A gulp plugin that compiles TypeScript files.
tsc command, but a plugin that uses the TypeScript API.
npm install gulp-type
var ts = require('gulp-type');
[...]
var t sResult = [...].pipe(ts(options));
tsResult.dts.pipe(...)
tsResult.js.pipe(...)
Example gulpfile:
var ts = require('gulp-type');
gulp.task('scripts', function() {
var tsResult = gulp.src('lib/*.ts')
.pipe(ts({
declarationFiles: true,
noExternalResolve: true
}));
tsResult.dts.pipe(gulp.dest('release/definitions'));
return tsResult.js.pipe(gulp.dest('release/js'));
});
Instead of calling
ts(options), you can create a project first, and then call
ts(project). An example:
var ts = require('gulp-type');
var tsProject = ts.createProject({
declarationFiles: true,
noExternalResolve: true
});
gulp.task('scripts', function() {
var tsResult = gulp.src('lib/*.ts')
.pipe(ts(tsProject));
tsResult.dts.pipe(gulp.dest('release/definitions'));
return tsResult.js.pipe(gulp.dest('release/js'));
});
gulp.task('watch', ['scripts'], function() {
gulp.watch('lib/*.ts', ['scripts']);
});
When you run
gulp watch, the source will be compiled as usual. Then, when you make a change and save the file, your TypeScript files will be compiled in about half the time.
Make sure you create the project outside of a task! Otherwise it won't work.
removeComments (boolean) - Do not emit comments to output.
noImplicitAny (boolean) - Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied 'any' type.
noLib (boolean) - Don't include the default lib (with definitions for - Array, Date etc)
target (string) - Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' (default), or 'ES5'.
module (string) - Specify module code generation: 'commonjs' or 'amd'
sourceRoot (string) - Specifies the location where debugger should locate TypeScript files instead of source locations.
declarationFiles (boolean) - Generates corresponding .d.ts files.
noExternalResolve (boolean) - Do not resolve files that are not in the input. Explanation below.
sortOutput (boolean) - Sort output files. Usefull if you want to concatenate files (see below).
By default, gulp-type will try to resolve the files you require and reference. These files are parsed, but not emitted (so you will not see them in the output stream).
If you set the option
noExternalResolve to true, gulp-type will not resolve all the requires and references. It assumes that all the necessary files are in the input stream. For example, if you have your
.ts files in the
lib folder, and the
.d.ts files in the
definitions folder, you must use
gulp.src(['lib/**.ts', 'definitions/**.ts']) instead of
gulp.src(['lib/**.ts']) in your gulpfile if you use the option
noExternalResolve.
Advantage of
noExternalResolve: faster compilation.
Disadvantage of
noExternalResolve: won't work when you forgot some input files.
Advice: turn it on, and make sure you list all the input files.
Files that are resolved when
noExternalResolve is off, won't be pushed to the output stream.
The
tsc command has the ability to concatenate using the
--out parameter.
gulp-type doesn't have that, because you should use the
gulp-concat plugin for that, or - if you want sourcemaps -
gulp-concat-sourcemaps.
The
tsc command sorts the files using the
<reference> tags.
gulp-type does this when you enable the
sortOutput option.
Source maps have changed a bit in version 0.2.0. Here's an example gulpfile:
var ts = require('gulp-type');
var concat = require('gulp-concat-sourcemap');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('scripts', function() {
var tsResult = gulp.src('lib/*.ts')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init()) // This means sourcemaps will be generated
.pipe(ts({
sortOutput: true,
// ...
}));
return tsResult.js
.pipe(concat('output.js')) // You can use other plugins that also support gulp-sourcemaps
.pipe(sourcemaps.write()) // Now the sourcemaps are added to the .js file
.pipe(gulp.dest('release/js'));
});
For more information, see gulp-sourcemaps.
First you have to install gulp using
npm install gulp -g, if you haven't done already. Then you must install the npm dependencies, using
npm install.
The plugin uses itself to compile. There are 2 build directories,
release and
release-2.
release must always contain a working build.
release-2 contains the last build. When you run
gulp compile, the build will be saved in the
release-2 directory.
gulp test will compile the source to
release-2, and then it will run some tests. If these tests give no errors, you can run
gulp release. The contents from
release-2 will be copied to
release.