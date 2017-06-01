TypeScript compiler for gulp 3
First, install
gulp-tsc as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-tsc
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var typescript = require('gulp-tsc');
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.ts'])
.pipe(typescript())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest/'))
});
All versions starting from 0.9.1, up to 2.3.2.
Type:
String
Default:
null
The path to
tsc command for compile.
If not set, this plugin searches for
tsc command in the order as described below:
typescript module installed as your project's dependency (i.e.
require("typescript") on current directory)
typescript module
(This search list can be modified by options.tscSearch)
So, if you want to use other version of
tsc command, you can add any version of
typescript module to your project's dependecy.
However, this plugin could fail to run the future
tsc because of incompatible changes of arguments.
Type:
Array of
String
Default:
['cwd', 'shell', 'bundle']
This option changes how this plugin searches for
tsc command on your system.
See options.tscPath for details.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If set to true, this plugin emits
error event on compilation failure, which causes gulp to abort running task.
See Error handling for details.
Type:
String (
"commonjs",
"amd",
"system" or
"umd")
Default:
null (if
options.target is
"ES6" or
"ES2015"), or
"commonjs" (otherwise)
The
"system" and
"umd" module options available only when using TypeScript 1.5
--module option for
tsc command.
Type:
String (
"ES3",
"ES5",
"ES6" or
"ES2015")
Default:
"ES3"
--target option for
tsc command.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--out option for
tsc command, which will be the name of the output file.
example: out: 'app.js'
Type:
String
Default:
null
A path to the directory where output files are finally going to.
This option does not affect the actual output directory for
tsc command.
See Path modification for usage of this option.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--mapRoot option for
tsc command.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--sourceRoot option for
tsc command.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowbool option for
tsc command. (version 0.9.1.1)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowimportmodule option for
tsc command. (version 0.9.1.1)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--declaration option for
tsc command.
Generated
.d.ts file is also piped into the stream.
Notice: If your output files are NOT going to
{working directory}/something/ (to a directory beneath the working directory), you have to tell your output path to gulp-tsc by
outDir option for correct reference paths. See Path modification for details.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noImplicitAny option for
tsc command.
Do not emit outputs if any type checking errors were reported.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noImplicitAny option for
tsc command.
Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied 'any' type.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noResolve option for
tsc command.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--preserveConstEnums option for
tsc command.
Do not erase const enum declarations in generated code.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--removeComments option for
tsc command.
Do not emit comments to output.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--project option for
tsc command.
Compile the project in the given directory.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--moduleResolution option for
tsc command.
Specify module resolution strategy: 'node' (Node.js) or 'classic' (TypeScript pre-1.6).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowJs option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--checkJs option for
tsc command. (at least version 2.3)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--strict option for
tsc command. (at least version 2.3)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--downlevelIteration option for
tsc command. (at least version 2.3)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowUnusedLabels option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Allows unreachable code.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowUnusedLabels option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Allows specify unused labels in the source code.
Type:
String
--baseUrl option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Base directory to resolve non-absolute module names.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noImplicitReturns option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Disallow implicit returns from the functions.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noFallthroughCasesInSwitch option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Disallow fallthrough cases in switch statement.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--allowSyntheticDefaultImports option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Indicates that the module loader performs some kind of synthetic default import member creation not indicated in the imported .ts or .d.ts.
Type:
String
Default:
null
--jsx option for
tsc command.
Enable React support. (Starting from TSC version 1.6)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--reactNamespace option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.6)
Allow specify namespace name for JSX factory.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--sourcemap option for
tsc command. Alternatively you could use
sourcemap parameter for backward compatibilty, that parameter would be removed in some future releases.
Generated
.js.map file is also piped into the stream.
Notice: If your output files are NOT going to
{working directory}/something/ (to a directory beneath the working directory), you have to tell your output path to gulp-tsc by
outDir option or
sourceRoot option. See Path modification for details.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors option for
tsc command. (Starting from TSC version 1.5)
Suppress noImplicitAny errors for indexing objects lacking index signatures.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--reactNamespace option for
tsc command. (at least version 1.8)
Disallow fallthrough cases in switch statement.
Type:
String
Default:
'' (current working directory)
A path relative to current working directory, where a temporary build folder will be put in.
Notice: If you use this option with sourcemaps, consider to specify
outDir or
sourceRoot. See options.sourceMap for details.
If you are watching some files in current working directory with gulp.watch(), the creation of temporary build folder will trigger a folder change event.
If this is unexpected, you can put temp folders in a non-watched directory with this option.
Example:
gulp.task('tsc', function() {
return gulp.src(src.ts)
.pipe(tsc({tmpDir:'.tmp'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('.tmp/js'));
});
This will put a temporary folder in '.tmp'.
See Temporary directory and file by gulp-tsc for details.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--noLib option for
tsc command.
Set
noLib to
true will dramatically reduce compile time, because 'tsc' will ignore builtin declarations like 'lib.d.ts'.
So if you are not using 'lib.d.ts' or prefer speed, set this to
true. (In my case
noLib:true only takes 25% time compared to
noLib:false)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If set to false, gulp-tsc skips creating a temporary file in your source directory which is used for keeping source directory structure in output.
See Temporary directory and file by gulp-tsc for details.
Type:
Object,
Function
Default:
null
This option is used for modifying paths of compiled files.
You can pass a Hash-like object which is a mapping of output paths in relative form.
Example:
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.ts'])
.pipe(typescript({
pathFilter: { 'aaa/bbb': 'xxx/yyy' }
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'))
});
The example above will compile
src/aaa/bbb/ccc.ts into
build/xxx/yyy/ccc.js.
You can also pass a function which takes a relative path of compiled files as an argument and returns a modified path.
Example:
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.ts'])
.pipe(typescript({
pathFilter: function (path) { return path.replace(/^aaa\/bbb/, 'xxx/yyy') }
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'))
});
A path filter function will receive following two arguments:
String: A relative path to a compiled file.
vinyl.File: A vinyl.File object of a compiled file.
A path filter function can return
Boolean,
String,
vinyl.File or
undefined.
|Returned value
|Effect
true,
undefined
|Use the file as-is.
false
|Skip the file. (not piped into output gulp stream)
String
|Replace the file's path with the returned string.
vinyl.File
|Use the returned vinyl.File instead.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
By default, gulp-tsc ignores warnings from tsc command and emits compiled js files to the gulp stream anyway.
If set this option to true, gulp-tsc never emits compiled files when tsc command returned warnings or errors.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--emitDecoratorMetadata option for
tsc command.
Emit decorator metadata.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
--experimentalDecorators option for
tsc command.
Enable experimental Decorator support. (Starting from TSC version 1.5)
Type: Array of string Default: []
This option is used to pass any parameter to tsc command. Especially it can be used to pass parameters not yet suported by gulp-tsc. You have to pass each parameter separately.
Example:
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.tsx'])
.pipe(typescript({
additionalTscParameters: ['--jsx', 'react']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'))
});
If gulp-tsc fails to compile files, it emits
error event with
gutil.PluginError as the manner of gulp plugins.
This causes gulp to stop running on TypeScript compile errors, which is sometimes a problem like using with
gulp.watch().
If you want to suppress the error, just pass
{ emitError: false } to gulp-tsc like below.
var typescript = require('gulp-tsc');
gulp.task('default', function () {
gulp.watch('src/**/*.ts', ['compile'])
});
gulp.task('compile', function () {
return gulp.src('src/**/*.ts')
.pipe(typescript({ emitError: false }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest/'));
});
gulp-tsc does some modification to output files to correct relative paths in sourcemap files (.js.map) and declaration files (.d.ts).
However, gulp-tsc doesn't know where your output files are going to be stored finally since it is specified by
gulp.dest and gulp-tsc cannot access to it. So gulp-tsc assumes that your output files go into
{working directory}/something/ by default.
If your output files are not going there, you have to tell your output path to gulp-tsc by
outDir option.
If you have a gulp task like this:
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.ts'])
.pipe(typescript({ sourceMap: true, declaration: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('foo/bar/'))
});
Output files are going under
{working directory}/foo/bar/, but sourcemap files and declaration files will contain a relative path to source files from
{working directory}/foo/ which is not correct.
To fix the relative path, just specify
outDir same as your
gulp.dest path.
gulp.task('compile', function(){
gulp.src(['src/**/*.ts'])
.pipe(typescript({ sourceMap: true, declaration: true, outDir: 'foo/bar/' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('foo/bar/'))
});
Since gulp-tsc uses
tsc command internally for compiling TypeScript files, compiled JavaScript files require to be written on the file system temporarily.
For those compiled files, gulp-tsc creates a temporary directory named
gulp-tsc-tmp-* in the current working directory. You can change the location of the temporary directory by options.tmpDir.
In addition, gulp-tsc also creates a temporary file named
.gulp-tsc-tmp-*.ts in your source root directory while compiling. The source root is determined by your
gulp.src(). (e.g. For
gulp.src("src/**/*.ts"), the source root is
src/)
This is required for keeping your source directory structure in output since tsc command omits the common part of your output paths.
If you do not need to keep the structure, you can skip creating the temporary file by setting options.keepTree to false.