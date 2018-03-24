const gulp = require('gulp')
const tape = require('gulp-tape')
gulp.task('test', function () {
return gulp.src('test/*.js')
.pipe(tape({
bail: true
}))
})
const tape = require('gulp-tape')
options is an optional object literal.
|Key
|Description
|Default
bail
|Whether to stop the Gulp process on the first failing assertion.
false
nyc
|Whether to compute test coverage using
nyc. (Specify
nyc options in your
package.json.)
false
outputStream
|The stream to pipe the test output.
process.stdout
require
|Modules to load before running the tests.
[]
Install via yarn:
$ yarn add --dev gulp-tape
Or npm:
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-tape