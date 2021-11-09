openbase logo
gulp-tap

by geejs
2.0.0 (see all)

Easily tap into a gulp pipeline without creating a plugin.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.2K

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-tap Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies Status

Easily tap into a pipeline.

Install

npm install gulp-tap --save-dev

Uses

Some filters like gulp-coffee process all files. What if you want to process all JS and Coffee files in a single pipeline. Use tap to filter out .coffee files and process them through the coffee filter and let JavaScript files pass through.

gulp.src("src/**/*.{coffee,js}")
    .pipe(tap(function(file, t) {
        if (path.extname(file.path) === '.coffee') {
            return t.through(coffee, []);
        }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));

What if you want to change content like add a header? No need for a separate filter, just change the content.

tap(function(file) {
    file.contents = Buffer.concat([
        new Buffer('HEADER'),
        file.contents
    ]);
});

If you do not return a stream, tap forwards your changes.

Examples

See Wiki for more examples.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

