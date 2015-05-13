Watch .less files and their @imports using the gulp-watch endless stream task
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-watch-less
var gulp = require('gulp');
var watchLess = require('gulp-watch-less');
var less = require('gulp-less');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('less/file.less')
.pipe(watchLess('less/file.less'))
.pipe(less())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Protip: until gulpjs 4.0 is released, you can use gulp-plumber to prevent stops on errors.
Creates watcher that will spy on files that were matched by glob which can be a
node-glob string or array of strings.
This will also watch all traced
@import dependencies of the matched files, and re-emit a change event when any of them change.
In this case, the
file.event will be equal to
changed:by:import for easy distinction.
Returns pass-through stream, that will emit vinyl files (with additional
event property) that corresponds to event on file-system.
function(events, done)
See documentation on gulp-watch task
See documentation on gulp-watch task
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Optional options passed through to the less.Parser instance.
MIT © Craig Michael Thompson