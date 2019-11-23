This module has been deprecated. More information at https://medium.com/gulpjs/gulp-util-ca3b1f9f9ac5

Here are some things you can use instead:

gutil.File => https://www.npmjs.com/package/vinyl

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/vinyl gutil.replaceExtension => The .extname property on vinyl objects or https://www.npmjs.com/package/replace-ext

=> The property on vinyl objects or https://www.npmjs.com/package/replace-ext gutil.colors => https://www.npmjs.com/package/ansi-colors

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/ansi-colors gutil.date => https://www.npmjs.com/package/date-format

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/date-format gutil.log => https://www.npmjs.com/package/fancy-log

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/fancy-log gutil.template => https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash.template

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash.template gutil.env => https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimist

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimist gutil.beep => https://www.npmjs.com/package/beeper

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/beeper gutil.noop => https://www.npmjs.com/package/through2

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/through2 gutil.isStream => Use the .isStream() method on vinyl objects

=> Use the method on vinyl objects gutil.isBuffer => Use the .isBuffer() method on vinyl objects

=> Use the method on vinyl objects gutil.isNull => Use the .isNull() method on vinyl objects

=> Use the method on vinyl objects gutil.linefeed => Use the string '

' in your code

=> Use the string in your code gutil.combine => https://www.npmjs.com/package/multipipe

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/multipipe gutil.buffer => https://www.npmjs.com/package/list-stream

=> https://www.npmjs.com/package/list-stream gutil.PluginError => https://www.npmjs.com/package/plugin-error

Information

Package gulp-util Description Utility functions for gulp plugins Node Version >= 0.10

Usage

var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); gutil.log( 'stuff happened' , 'Really it did' , gutil.colors.magenta( '123' )); gutil.replaceExtension( 'file.coffee' , '.js' ); var opt = { name : 'todd' , file : someGulpFile }; gutil.template( 'test <%= name %> <%= file.path %>' , opt)

Logs stuff. Already prefixed with [gulp] and all that. If you pass in multiple arguments it will join them by a space.

The default gulp coloring using gutil.colors.:

values (files, module names, etc.) = cyan numbers (times, counts, etc) = magenta

colors

Is an instance of chalk.

Replaces a file extension in a path. Returns the new path.

Returns true or false if an object is a stream.

Returns true or false if an object is a Buffer.

This is a lodash.template function wrapper. You must pass in a valid gulp file object so it is available to the user or it will error. You can not configure any of the delimiters. Look at the lodash docs for more info.

new File(obj)

This is just vinyl

var file = new gutil.File({ base : path.join(__dirname, './fixtures/' ), cwd : __dirname, path : path.join(__dirname, './fixtures/test.coffee' ) });

Returns a stream that does nothing but pass data straight through.

gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(concat( 'script.js' )) .pipe(gutil.env.type === 'production' ? uglify() : gutil.noop()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )); });

This is similar to es.wait but instead of buffering text into one string it buffers anything into an array (so very useful for file objects).

Returns a stream that can be piped to.

The stream will emit one data event after the stream piped to it has ended. The data will be the same array passed to the callback.

Callback is optional and receives two arguments: error and data

gulp.src( 'stuff/*.js' ) .pipe(gutil.buffer( function ( err, files ) { }));

new PluginError(pluginName, message[, options])

pluginName should be the module name of your plugin

message can be a string or an existing error

By default the stack will not be shown. Set options.showStack to true if you think the stack is important for your error.

to true if you think the stack is important for your error. If you pass an error in as the message the stack will be pulled from that, otherwise one will be created.

Note that if you pass in a custom stack string you need to include the message along with that.

Error properties will be included in err.toString() . Can be omitted by including {showProperties: false} in the options.

These are all acceptable forms of instantiation:

var err = new gutil.PluginError( 'test' , { message : 'something broke' }); var err = new gutil.PluginError({ plugin : 'test' , message : 'something broke' }); var err = new gutil.PluginError( 'test' , 'something broke' ); var err = new gutil.PluginError( 'test' , 'something broke' , { showStack : true }); var existingError = new Error ( 'OMG' ); var err = new gutil.PluginError( 'test' , existingError, { showStack : true });

gulp-util for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of gulp-util and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.