w3cjs wrapper for gulp to validate your HTML

Usage

First, install gulp-w3cjs as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-w3cjs

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var w3cjs = require ( 'gulp-w3cjs' ); gulp.task( 'w3cjs' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(w3cjs()) .pipe(w3cjs.reporter()); });

Custom Reporting

The results are also added onto each file object under w3cjs , containing success (Boolean) and messages (Array).

Example usage

var w3cjs = require ( 'gulp-w3cjs' ); var through2 = require ( 'through2' ); gulp.task( 'example' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(w3cjs()) .pipe(through2.obj( function ( file, enc, cb ) { cb( null , file); if (!file.w3cjs.success){ throw new Error ( 'HTML validation error(s) found' ); } })); });

Example output

HTML Error: index.html Line 5, Column 19: Element title must not be empty. <title></title> .../gulpfile.js:11 throw new Error('HTML validation error(s) found'); ^ Error: HTML validation error(s) found

API

URL to the w3c validator. Use if you want to use a local validator. This is the same thing as w3cjs.setW3cCheckUrl() .

Http address of the proxy server if you are running behind a firewall, e.g. http://proxy:8080

options.doctype and options.charset were dropped in 1.0.0. Use 0.3.0 if you need them.

Default: false

Show info type messages in the output.

Allows you to intercept info, warnings or errors, using options.verifyMessage methed, returning false will skip the log output. Example usage:

return gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(w3cjs({ verifyMessage : function ( type, message ) { if (message.indexOf( 'Element “style” not allowed as child of element' ) === 0 ) return false ; return true ; } })) .pipe(w3cjs.reporter())

Same as options.url. SEt's the URL to the w3c validator.

License

MIT License