Java WAR plugin for gulp. Adapted from grunt-war
First, install
gulp-war as a development dependency
npm install --save-dev gulp-war
npm install --save-dev gulp-zip
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
gulp.task('war', function () {
gulp.src(["*.js", "*.md", "test/*.js"])
.pipe(war({
welcome: 'index.html',
displayName: 'Grunt WAR',
}))
.pipe(zip('myApp.zip'))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
});
Type:
String
Type:
String
Type:
String
Defines the version of web-app xml specification to use. By default "3.0".
Type:
String
Defines the URI of web-app xml specification to use. By default http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee/web-app_3_0.xsd
Type:
Array
Allows you to pass a list of strings that will be added to the end of resulting XML file. Instead of strings you can pass a list of functions, in this case the results of functions will be added to the template.
By default webappExtras is an empty array;