gulp plugin for unzip file.
npm install gulp-unzip --save
var unzip = require('gulp-unzip')
gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
.pipe(unzip())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./tmp'))
})
You can provide a
filter option. It should be a function that gets an
entry as an argument and returns
true or
false.
var concat = require('gulp-concat')
var unzip = require('gulp-unzip')
var minimatch = require('minimatch')
gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
.pipe(unzip({
filter : function(entry){
return minimatch(entry.path, "**/*.min.css")
}
}))
.pipe(concat("bootstrap.css"))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./tmp'))
})
You can provide
true or
false in
keepEmpty for whether you want to extract empty files from the archive or not. Defaults to
false.
gulp.task('filter_sample', function(){
gulp.src("./download/bootstrap-3.1.1-dist.zip")
.pipe(unzip({ keepEmpty : true }))
//...
})
If you want to contribute to the project, please check de Contribution Guidelines
