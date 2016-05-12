Gulp filter. Lists all files used. Helps you to verify what your patterns catch
npm install --save-dev gulp-using
After some complex
src patterns, and some added filter plugins, it helps you to list all files catched
const using = require('gulp-using')
var jsfiles = ['./src/js/**/*.js', '!./src/js/vendor/**']
gulp.task('default', function() {
gulp.watch(jsfiles, function() {
gulp.src(jsfiles)
// action or filter...
.pipe(using())
// ...
})
})
Output:
[12:18:43] Running 'default'...
[12:18:43] Finished 'default' in 14 ms
[12:18:43] Using ./src/js/index.js
[12:18:43] Using ./src/js/multiply.js
[12:18:43] Using ./src/js/square.js
How the file path is displayed
String
cwd
cwd,
path,
relative
How the file path is colored
String
magenta
black,
blue,
cyan,
gray,
green,
magenta,
red,
white,
yellow
Message shown before the file path
String
Using
Filesize shown after the file path
Boolean
false
// ...
.pipe(using({prefix:'Using file', path:'relative', color:'blue', filesize:true}))
Output:
[12:18:43] Running 'default'...
[12:18:43] Finished 'default' in 14 ms
[12:18:43] Using file index.js
[12:18:43] Using file multiply.js
[12:18:43] Using file square.js