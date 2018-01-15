Package gulp-twig Description Twig plugin for gulp.js, The streaming build system Node Version >= 4 Gulp Version 3.x

Compile Twig.js templates with Gulp. Build upon Twig.js , the JS port of the Twig templating language by John Roepke.

You can use this plugin with gulp-data.

Usage

Install

npm install gulp-twig --save

Example

{# index.twig #} {% extends "layout.twig" %} {% block page %} < header > < h1 > Gulp and Twig.js </ h1 > </ header > < p > This page is generated by Twig.js using the gulp-twig gulp plugin. </ p > < ul > {% for value in benefits %} < li > {{ value }} </ li > {% endfor %} </ ul > {% endblock %}

{# layout.twig #} < html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge,chrome=1" /> < meta name = "description" content = "A demo of how to use gulp-twig" /> < meta name = "author" content = "Simon de Turck" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" > < title > {{ title }} </ title > </ head > < body > < section > {% block page %}{% endblock %} </ section > </ body > </ html >

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'compile' , function ( ) { 'use strict' ; var twig = require ( 'gulp-twig' ); return gulp.src( './index.twig' ) .pipe(twig({ data : { title : 'Gulp and Twig' , benefits : [ 'Fast' , 'Flexible' , 'Secure' ] } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'compile' ]);

data: [object| The data that is exposed in the twig files. Or use gulp-data to pipe files directly into gulp-twig

base: [string] sets the views base folder. Extends can be loaded relative to this path

errorLogToConsole: [true|false] logs errors to console (defaults to false)

onError: [function] handle error yourself

cache: [true|false] enables the Twig cache. (defaults to false)

debug: [true|false] enables debug info logging (defaults to false)

trace: [true|false] enables tracing info logging (defaults to false)

extend: [function (Twig)] extends Twig with new tags types. The Twig attribute is Twig.js's internal object. Read more here

extname: [string|true|false] output file extension including the '.' like path.extname(filename). Use true to keep source extname and a "falsy" value to drop the file extension

useFileContents: [true|false] use file contents instead of file path (defaults to false) Read more here

functions: [array] extends Twig with given function objects. (default to undefined)

[ { name : "nameOfFunction" , func : function ( args ) { return "the function" ; } } ]

filters: [array] extends Twig with given filter objects. (default to undefined)

[ { name : "nameOfFilter" , func : function ( args ) { return "the filter" ; } } ]

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Simon de Turck simon@zimmen.com www.zimmen.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.