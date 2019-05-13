Add version number to js/css/image in HTML

usage

var version = require ( 'gulp-version-number' ); gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(version({ ... configuration ... })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' ));

configuration

config

{ 'value' : '%MDS%' , 'replaces' : [ '#{VERSION_REPlACE}#' , [ /#{VERSION_REPlACE}#/g , '%TS%' ] ], 'append' : { 'key' : '_v' , 'cover' : 0 , 'to' : [ 'css' , [ 'image' , '%TS%' ], { 'type' : 'js' , 'attr' : [ 'src' , 'custom-src' ] 'key' : '_v' , 'value' : '%DATE%' , 'cover' : 1 , 'files' : [ 'build.js' , /dependency.js/ ] } ] }, 'output' : { 'file' : 'version.json' } }

Priority - Covering relations

{Object}config.append.to[x].type == {Array}config.append.to[x][0] == {String}config.append.to[x]

config.append.to[x].key > config.append.key

config.append.to[x].cover > config.append.cover

config.append.to[x].value == config.append.to[x][1] [ (IF cover is TRUE) > (ELSE) == config.replace[x][1] ] > config.value

Options

Version types

%DATE% date [ YYYYMMDD ]

] %DT% date + time [ YYYYMMDDHHIISS ]

] %TS% timestamp [ INT 10]

10] %TSM% timestamp(millisecond) [ INT 13]

13] %MD5% MD5(timestamp) [ STRING 32]

32] %MDS% MD5(MD5(timestamp) + salt) [ STRING 32]

32] {STRING} In addition to the above keywords, considered custom

Change log

Add a configure prop to "Object" model at "options.append.to", set the attribute what you want to match

append : { to : [ '???' : { ..., 'attr' : [...] ... }, ... ] }

Detailed description comment and readme.

Change salt to length 8

BUGFIX: css rules

Output function mounting, the version output to a file.

BUGFIX: regexp

I was born