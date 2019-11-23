This module has been deprecated. More information at https://medium.com/gulpjs/gulp-util-ca3b1f9f9ac5
Here are some things you can use instead:
gutil.File => https://www.npmjs.com/package/vinyl
gutil.replaceExtension => The
.extname property on vinyl objects or https://www.npmjs.com/package/replace-ext
gutil.colors => https://www.npmjs.com/package/ansi-colors
gutil.date => https://www.npmjs.com/package/date-format
gutil.log => https://www.npmjs.com/package/fancy-log
gutil.template => https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash.template
gutil.env => https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimist
gutil.beep => https://www.npmjs.com/package/beeper
gutil.noop => https://www.npmjs.com/package/through2
gutil.isStream => Use the
.isStream() method on vinyl objects
gutil.isBuffer => Use the
.isBuffer() method on vinyl objects
gutil.isNull => Use the
.isNull() method on vinyl objects
gutil.linefeed => Use the string
'\n' in your code
gutil.combine => https://www.npmjs.com/package/multipipe
gutil.buffer => https://www.npmjs.com/package/list-stream
gutil.PluginError => https://www.npmjs.com/package/plugin-error
|Package
|gulp-util
|Description
|Utility functions for gulp plugins
|Node Version
|>= 0.10
var gutil = require('gulp-util');
gutil.log('stuff happened', 'Really it did', gutil.colors.magenta('123'));
gutil.replaceExtension('file.coffee', '.js'); // file.js
var opt = {
name: 'todd',
file: someGulpFile
};
gutil.template('test <%= name %> <%= file.path %>', opt) // test todd /js/hi.js
Logs stuff. Already prefixed with [gulp] and all that. If you pass in multiple arguments it will join them by a space.
The default gulp coloring using gutil.colors.:
values (files, module names, etc.) = cyan
numbers (times, counts, etc) = magenta
Is an instance of chalk.
Replaces a file extension in a path. Returns the new path.
Returns true or false if an object is a stream.
Returns true or false if an object is a Buffer.
This is a lodash.template function wrapper. You must pass in a valid gulp file object so it is available to the user or it will error. You can not configure any of the delimiters. Look at the lodash docs for more info.
This is just vinyl
var file = new gutil.File({
base: path.join(__dirname, './fixtures/'),
cwd: __dirname,
path: path.join(__dirname, './fixtures/test.coffee')
});
Returns a stream that does nothing but pass data straight through.
// gulp should be called like this :
// $ gulp --type production
gulp.task('scripts', function() {
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(concat('script.js'))
.pipe(gutil.env.type === 'production' ? uglify() : gutil.noop())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
This is similar to es.wait but instead of buffering text into one string it buffers anything into an array (so very useful for file objects).
Returns a stream that can be piped to.
The stream will emit one data event after the stream piped to it has ended. The data will be the same array passed to the callback.
Callback is optional and receives two arguments: error and data
gulp.src('stuff/*.js')
.pipe(gutil.buffer(function(err, files) {
}));
options.showStack to true if you think the stack is important for your error.
err.toString(). Can be omitted by including
{showProperties: false} in the options.
These are all acceptable forms of instantiation:
var err = new gutil.PluginError('test', {
message: 'something broke'
});
var err = new gutil.PluginError({
plugin: 'test',
message: 'something broke'
});
var err = new gutil.PluginError('test', 'something broke');
var err = new gutil.PluginError('test', 'something broke', {showStack: true});
var existingError = new Error('OMG');
var err = new gutil.PluginError('test', existingError, {showStack: true});
