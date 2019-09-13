Creates a Component-preload.js or library-preload.json file for openui5 / sapui5 projects. Creating a preload file can speed up the initial load time of your webapp, by reducing the number of HTTP requests / roundtrips to load your code. The preload file can combine your js artifacts, xml , html and json views as well as .properties files into a single Component-preload.js / library-preload.json file.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-ui5-preload

Usage

Simple example.

var ui5preload = require ( 'gulp-ui5-preload' ); gulp.task( 'ui5preload' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'src/ui/**/**.+(js|xml)' , '!src/ui/thirdparty/**' ]) .pipe(ui5preload({ base : 'src/ui' , namespace : 'my.project.ui' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); })

Example with uglify / minify js and xml.

var ui5preload = require ( 'gulp-ui5-preload' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var prettydata = require ( 'gulp-pretty-data' ); var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); gulp.task( 'ui5preload' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'src/ui/**/**.+(js|xml)' , '!src/ui/thirdparty/**' ]) .pipe(gulpif( '**/*.js' ,uglify())) .pipe(gulpif( '**/*.xml' ,prettydata({ type : 'minify' }))) .pipe(ui5preload({ base : 'src/ui' , namespace : 'my.project.ui' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); })

API

ui5Preload(options) -> vinyl through-stream

Accepts an options object. Returns a vinyl through-stream which collects all .xml and .js files and emits a single vinyl file (Component-preload.js / library-preload.json) which is passed downstream.

options

base

required

Type: string

The base / entry path of your app. Usually the same location where your index.html and the Component.js resides. Can also be just './' to point to the root of your project.

namespace

Type: string

Default: ''

Example: my.company.app

The namespace at the base path. All source files are treated as sub-namespaces of this namespace, relative to the base path.

fileName

Type: string

Default: 'Component-preload.js' or 'library-preload.json' (depends on isLibrary option)

File name of the combined file to emit.

isLibrary

Type: boolean

Default: false

If set to true a library-preload.json file is emitted instead of a Component-preload.js file (default). The emitted file contents between those options vary a little bit.

License

Apache 2.0 © Christian Theilemann