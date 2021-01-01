openbase logo
gulp-template

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Render/precompile Lodash templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1K

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-template Build Status

Render/precompile Lodash/Underscore templates

Issues with the output should be reported on the Lodash issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-template

Usage

src/greeting.html

<h1>Hello <%= name %></h1>

gulpfile.js

const gulp = require('gulp');
const template = require('gulp-template');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/greeting.html')
        .pipe(template({name: 'Sindre'}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

You can alternatively use gulp-data to inject the data:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const template = require('gulp-template');
const data = require('gulp-data');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/greeting.html')
        .pipe(data(() => ({name: 'Sindre'})))
        .pipe(template())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

dist/greeting.html

<h1>Hello Sindre</h1>

API

template(data, [options])

Render a template using the provided data.

template.precompile([options])

Precompile a template for rendering dynamically at a later time.

data

Type: Object

Data object used to populate the text.

options

Type: Object

Lodash _.template options.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

