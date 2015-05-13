Watch .less files and their @imports using the gulp-watch endless stream task

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-watch-less

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var watchLess = require ( 'gulp-watch-less' ); var less = require ( 'gulp-less' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'less/file.less' ) .pipe(watchLess( 'less/file.less' )) .pipe(less()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Protip: until gulpjs 4.0 is released, you can use gulp-plumber to prevent stops on errors.

API

Creates watcher that will spy on files that were matched by glob which can be a node-glob string or array of strings.

This will also watch all traced @import dependencies of the matched files, and re-emit a change event when any of them change. In this case, the file.event will be equal to changed:by:import for easy distinction.

Returns pass-through stream, that will emit vinyl files (with additional event property) that corresponds to event on file-system.

Callback function(events, done)

See documentation on gulp-watch task

options

See documentation on gulp-watch task

Type: object

Default: {}

Optional options passed through to the less.Parser instance.

License

MIT © Craig Michael Thompson