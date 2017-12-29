openbase logo
gulp-ttf2woff

by Nicolas Froidure
1.1.1 (see all)

Create a WOFF font from a TTF font with Gulp

Readme

gulp-ttf2woff

Create a WOFF font from a TTF one with Gulp.

Usage

First, install gulp-ttf2woff as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-ttf2woff

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var ttf2woff = require('gulp-ttf2woff');

gulp.task('ttf2woff', function(){
  gulp.src(['fonts/*.ttf'])
    .pipe(ttf2woff())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('fonts/'));
});

API

ttf2woff(options)

options.ignoreExt

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to also convert files that doesn't have the .ttf extension.

options.clone

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to clone the file before converting him so that it will output the original file too.

Note

You may look after a full Gulp web font workflow, see gulp-iconfont fot that matter.

Contributing / Issues

Please submit TTF to WOFF related issues to the ttf2woff project on wich gulp-ttf2woff is built.

This repository issues is only for gulp and gulp tasks related issues.

You may want to contribute to this project, pull requests are welcome if you accept to publish under the MIT licence.

