Render/precompile Lodash/Underscore templates
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-template
src/greeting.html
<h1>Hello <%= name %></h1>
gulpfile.js
const gulp = require('gulp');
const template = require('gulp-template');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/greeting.html')
.pipe(template({name: 'Sindre'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
You can alternatively use gulp-data to inject the data:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const template = require('gulp-template');
const data = require('gulp-data');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/greeting.html')
.pipe(data(() => ({name: 'Sindre'})))
.pipe(template())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
dist/greeting.html
<h1>Hello Sindre</h1>
Render a template using the provided
data.
Precompile a template for rendering dynamically at a later time.
Type:
Object
Data object used to populate the text.
Type:
Object
