.0 - Update deps (@kompot). Fixes to determining entry (@btipling and @abergs).

0.2.0 - Support for watch mode (@ampedandwired).

0.1.0 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.