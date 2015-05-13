openbase logo
gwl

gulp-watch-less

by Craig Michael Thompson
1.0.1 (see all)

Watch .less files and their @imports using the gulp-watch endless stream

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-watch-less NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

Watch .less files and their @imports using the gulp-watch endless stream task

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-watch-less

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var watchLess = require('gulp-watch-less');
var less = require('gulp-less');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('less/file.less')
        .pipe(watchLess('less/file.less'))
        .pipe(less())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Protip: until gulpjs 4.0 is released, you can use gulp-plumber to prevent stops on errors.

API

GulpWatchLess(glob, [options, callback])

Creates watcher that will spy on files that were matched by glob which can be a node-glob string or array of strings.

This will also watch all traced @import dependencies of the matched files, and re-emit a change event when any of them change. In this case, the file.event will be equal to changed:by:import for easy distinction.

Returns pass-through stream, that will emit vinyl files (with additional event property) that corresponds to event on file-system.

Callback function(events, done)

See documentation on gulp-watch task

options

See documentation on gulp-watch task

options.less

Type: object
Default: {}

Optional options passed through to the less.Parser instance.

License

MIT © Craig Michael Thompson

