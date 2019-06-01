gulp plugin for unzip file.

Usage

npm install gulp-unzip --save

var unzip = require ( 'gulp-unzip' ) gulp.task( 'filter_sample' , function ( ) { gulp.src( "./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip" ) .pipe(unzip()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './tmp' )) })

Options

filter

You can provide a filter option. It should be a function that gets an entry as an argument and returns true or false .

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ) var unzip = require ( 'gulp-unzip' ) var minimatch = require ( 'minimatch' ) gulp.task( 'filter_sample' , function ( ) { gulp.src( "./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip" ) .pipe(unzip({ filter : function ( entry ) { return minimatch(entry.path, "**/*.min.css" ) } })) .pipe(concat( "bootstrap.css" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './tmp' )) })

keepEmpty

You can provide true or false in keepEmpty for whether you want to extract empty files from the archive or not. Defaults to false .

gulp.task( 'filter_sample' , function ( ) { gulp.src( "./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip" ) .pipe(unzip({ keepEmpty : true })) })

Contributors

If you want to contribute to the project, please check de Contribution Guidelines

Author

Maintainers

Contributors