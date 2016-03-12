openbase logo
Readme

Gulp plugin to automate TSD and TypeScript definition related tasks

GETTING START

1. Install gulp-tsd

npm install --save-dev gulp-tsd

2. Write gulpfile.js

For example;

var tsd = require('gulp-tsd');

gulp.task('tsd', function () {
    return gulp.src('./gulp_tsd.json').pipe(tsd());
});

or if you want to specify your options inline in your gulpfile

var tsd = require('gulp-tsd');

gulp.task('tsd', function (callback) {
    tsd({
        command: 'reinstall',
        config: './tsd.json'
    }, callback);
});

3. Write gulp_tsd.json (see blow)

4. Write tsd.json (see below)

5. Run!

DESCRIPTION

gulp_tsd.json (convenient name, you can give a name as you like)

Setting file for this plugin. Pass this file to entry point of this plugin through gulp.src.

e.g.

    {
        "command": "reinstall", // this plugin supports only "reinstall"
        "latest": true,         // if this property is true, tsd always fetches HEAD definitions
        "config": "./tsd.json", // file path for configuration file (see below)
        "opts": {
            // options, EXPERIMENTAL
        }
    }

tsd.json (convenient name, you can give a name as you like)

Configuration file for tsd. Specify this file by setting json (yes, above one).

e.g.

{
    "version": "v4",
    "repo": "borisyankov/DefinitelyTyped",
    "ref": "master",
    "path": "typings",
    "bundle": "typings/tsd.d.ts",
    "installed": {
        "jquery/jquery.d.ts": {
            "commit": "0de1592ef9e3144b925287ca0494f621e12b01c6"
        }
    }
}

Please refer to the tsd.json to get more information.

DEBUGGING

This library uses the popular debug module for debugging. To enable logging, set the DEBUG environment variable when running gulp tasks like so:

DEBUG=gulp-tsd gulp tsd

NOTES

A lot of codes are from grunt-tsd. Thanks.

SEE ALSO

LICENSE

MIT

