Easily tap into a pipeline.

Install

npm install gulp-tap --save-dev

Uses

Some filters like gulp-coffee process all files. What if you want to process all JS and Coffee files in a single pipeline. Use tap to filter out .coffee files and process them through the coffee filter and let JavaScript files pass through.

gulp.src( "src/**/*.{coffee,js}" ) .pipe(tap( function ( file, t ) { if (path.extname(file.path) === '.coffee' ) { return t.through(coffee, []); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' ));

What if you want to change content like add a header? No need for a separate filter, just change the content.

tap( function ( file ) { file.contents = Buffer.concat([ new Buffer( 'HEADER' ), file.contents ]); });

If you do not return a stream, tap forwards your changes.

Examples

See Wiki for more examples.

License

The MIT License (MIT)