Tag git repository with current package version (gulp plugin).
It will read the
version attribute (by default, override with
key option) from the JSON stream (probably your
package.json or
bower.json), prefixes it with
"v" (override with
prefix option) and tags the repository (effectively issues the
git tag <tagname> command) with such created tagname (e.g.
v1.2.3).
var gulp = require('gulp'),
tagVersion = require('gulp-tag-version');
// Assuming there's "version: 1.2.3" in package.json,
// tag the last commit as "v1.2.3"
gulp.task('tag', function() {
return gulp.src(['./package.json']).pipe(tagVersion());
});
// dependencies
var gulp = require('gulp'),
git = require('gulp-git'),
bump = require('gulp-bump'),
filter = require('gulp-filter'),
tagVersion = require('gulp-tag-version');
/**
* Bumping version number and tagging the repository with it.
* Please read http://semver.org/
*
* You can use the commands
*
* gulp patch # makes v0.1.0 → v0.1.1
* gulp feature # makes v0.1.1 → v0.2.0
* gulp release # makes v0.2.1 → v1.0.0
*
* To bump the version numbers accordingly after you did a patch,
* introduced a feature or made a backwards-incompatible release.
*/
function inc(importance) {
// get all the files to bump version in
return gulp.src(['./package.json', './bower.json'])
// bump the version number in those files
.pipe(bump({type: importance}))
// save it back to filesystem
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
// commit the changed version number
.pipe(git.commit('bumps package version'))
// read only one file to get the version number
.pipe(filter('package.json'))
// **tag it in the repository**
.pipe(tagVersion());
}
gulp.task('patch', function() { return inc('patch'); })
gulp.task('feature', function() { return inc('minor'); })
gulp.task('release', function() { return inc('major'); })
git.tag, just add it to the
tagVersion options. For example:
gulp.task('bump_submodule', function(){
return gulp.src('./bower.json', { cwd: './dist' })
.pipe(bump({type: 'patch'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./',{ cwd: './dist' }))
.pipe(git.commit('bumps package version',{cwd: './dist'}))
.pipe(filter('bower.json'))
.pipe(tagVersion({cwd: './dist'}));
});
version parameter:
return gulp.src ...
...
.pipe(tagVersion({version: '1.2.3'}));
gulp-bump and
gulp-git used here
gulp-bump a bit as well (this is my first plugin :))
opts down to
git.tag
version parameter