gulp-unzip

by S. Suzuki
1.1.0 (see all)

gulp plugin for unzip

Documentation
Readme

gulp-unzip

gulp-unzip

gulp plugin for unzip file.

Usage

npm install gulp-unzip --save

var unzip = require('gulp-unzip')
gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
  gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
    .pipe(unzip())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./tmp'))
})

Options

filter

You can provide a filter option. It should be a function that gets an entry as an argument and returns true or false.

var concat = require('gulp-concat')
var unzip = require('gulp-unzip')
var minimatch = require('minimatch')
gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
  gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
    .pipe(unzip({
      filter : function(entry){
        return minimatch(entry.path, "**/*.min.css")
      }
    }))
    .pipe(concat("bootstrap.css"))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./tmp'))
})

keepEmpty

You can provide true or false in keepEmpty for whether you want to extract empty files from the archive or not. Defaults to false.

gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
  gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
    .pipe(unzip({ keepEmpty : true }))
    //...
})

Contributors

If you want to contribute to the project, please check de Contribution Guidelines

Author

Maintainers

Contributors

