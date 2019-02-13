openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gt

gulp-todo

by Gilad Peleg
7.1.1 (see all)

Generate a TODO.md from todos & fixmes in your code using Gulp stream

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-todo

Parse and output TODOs and FIXMEs from comments in your file in a stream

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status

Parse your files in a gulp-stream, extracting todos/fixmes from comments and reporting them in a reporter to your choosing using leasot.

Issues with the output should be reported on the leasot issue tracker

Supports latest leasot version 7.0.0.

Please upgrade carefully to version 7.0.0, there were breaking changes in the gulp-todo API

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-todo

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const todo = require('gulp-todo');

// generate a todo.md from your javascript files
gulp.task('todo', function() {
    gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
        .pipe(todo())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
        // -> Will output a TODO.md with your todos
});

// generate todo from your jade files
gulp.task('todo-jade', function() {
    gulp.src('partials/**/*.jade')
        .pipe(todo({ fileName: 'jade-todo.md' }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
        // -> Will output a jade-todo.md with your todos
});

// get filenames relative to project root (where your gulpfile is)
gulp.task('todo-absolute', function() {
    gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
        .pipe(todo({
            absolute: true
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

// get relative path filenames
gulp.task('todo-absolute', function() {
    gulp.src('js/**/*.js', { base: '/' })
        .pipe(todo())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

// create a json output of the comments (useful for CI such as jenkins)
gulp.task('todo-json', function () {
    gulp.src('./**/*.js', {
        base: './'
    })
        .pipe(todo({
            fileName: 'todo.json',
            reporter: 'json'
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

// output once in markdown and then output a json file as well
gulp.task('todo-reporters', function() {
    gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
        .pipe(todo())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./')) //output todo.md as markdown
        .pipe(todo.reporter('json', {fileName: 'todo.json'}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./')) //output todo.json as json
});


// Delete the todo.md file if no todos were found
const gulpIf = require('gulp-if');
const del = require('del');
const vinylPaths = require('vinyl-paths');

gulp.task('todo-delete', function() {
    gulp.src('js/**/*.js')
        .pipe(todo())
        .pipe(gulpIf(function (file) {
            return file.todos && Boolean(file.todos.length);
        }, gulp.dest('./'), vinylPaths(del)));
});

Injecting the todo generated file into another template

If you want to inject the generated todo stream into another file (say a readme.md.template) you can do the following:

  • Create readme.md.template file that contains the following marker, marking where you want to inject the generated todo file:
### some previous content
<%= marker %>
  • Use the following code to inject into that markdown, creating a markdown file with the generated todo:
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const gulp = require('gulp');
const todo = require('gulp-todo');
const template = require('lodash.template');
const through = require('through2');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    gulp.src('./js/**/*.js')
        .pipe(todo())
        .pipe(through.obj(function (file, enc, cb) {
            //read and interpolate template
            const tmpl = fs.readFileSync('./readme.md.template', 'utf8');
            const compiledTpl = template(tmpl);
            const newContents = compiledTpl({
                'marker': file.contents.toString()
            });
            //change file name
            file.path = path.join(file.base, 'readme-new.md');
            //replace old contents
            file.contents = Buffer.from(newContents);
            //push new file
            this.push(file);
            cb();
        }))
       .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
});

Supported Filetypes

See https://github.com/pgilad/leasot#supported-languages

API

todo(options)

options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/index.js#L22-L32

todo.reporter(reporter, options)

options is an optional configuration object, see https://github.com/pgilad/gulp-todo/blob/master/lib/reporter.js#L10-L16

Use another reporter in stream, will replace the contents of the output file. Must be used after todo(), since it uses the file.todos that are passed along.

See the example in the usage

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial