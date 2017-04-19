Java WAR plugin for gulp. Adapted from grunt-war

Usage

First, install gulp-war as a development dependency

npm install --save-dev gulp-war npm install --save-dev gulp-zip

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

gulp.task( 'war' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "*.js" , "*.md" , "test/*.js" ]) .pipe(war({ welcome : 'index.html' , displayName : 'Grunt WAR' , })) .pipe(zip( 'myApp.zip' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" )); });

API

Type: String

Type: String

Type: String

Defines the version of web-app xml specification to use. By default "3.0".

Type: String

Defines the URI of web-app xml specification to use. By default http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee/web-app_3_0.xsd

Type: Array

Allows you to pass a list of strings that will be added to the end of resulting XML file. Instead of strings you can pass a list of functions, in this case the results of functions will be added to the template.

By default webappExtras is an empty array;

License

MIT License