gw

gulp-war

by Scott Weinstein
0.1.4 (see all)

Gulp plugin for Java WAR file generation

1.1K

GitHub Stars

23

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Readme

gulp-war

Java WAR plugin for gulp. Adapted from grunt-war

Usage

First, install gulp-war as a development dependency

npm install --save-dev gulp-war
npm install --save-dev gulp-zip

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

gulp.task('war', function () {
    gulp.src(["*.js", "*.md", "test/*.js"])
        .pipe(war({
            welcome: 'index.html',
            displayName: 'Grunt WAR',
        }))
        .pipe(zip('myApp.zip'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));

});

API

war(options)

options.welcome

Type: String

options.displayName

Type: String

options.version

Type: String

Defines the version of web-app xml specification to use. By default "3.0".

options.schemaLocation

Type: String

Defines the URI of web-app xml specification to use. By default http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee http://java.sun.com/xml/ns/javaee/web-app_3_0.xsd

options.webappExtras

Type: Array

Allows you to pass a list of strings that will be added to the end of resulting XML file. Instead of strings you can pass a list of functions, in this case the results of functions will be added to the template.

By default webappExtras is an empty array;

License

MIT License

