Minify JavaScript with UglifyJS3.

Installation

Install package with NPM and add it to your development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-uglify

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var pipeline = require ( 'readable-stream' ).pipeline; gulp.task( 'compress' , function ( ) { return pipeline( gulp.src( 'lib/*.js' ), uglify(), gulp.dest( 'dist' ) ); });

To help properly handle error conditions with Node streams, this project recommends the use of pipeline , from readable-stream .

Options

Most of the minify options from the UglifyJS API are supported. There are a few exceptions:

The sourceMap option must not be set, as it will be automatically configured based on your Gulp configuration. See the documentation for Gulp sourcemaps.

Errors

gulp-uglify emits an 'error' event if it is unable to minify a specific file. The GulpUglifyError constructor is exported by this plugin for instanceof checks. It contains the following properties:

fileName : The full file path for the file being minified.

: The full file path for the file being minified. cause : The original UglifyJS error, if available.

Most UglifyJS error messages have the following properties:

message (or msg )

(or ) filename

line

To see useful error messages, see Why Use Pipeline?.

Using a Different UglifyJS

By default, gulp-uglify uses the version of UglifyJS installed as a dependency. It's possible to configure the use of a different version using the "composer" entry point.