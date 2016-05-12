Gulp filter. Lists all files used. Helps you to verify what your patterns catch

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-using

Example

After some complex src patterns, and some added filter plugins, it helps you to list all files catched

const using = require ( 'gulp-using' ) var jsfiles = [ './src/js/**/*.js' , '!./src/js/vendor/**' ] gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.watch(jsfiles, function ( ) { gulp.src(jsfiles) .pipe(using()) }) })

Output:

[12:18:43] Running 'default'... [12:18:43] Finished 'default' in 14 ms [12:18:43] Using ./src/js/index.js [12:18:43] Using ./src/js/multiply.js [12:18:43] Using ./src/js/square.js

Options

path

How the file path is displayed

Type: String

Default: cwd

Values: cwd , path , relative

color

How the file path is colored

Type: String

Default: magenta

Values: black , blue , cyan , gray , green , magenta , red , white , yellow

prefix

Message shown before the file path

Type: String

Default: Using

filesize

Filesize shown after the file path

Type: Boolean

Default: false

.pipe(using({ prefix : 'Using file' , path : 'relative' , color : 'blue' , filesize : true }))

Output: