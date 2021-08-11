openbase logo
gulp-webdriver

by webdriverio
4.0.0 (see all)

gulp-webdriver is a gulp plugin to run selenium tests with the WebdriverIO testrunner

2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

gulp-webdriver is a gulp plugin to run e2e tests with the WebdriverIO testrunner

gulp-webdriver is a gulp plugin to run e2e tests with the WebdriverIO testrunner

Install

npm install gulp-webdriver --save-dev

Usage

You can run WebdriverIO locally by running this simple task:

import webdriver from 'gulp-webdriver';

gulp.task('test:e2e', function() {
    return gulp.src('wdio.conf.js').pipe(webdriver());
});

gulp-webdriver makes the wdio testrunner easily accessible and allows you to run multiple config files sequentially. If desired, you can pass additional arguments to the wdio command to specify your test. You can find all available options here or by executing $ wdio --help (if you have WebdriverIO installed globally).

import webdriver from 'gulp-webdriver';

gulp.task('test:e2e', function() {
    return gulp.src('wdio.conf.js').pipe(webdriver({
        logLevel: 'info',
        waitforTimeout: 10000,
        reporter: 'spec'
    }));
});

The wdio testrunner currently supports Mocha, Jasmine (v2.0) and Cucumber, and you may reference webdriver instances inside your spec files or step definition by using a global variable called "browser". For more information, please see the official WebdriverIO test framework documentation here.

Contributing

Please fork, add specs, and send pull requests! In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History

  • 2015-06-22   v0.1.0    first release
  • 2015-06-22   v0.1.1    fixed package.json
  • 2015-09-03   v1.0.0    let gulp-webdriver be a simple tool to run tests with the wdio test runner
  • 2015-09-09   v1.0.1    better Windows support, allow gulp-webdriver without options
  • 2015-12-01   v1.0.2    bumped WebdriverIO version to 3.3.0
  • 2015-12-01   v1.0.3    fixed wdio path on windows
  • 2016-03-16   v2.0.0    updated codebase to ES6 and WebdriverIO to v4.0
  • 2016-03-30   v2.0.1    improved error handling
  • 2016-07-06   v2.0.2    fixed bug where gulp end event was not fired
  • 2019-12-17   v3.0.0    Support for WebdriverIO v5
  • 2020-04-20   v4.0.0    Support for WebdriverIO v6

