Issues with the output should be reported on the Lodash issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

< h1 > Hello < %= name %> </ h1 >

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const template = require ( 'gulp-template' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/greeting.html' ) .pipe(template({ name : 'Sindre' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

You can alternatively use gulp-data to inject the data:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const template = require ( 'gulp-template' ); const data = require ( 'gulp-data' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/greeting.html' ) .pipe(data( () => ({ name : 'Sindre' }))) .pipe(template()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

< h1 > Hello Sindre </ h1 >

API

Render a template using the provided data .

Precompile a template for rendering dynamically at a later time.

data

Type: Object

Data object used to populate the text.

options

Type: Object

Lodash _.template options.

Related

grunt-template - Grunt version

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus