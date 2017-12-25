Tag git repository with current package version (gulp plugin).

It will read the version attribute (by default, override with key option) from the JSON stream (probably your package.json or bower.json ), prefixes it with "v" (override with prefix option) and tags the repository (effectively issues the git tag <tagname> command) with such created tagname (e.g. v1.2.3 ).

Simple example gulpfile

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), tagVersion = require ( 'gulp-tag-version' ); gulp.task( 'tag' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './package.json' ]).pipe(tagVersion()); });

Advanced example gulpfile (with bumping and commiting)

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), git = require ( 'gulp-git' ), bump = require ( 'gulp-bump' ), filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ), tagVersion = require ( 'gulp-tag-version' ); function inc ( importance ) { return gulp.src([ './package.json' , './bower.json' ]) .pipe(bump({ type : importance})) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(git.commit( 'bumps package version' )) .pipe(filter( 'package.json' )) .pipe(tagVersion()); } gulp.task( 'patch' , function ( ) { return inc( 'patch' ); }) gulp.task( 'feature' , function ( ) { return inc( 'minor' ); }) gulp.task( 'release' , function ( ) { return inc( 'major' ); })

Other features/remarks

If you need any special tagging options to be passed down to git.tag , just add it to the tagVersion options. For example:

gulp.task( 'bump_submodule' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './bower.json' , { cwd : './dist' }) .pipe(bump({ type : 'patch' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ,{ cwd : './dist' })) .pipe(git.commit( 'bumps package version' ,{ cwd : './dist' })) .pipe(filter( 'bower.json' )) .pipe(tagVersion({ cwd : './dist' })); });

If you don't want the version number to be read from the input stream, use the version parameter:

return gulp.src ... ... .pipe(tagVersion({version: '1.2.3'}));

Thanks 🍺