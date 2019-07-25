Synopsis

This plugin is heavily inspired by Sindre Sorhus's gulp-nunjucks plugin, in fact I used it as skeleton for creating this one.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-template-compile

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var template = require ( 'gulp-template-compile' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(template()) .pipe(concat( 'templates.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

See the Lo-Dash _.template docs.

options

Type: Object

Type: Function Default: Relative template path. Example: templates/list.html

You can override the default behavior by supplying a function which gets the current File object and is expected to return the name.

Example:

{ name : function ( file ) { return 'tpl-' + file.relative; } }

Type: String Default: 'JST'

The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Starting from version 1.0 you could also provide a dotted namespace that will be correctly handled, thanks to fhawkes. For example 'custom.namespace' will result in window['custom']['namespace'] .

Type: Object Default: null

Lo-Dash _.template options.

Type: 'Boolean' Default: null

Wrap each precompiled template with an IIFE. If you don't need it simply set this option to false .

Changelog

FEATURE: Added options.IIFE #14

BREAKING: Added support for custom dotted namespaces.

Notes

If you use grunt instead of gulp, but want to perform a similar task, use grunt-contrib-jst.

License

MIT © Emanuele Ingrosso