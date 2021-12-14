Synopsis

Gulp plugin to execute the TypeDoc tool by Sebastian Lenz http://typedoc.org https://github.com/TypeStrong/typedoc

Installation

Install both gulp-typedoc and typedoc:

npm install --save-dev gulp-typedoc typedoc

The reason for installing typedoc separately is that it allows you to choose the version of typedoc, independent from the version of gulp-typedoc.

Usage

The plugin takes an object, of which all properties are passed transparently to typedoc. Pipe in TypeScript files. The documentation files are not piped out.

By default, the plugin will output log messages from TypeDoc. Specify logger: 'none' to suppress TypeDoc logging altogether.

Code Example

var typedoc = require ( "gulp-typedoc" ); gulp.task( "typedoc" , function ( ) { return gulp .src([ "data/*.ts" ]) .pipe(typedoc({ out : "./out/html/" , json : "/out/file.json" , name : "my-project" , theme : "/path/to/my/theme" , plugin : [ "my" , "plugins" ], version : true , })) ; });

Changelog

Fix #44 Work with clean copy of user options. Thanks @tristan00b!

Fix #40 entrypoints not specified to TypeDoc by @robinprashanth

BREAKING: Requires Typedoc version >=0.20.34 now (and supports it)

now (and supports it) BREAKING: since the options follow the TypeDoc options, these are different now.

Upgrade dependencies to fix security vulnerabilities

Upgrade dependencies to fix security vulnerabilities

Upgrade dependencies to fix security vulnerabilities

Remove superfluous files from published package

Upgrade dependencies to fix security vulnerabilities

Upgrade dependencies to fix security vulnerabilities

Support typedoc 0.16.1+

Fix security vulnerabilities in dependencies

Fix security vulnerabilities in dependencies

Fix event-stream dependency to 3.3.4 because 3.3.5-3.3.6 have issues.

Fixed security issue in dependency

Add TypeScript type definitions

Removed deprecated gulp-util dependency

Don't depend on typedoc in package.json dependencies (bugfix by @MattiasBuelens)

Add support for logger option.

Don't error when there are no files

Catch any synchronous exceptions from typedoc

Update typedoc URL in README.md (thanks @pascalberger)

Have typedoc as peer dependency (thanks @mizunashi-mana)

Ensure it works with https://github.com/TypeStrong/typedoc

Upgrade all packages, replace "del" by "rimraf"

Fix bugs in README.md

Don't start a child process anymore.

FIX: having many .ts files no longer causes "command line too long" error.

Allow specifying boolean arguments for typedoc;

Replace module "gulp-clean" by "del"

Moved to typedoc version 0.2.x

Moved to typedoc version 0.1.x

Use require.resolve() to find typedoc more reliably

Allow any typedoc version 0.0.x

Contributors

Rogier Schouten

Daan Wissing

Mizunashi Mana

Pascal Berger

Pedro Batista

Matthias Beulens

Charles Samborski

Gerrit Birkeland

@robinprashanth

License

ISC