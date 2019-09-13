Creates a Component-preload.js or library-preload.json file for openui5 / sapui5 projects. Creating a preload file can speed up the initial load time of your webapp, by reducing the number of HTTP requests / roundtrips to load your code. The preload file can combine your
js artifacts,
xml,
html and
json views as well as
.properties files into a single
Component-preload.js /
library-preload.json file.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ui5-preload
Simple example.
var ui5preload = require('gulp-ui5-preload');
gulp.task('ui5preload', function(){
return gulp.src([
'src/ui/**/**.+(js|xml)',
'!src/ui/thirdparty/**' //exclude files that don't belong in preload (optional)
])
.pipe(ui5preload({base:'src/ui',namespace:'my.project.ui'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
})
Example with uglify / minify js and xml.
// npm install --save-dev gulp-ui5-preload gulp-uglify gulp-pretty-data gulp-if
var ui5preload = require('gulp-ui5-preload');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var prettydata = require('gulp-pretty-data');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
gulp.task('ui5preload', function(){
return gulp.src([
'src/ui/**/**.+(js|xml)',
'!src/ui/thirdparty/**'
])
.pipe(gulpif('**/*.js',uglify())) //only pass .js files to uglify
.pipe(gulpif('**/*.xml',prettydata({type:'minify'}))) // only pass .xml to prettydata
.pipe(ui5preload({base:'src/ui',namespace:'my.project.ui'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
})
Accepts an options object. Returns a vinyl through-stream which collects all .xml and .js files and emits a single vinyl file (Component-preload.js / library-preload.json) which is passed downstream.
string
The base / entry path of your app. Usually the same location where your index.html and the Component.js resides. Can also be just
'./' to point to the root of your project.
string
my.company.app
The namespace at the
base path. All source files are treated as sub-namespaces of this namespace, relative to the
base path.
string
isLibrary option)
File name of the combined file to emit.
boolean
If set to
true a
library-preload.json file is emitted instead of a
Component-preload.js file (default). The emitted file contents between those options vary a little bit.
Apache 2.0 © Christian Theilemann