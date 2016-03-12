Gulp plugin to automate TSD and TypeScript definition related tasks
gulp-tsd
npm install --save-dev gulp-tsd
gulpfile.js
For example;
var tsd = require('gulp-tsd');
gulp.task('tsd', function () {
return gulp.src('./gulp_tsd.json').pipe(tsd());
});
or if you want to specify your options inline in your gulpfile
var tsd = require('gulp-tsd');
gulp.task('tsd', function (callback) {
tsd({
command: 'reinstall',
config: './tsd.json'
}, callback);
});
gulp_tsd.json (see blow)
tsd.json (see below)
Setting file for this plugin.
Pass this file to entry point of this plugin through
gulp.src.
e.g.
{
"command": "reinstall", // this plugin supports only "reinstall"
"latest": true, // if this property is true, tsd always fetches HEAD definitions
"config": "./tsd.json", // file path for configuration file (see below)
"opts": {
// options, EXPERIMENTAL
}
}
Configuration file for tsd. Specify this file by setting json (yes, above one).
e.g.
{
"version": "v4",
"repo": "borisyankov/DefinitelyTyped",
"ref": "master",
"path": "typings",
"bundle": "typings/tsd.d.ts",
"installed": {
"jquery/jquery.d.ts": {
"commit": "0de1592ef9e3144b925287ca0494f621e12b01c6"
}
}
}
Please refer to the tsd.json to get more information.
This library uses the popular debug module for debugging. To enable logging, set the
DEBUG environment variable when running gulp tasks like so:
DEBUG=gulp-tsd gulp tsd
A lot of codes are from grunt-tsd. Thanks.
MIT