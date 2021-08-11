gulp-webdriver is a gulp plugin to run e2e tests with the WebdriverIO testrunner

Install

npm install gulp-webdriver --save-dev

Usage

You can run WebdriverIO locally by running this simple task:

import webdriver from 'gulp-webdriver' ; gulp.task( 'test:e2e' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'wdio.conf.js' ).pipe(webdriver()); });

gulp-webdriver makes the wdio testrunner easily accessible and allows you to run multiple config files sequentially. If desired, you can pass additional arguments to the wdio command to specify your test. You can find all available options here or by executing $ wdio --help (if you have WebdriverIO installed globally).

import webdriver from 'gulp-webdriver' ; gulp.task( 'test:e2e' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'wdio.conf.js' ).pipe(webdriver({ logLevel : 'info' , waitforTimeout : 10000 , reporter : 'spec' })); });

The wdio testrunner currently supports Mocha, Jasmine (v2.0) and Cucumber, and you may reference webdriver instances inside your spec files or step definition by using a global variable called "browser". For more information, please see the official WebdriverIO test framework documentation here.

Contributing

Please fork, add specs, and send pull requests! In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History