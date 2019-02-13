Parse and output TODOs and FIXMEs from comments in your file in a stream
Parse your files in a gulp-stream, extracting todos/fixmes from comments and reporting them in a reporter to your choosing using leasot.
Issues with the output should be reported on the leasot issue tracker
Supports latest
leasot version
7.0.0.
Please upgrade carefully to version
7.0.0, there were breaking changes in the
gulp-todo API
Install with npm
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-todo
const gulp = require('gulp');
const todo = require('gulp-todo');
// generate a todo.md from your javascript files
gulp.task('todo', function() {
gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
.pipe(todo())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
// -> Will output a TODO.md with your todos
});
// generate todo from your jade files
gulp.task('todo-jade', function() {
gulp.src('partials/**/*.jade')
.pipe(todo({ fileName: 'jade-todo.md' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
// -> Will output a jade-todo.md with your todos
});
// get filenames relative to project root (where your gulpfile is)
gulp.task('todo-absolute', function() {
gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
.pipe(todo({
absolute: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
// get relative path filenames
gulp.task('todo-absolute', function() {
gulp.src('js/**/*.js', { base: '/' })
.pipe(todo())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
// create a json output of the comments (useful for CI such as jenkins)
gulp.task('todo-json', function () {
gulp.src('./**/*.js', {
base: './'
})
.pipe(todo({
fileName: 'todo.json',
reporter: 'json'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
// output once in markdown and then output a json file as well
gulp.task('todo-reporters', function() {
gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
.pipe(todo())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./')) //output todo.md as markdown
.pipe(todo.reporter('json', {fileName: 'todo.json'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./')) //output todo.json as json
});
// Delete the todo.md file if no todos were found
const gulpIf = require('gulp-if');
const del = require('del');
const vinylPaths = require('vinyl-paths');
gulp.task('todo-delete', function() {
gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
.pipe(todo())
.pipe(gulpIf(function (file) {
return file.todos && Boolean(file.todos.length);
}, gulp.dest('./'), vinylPaths(del)));
});
If you want to inject the generated todo stream into another file (say a
readme.md.template)
you can do the following:
readme.md.template file that contains the following marker, marking where you want to inject the generated todo file:
### some previous content
<%= marker %>
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const gulp = require('gulp');
const todo = require('gulp-todo');
const template = require('lodash.template');
const through = require('through2');
gulp.task('default', function () {
gulp.src('./js/**/*.js')
.pipe(todo())
.pipe(through.obj(function (file, enc, cb) {
//read and interpolate template
const tmpl = fs.readFileSync('./readme.md.template', 'utf8');
const compiledTpl = template(tmpl);
const newContents = compiledTpl({
'marker': file.contents.toString()
});
//change file name
file.path = path.join(file.base, 'readme-new.md');
//replace old contents
file.contents = Buffer.from(newContents);
//push new file
this.push(file);
cb();
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});
See https://github.com/pgilad/leasot#supported-languages
options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/index.js#L22-L32
options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/lib/reporter.js#L10-L16
Use another reporter in stream, will replace the contents of the output file.
Must be used after
todo(), since it uses the
file.todos that are passed along.
See the example in the usage
MIT © Gilad Peleg