gt

gulp-tape

by Yuan Qing Lim
1.0.0 (see all)

👻 Run Tape tests in Gulp.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-tape npm Version Build Status

Run Tape tests in Gulp.

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp')
const tape = require('gulp-tape')

gulp.task('test', function () {
  return gulp.src('test/*.js')
    .pipe(tape({
      bail: true
    }))
})

API

const tape = require('gulp-tape')

tape([options])

options is an optional object literal.

KeyDescriptionDefault
bailWhether to stop the Gulp process on the first failing assertion.false
nycWhether to compute test coverage using nyc. (Specify nyc options in your package.json.)false
outputStreamThe stream to pipe the test output.process.stdout
requireModules to load before running the tests.[]

Installation

Install via yarn:

$ yarn add --dev gulp-tape

Or npm:

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-tape

License

MIT

