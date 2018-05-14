openbase logo
gtl

gulp-task-loader

by Pontus Lundin
1.5.0 (see all)

Organize your gulp-tasks in separate files

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Gulp Task Loader

Organize your gulp-tasks in separate files

Not actively maintained

Because I rarely use gulp these days. Wanna take over? Tell me.

Install

npm install gulp-task-loader --save-dev

Use

  1. Create one file / task
  2. Place the task-files in a folder named 'gulp-tasks' (or whatever you like)
  3. Require this module and invoke it [with or without options]
  4. Gulp-tasks now magically exist (named after task file name)

You may create subfolders of tasks as well. Tasks in these folders will have their task name prefixed by the folder name. For example, if you have a task named coffee that compiles CoffeeScript files, you could place this task in the gulp-tasks/browser folder and it would be invoked using gulp browser:coffee. You may nest folders as deep as required, and each folder will be added to the task name.

Examples

Simple task file

// gulp-tasks/copy.js
module.exports = function() {
    return gulp.src("src/**/*")
        .pipe(gulp.dest("dist/**/*"));
};

// gulpfile.js
// Load all tasks from folder `gulp-tasks`
require('gulp-task-loader')();

// use it!
gulp.watch(someFiles, ['copy']);

With dependencies

// gulp-tasks/task-with-deps.js
module.exports = function() {
    return gulp.src("src/**/*")
        .pipe(gulp.dest("dist/**/*"));
};
module.exports.dependencies = ['copy'];

Load tasks from another folder

require('gulp-task-loader')('le-tasks-de-gulp');

Load tasks in CoffeeScript

require('coffee-script/register');
require('gulp-task-loader')({ exts: ['.coffee'] });

Load tasks in other extensions

require('gulp-task-loader')({ exts: ['.jscript'] });

Task context

Each task is called with a context object containing a reference to gulp and opts (the options object).

// gulpfile.js
var pkg ＝ require('./package.json');
require('gulp-task-loader')({ pkg: pkg, dest: 'dist' });

// gulp-tasks/xxx.js
module.exports = function() {
    return this.gulp.src(this.opts.pkg.main)
      .pipe(this.gulp.dest(this.opts.dest));
};

Subtasks

// gulp-tasks/copy/all.js
// gulp-tasks/copy/fonts.js

// gulpfile.js
gulp.watch(allFiles, ['copy:all']);
gulp.watch(someFiles, ['copy:fonts']);

Given the files in folder copy - two tasks have been created. copy:all & copy:fonts

Options

dir

Type String Default gulp-tasks

Path to folder with gulp tasks

extensions

Type Array Default to keys of require.extensions

List of extensions to filter tasks by. Example: ['.js', '.coffee']

Test

npm test

Changelog

1.4.4

  • Bugfix for options.dir

1.4.1

  • Fixed bug that caused subtasks to break

1.4.0

  • Allow loading of infinitely nested children directories

1.3.0

  • Replaced lodash.defaults with object-assign
  • Call tasks with context. Thanks to @mamboer

1.2.1

  • Load tasks relative to project. Thanks to @archr

1.2.0

  • tasks in subfolder will be named folderName:taskName. Thanks to @evanshortiss.

1.1.0

  • added support for other sources than .js. Thanks to @blvz.

pre 1.1.0

  • the dark ages of not documenting version bumps..

