Gulp Task Loader

Organize your gulp-tasks in separate files

Not actively maintained

Because I rarely use gulp these days. Wanna take over? Tell me.

Install

npm install gulp-task-loader --save-dev

Use

Create one file / task Place the task-files in a folder named 'gulp-tasks' (or whatever you like) Require this module and invoke it [with or without options] Gulp-tasks now magically exist (named after task file name)

You may create subfolders of tasks as well. Tasks in these folders will have their task name prefixed by the folder name. For example, if you have a task named coffee that compiles CoffeeScript files, you could place this task in the gulp-tasks/browser folder and it would be invoked using gulp browser:coffee . You may nest folders as deep as required, and each folder will be added to the task name.

Examples

Simple task file

module .exports = function ( ) { return gulp.src( "src/**/*" ) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist/**/*" )); };

require ( 'gulp-task-loader' )(); gulp.watch(someFiles, [ 'copy' ]);

With dependencies

module .exports = function ( ) { return gulp.src( "src/**/*" ) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist/**/*" )); }; module .exports.dependencies = [ 'copy' ];

Load tasks from another folder

require ( 'gulp-task-loader' )( 'le-tasks-de-gulp' );

Load tasks in CoffeeScript

require ( 'coffee-script/register' ); require ( 'gulp-task-loader' )({ exts : [ '.coffee' ] });

Load tasks in other extensions

require ( 'gulp-task-loader' )({ exts : [ '.jscript' ] });

Task context

Each task is called with a context object containing a reference to gulp and opts (the options object).

var pkg ＝ require ( './package.json' ); require ( 'gulp-task-loader' )({ pkg : pkg, dest : 'dist' }); module .exports = function ( ) { return this .gulp.src( this .opts.pkg.main) .pipe( this .gulp.dest( this .opts.dest)); };

Subtasks

gulp.watch(allFiles, [ 'copy:all' ]); gulp.watch(someFiles, [ 'copy:fonts' ]);

Given the files in folder copy - two tasks have been created. copy:all & copy:fonts

Options

dir

Type String Default gulp-tasks

Path to folder with gulp tasks

extensions

Type Array Default to keys of require.extensions

List of extensions to filter tasks by. Example: ['.js', '.coffee']

Test

npm test

Changelog

Bugfix for options.dir

Fixed bug that caused subtasks to break

Allow loading of infinitely nested children directories

Replaced lodash.defaults with object-assign

Call tasks with context. Thanks to @mamboer

Load tasks relative to project. Thanks to @archr

tasks in subfolder will be named folderName:taskName . Thanks to @evanshortiss.

added support for other sources than .js. Thanks to @blvz.

pre 1.1.0