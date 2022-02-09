openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtl

gulp-task-listing

by Phil DeJarnett
1.1.0 (see all)

Provides an easy way to get a listing of your tasks from your gulpfile.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-task-listing

NPM version Build Status

Provides an easy way to get a listing of your tasks from your gulpfile. By default, the output groups tasks based on whether or not they contain a hyphen (-), underscore (_), or colon (:) in their name.

You can optionally override the Regexp used to determine whether a task is a primary or subtask, as well as filter out tasks you don't want to see in the output.

Usage

Install using:

npm i --save-dev gulp-task-listing

Then add it to your gulpfile like so:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var taskListing = require('gulp-task-listing');

// Add a task to render the output
gulp.task('help', taskListing);

// Add some top-level and sub tasks
gulp.task('build', ['build-js', 'build-css']);
gulp.task('build-js', function() { ... })
gulp.task('build-css', function() { ... })

gulp.task('compile', ['compile-js', 'compile-css']);
gulp.task('compile-js', function() { ... })
gulp.task('compile-css', function() { ... })

Now run gulp help, and you'll see this:

Main Tasks
------------------------------
    build
    compile
    help

Sub Tasks
------------------------------
    build-css
    build-js
    compile-css
    compile-js

Customization

You can customize the output of the task listing by using the taskListing.withFilters(subtaskFilter, excludeFilter) method. Both arguments are optional. You can pass in a string, RegExp, or a custom function.

subtaskFilter

Providing this allows you to choose which tasks are Main Tasks (by returning false), and which are Sub Tasks (by returning true).

By default, this is defined as the regular expression /[-_:]/, which means that any task with a hyphen, underscore, or colon in it's name is assumed to be a subtask.

If, for example, you wanted to only use colons to determine a task's status, you could set it up like so:

gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(/:/));

If you had something more complex, you can use a function, like so:

gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(function(task) {
    isSubTask = // test task name for sub task properties
    return isSubTask;
}));

excludeFilter

The exclude filter allows you to remove tasks from the listing. If you want to remove tasks that contain the word secret, you could set it up like so:

gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(null, 'secret'));

If you had something more complex, you can use a function, like so:

gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(null, function(task) {
    exclude = // test task name for exclusion
    return exclude;
}));

Note: setting the first argument to null allows you to retain the default behavior for subtask detection.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial