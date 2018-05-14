Organize your gulp-tasks in separate files
npm install gulp-task-loader --save-dev
You may create subfolders of tasks as well. Tasks in these folders will have their task name prefixed by the folder name. For example, if you have a task named
coffee that compiles CoffeeScript files, you could place this task in the
gulp-tasks/browser folder and it would be invoked using
gulp browser:coffee. You may nest folders as deep as required, and each folder will be added to the task name.
// gulp-tasks/copy.js
module.exports = function() {
return gulp.src("src/**/*")
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist/**/*"));
};
// gulpfile.js
// Load all tasks from folder `gulp-tasks`
require('gulp-task-loader')();
// use it!
gulp.watch(someFiles, ['copy']);
// gulp-tasks/task-with-deps.js
module.exports = function() {
return gulp.src("src/**/*")
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist/**/*"));
};
module.exports.dependencies = ['copy'];
require('gulp-task-loader')('le-tasks-de-gulp');
require('coffee-script/register');
require('gulp-task-loader')({ exts: ['.coffee'] });
require('gulp-task-loader')({ exts: ['.jscript'] });
Each task is called with a context object containing a reference to
gulp and
opts (the options object).
// gulpfile.js
var pkg ＝ require('./package.json');
require('gulp-task-loader')({ pkg: pkg, dest: 'dist' });
// gulp-tasks/xxx.js
module.exports = function() {
return this.gulp.src(this.opts.pkg.main)
.pipe(this.gulp.dest(this.opts.dest));
};
// gulp-tasks/copy/all.js
// gulp-tasks/copy/fonts.js
// gulpfile.js
gulp.watch(allFiles, ['copy:all']);
gulp.watch(someFiles, ['copy:fonts']);
Given the files in folder copy - two tasks have been created.
copy:all &
copy:fonts
Type
String Default
gulp-tasks
Path to folder with gulp tasks
Type
Array Default to keys of
require.extensions
List of extensions to filter tasks by. Example:
['.js', '.coffee']
npm test
folderName:taskName. Thanks to @evanshortiss.