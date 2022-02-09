Provides an easy way to get a listing of your tasks from your gulpfile. By default, the output groups tasks based on whether or not they contain a hyphen (
-), underscore (
_), or colon (
:) in their name.
You can optionally override the Regexp used to determine whether a task is a primary or subtask, as well as filter out tasks you don't want to see in the output.
Install using:
npm i --save-dev gulp-task-listing
Then add it to your gulpfile like so:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var taskListing = require('gulp-task-listing');
// Add a task to render the output
gulp.task('help', taskListing);
// Add some top-level and sub tasks
gulp.task('build', ['build-js', 'build-css']);
gulp.task('build-js', function() { ... })
gulp.task('build-css', function() { ... })
gulp.task('compile', ['compile-js', 'compile-css']);
gulp.task('compile-js', function() { ... })
gulp.task('compile-css', function() { ... })
Now run
gulp help, and you'll see this:
Main Tasks
------------------------------
build
compile
help
Sub Tasks
------------------------------
build-css
build-js
compile-css
compile-js
You can customize the output of the task listing by using the
taskListing.withFilters(subtaskFilter, excludeFilter) method. Both arguments are optional. You can pass in a string, RegExp, or a custom function.
Providing this allows you to choose which tasks are
Main Tasks (by returning
false), and which are
Sub Tasks (by returning
true).
By default, this is defined as the regular expression
/[-_:]/, which means that any task with a hyphen, underscore, or colon in it's name is assumed to be a subtask.
If, for example, you wanted to only use colons to determine a task's status, you could set it up like so:
gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(/:/));
If you had something more complex, you can use a function, like so:
gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(function(task) {
isSubTask = // test task name for sub task properties
return isSubTask;
}));
The exclude filter allows you to remove tasks from the listing. If you want to remove tasks that contain the word
secret, you could set it up like so:
gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(null, 'secret'));
If you had something more complex, you can use a function, like so:
gulp.task('help', taskListing.withFilters(null, function(task) {
exclude = // test task name for exclusion
return exclude;
}));
Note: setting the first argument to
nullallows you to retain the default behavior for subtask detection.