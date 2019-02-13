Parse and output TODOs and FIXMEs from comments in your file in a stream

Parse your files in a gulp-stream, extracting todos/fixmes from comments and reporting them in a reporter to your choosing using leasot.

Issues with the output should be reported on the leasot issue tracker

Supports latest leasot version 7.0.0 .

Please upgrade carefully to version 7.0.0 , there were breaking changes in the gulp-todo API

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-todo

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const todo = require ( 'gulp-todo' ); gulp.task( 'todo' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(todo()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'todo-jade' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'partials/**/*.jade' ) .pipe(todo({ fileName : 'jade-todo.md' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'todo-absolute' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(todo({ absolute : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'todo-absolute' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'js/**/*.js' , { base : '/' }) .pipe(todo()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'todo-json' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './**/*.js' , { base : './' }) .pipe(todo({ fileName : 'todo.json' , reporter : 'json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); }); gulp.task( 'todo-reporters' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(todo()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(todo.reporter( 'json' , { fileName : 'todo.json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) }); const gulpIf = require ( 'gulp-if' ); const del = require ( 'del' ); const vinylPaths = require ( 'vinyl-paths' ); gulp.task( 'todo-delete' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(todo()) .pipe(gulpIf( function ( file ) { return file.todos && Boolean (file.todos.length); }, gulp.dest( './' ), vinylPaths(del))); });

Injecting the todo generated file into another template

If you want to inject the generated todo stream into another file (say a readme.md.template ) you can do the following:

Create readme.md.template file that contains the following marker, marking where you want to inject the generated todo file:

### some previous content < %= marker %>

Use the following code to inject into that markdown, creating a markdown file with the generated todo:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const todo = require ( 'gulp-todo' ); const template = require ( 'lodash.template' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(todo()) .pipe(through.obj( function ( file, enc, cb ) { const tmpl = fs.readFileSync( './readme.md.template' , 'utf8' ); const compiledTpl = template(tmpl); const newContents = compiledTpl({ 'marker' : file.contents.toString() }); file.path = path.join(file.base, 'readme-new.md' ); file.contents = Buffer.from(newContents); this .push(file); cb(); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); });

Supported Filetypes

See https://github.com/pgilad/leasot#supported-languages

API

options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/index.js#L22-L32

options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/lib/reporter.js#L10-L16

Use another reporter in stream, will replace the contents of the output file. Must be used after todo() , since it uses the file.todos that are passed along.

See the example in the usage

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg