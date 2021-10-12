Theo is a gulp plugin for transforming and formatting Design Tokens with Theo.
npm install theo gulp-theo --save-dev
Here is a simple example with one file (
props.yml)
that gets transformed into its Sass (SCSS) equivalent:
# design/props.yml
global:
category: 'web'
type: 'color'
props:
foo:
value: '#ff0000'
baz:
value: '#0000ff'
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp')
const theo = require('gulp-theo')
// Transform design/props.yml to dist/props.scss:
gulp.task('tokens:scss', () =>
gulp.src('design/props.yml')
.pipe(theo({
transform: { type: 'web' },
format: { type: 'scss' }
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
)
Running
gulp run tokens:scss outputs:
// dist/props.scss
$foo: rgb(255, 0, 0);
$baz: rgb(0, 0, 255);
In this example (available in the /example folder), gulp-theo generates multiple files, transformed using a custom format (
array.js).
# tokens/_aliases.yml
aliases:
red: 'rgb(255, 0, 0)'
blue: 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'
# tokens/_colors.yml
global:
category: 'web'
type: 'color'
imports:
- _aliases.yml
props:
brand:
value: '{!blue}'
comment: 'ACME Inc. brand color.'
primary:
value: '{!red}'
comment: 'Use the primary color on call-to-action buttons. e.g. "Save", "Log In"…'
# tokens/_mobile-overrides.yml
global:
category: 'web'
type: 'mobile'
props:
large:
value: '3rem'
# tokens/_sizes.yml
global:
category: 'web'
type: 'size'
imports:
- _aliases.yml
props:
medium:
value: '1rem'
large:
value: '2rem'
# tokens/default.yml
imports:
- _colors.yml
- _sizes.yml
# tokens/mobile.yml
imports:
- _colors.yml
- _sizes.yml
- _mobile-overrides.yml
// gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp')
const gulpTheo = require('gulp-theo')
const theo = require('theo')
theo.registerFormat('array.js', `
// Source: {{stem meta.file}}
module.exports = [
{{#each props as |prop|}}
{{#if prop.comment}}// {{{prop.comment}}}{{/if}}
['{{camelcase prop.name}}', '{{prop.value}}'],
{{/each}}
]
`)
gulp.task('tokens:array', () =>
gulp.src([
// Look for yml files
'tokens/*.yml',
// Exclude partials (files prefixed with _)
'!tokens/_*'
])
.pipe(gulpTheo(
{
transform: {
type: 'web'
},
format: {
type: 'array.js'
}
}
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
)
Running
gulp tokens:array will output:
// dist/default.array.js
// Source: default
module.exports = [
// ACME Inc. brand color.
['brand', 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'],
// Use the primary color on call-to-action buttons. e.g. "Save", "Log In"…
['primary', 'rgb(255, 0, 0)'],
['medium', '1rem'],
['large', '2rem'],
]
// dist/mobile.array.js
// Source: mobile
module.exports = [
// ACME Inc. brand color.
['brand', 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'],
// Use the primary color on call-to-action buttons. e.g. "Save", "Log In"…
['primary', 'rgb(255, 0, 0)'],
['medium', '1rem'],
['large', '3rem'],
]
Another example is available at https://github.com/salesforce-ux/theo-example.
For any other options, refer to Theo’s documentation.