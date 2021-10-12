Theo is a gulp plugin for transforming and formatting Design Tokens with Theo.

Install

npm install theo gulp-theo --save-dev

Usage

Here is a simple example with one file ( props.yml ) that gets transformed into its Sass (SCSS) equivalent:

global: category: 'web' type: 'color' props: foo: value: '#ff0000' baz: value: '#0000ff'

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const theo = require ( 'gulp-theo' ) gulp.task( 'tokens:scss' , () => gulp.src( 'design/props.yml' ) .pipe(theo({ transform : { type : 'web' }, format : { type : 'scss' } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) )

Running gulp run tokens:scss outputs:

$foo : rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 ); $baz : rgb( 0 , 0 , 255 );

Advanced Usage

In this example (available in the /example folder), gulp-theo generates multiple files, transformed using a custom format ( array.js ).

aliases: red: 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' blue: 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'

global: category: 'web' type: 'color' imports: - _aliases.yml props: brand: value: '{!blue}' comment: 'ACME Inc. brand color.' primary: value: '{!red}' comment: 'Use the primary color on call-to-action buttons. e.g. "Save", "Log In"…'

global: category: 'web' type: 'mobile' props: large: value: '3rem'

global: category: 'web' type: 'size' imports: - _aliases.yml props: medium: value: '1rem' large: value: '2rem'

imports: - _colors.yml - _sizes.yml

imports: - _colors.yml - _sizes.yml - _mobile-overrides.yml

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const gulpTheo = require ( 'gulp-theo' ) const theo = require ( 'theo' ) theo.registerFormat( 'array.js' , ` // Source: {{stem meta.file}} module.exports = [ {{#each props as |prop|}} {{#if prop.comment}}// {{{prop.comment}}}{{/if}} ['{{camelcase prop.name}}', '{{prop.value}}'], {{/each}} ] ` ) gulp.task( 'tokens:array' , () => gulp.src([ 'tokens/*.yml' , '!tokens/_*' ]) .pipe(gulpTheo( { transform : { type : 'web' }, format : { type : 'array.js' } } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) )

Running gulp tokens:array will output:

module .exports = [ [ 'brand' , 'rgb(0, 0, 255)' ], [ 'primary' , 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' ], [ 'medium' , '1rem' ], [ 'large' , '2rem' ], ]

module .exports = [ [ 'brand' , 'rgb(0, 0, 255)' ], [ 'primary' , 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' ], [ 'medium' , '1rem' ], [ 'large' , '3rem' ], ]

Another example is available at https://github.com/salesforce-ux/theo-example.

For any other options, refer to Theo’s documentation.