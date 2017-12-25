openbase logo
gtv

gulp-tag-version

by Cezar “ikari” Pokorski
1.3.1 (see all)

Tag git repository with current package version (gulp plugin)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-tag-version

npm npm npm

Tag git repository with current package version (gulp plugin).

It will read the version attribute (by default, override with key option) from the JSON stream (probably your package.json or bower.json), prefixes it with "v" (override with prefix option) and tags the repository (effectively issues the git tag <tagname> command) with such created tagname (e.g. v1.2.3).

Simple example gulpfile

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    tagVersion = require('gulp-tag-version');

// Assuming there's "version: 1.2.3" in package.json,
// tag the last commit as "v1.2.3"
gulp.task('tag', function() {
  return gulp.src(['./package.json']).pipe(tagVersion());
});

Advanced example gulpfile (with bumping and commiting)


// dependencies
var gulp = require('gulp'),
    git = require('gulp-git'),
    bump = require('gulp-bump'),
    filter = require('gulp-filter'),
    tagVersion = require('gulp-tag-version');

/**
 * Bumping version number and tagging the repository with it.
 * Please read http://semver.org/
 *
 * You can use the commands
 *
 *     gulp patch     # makes v0.1.0 → v0.1.1
 *     gulp feature   # makes v0.1.1 → v0.2.0
 *     gulp release   # makes v0.2.1 → v1.0.0
 *
 * To bump the version numbers accordingly after you did a patch,
 * introduced a feature or made a backwards-incompatible release.
 */

function inc(importance) {
    // get all the files to bump version in
    return gulp.src(['./package.json', './bower.json'])
        // bump the version number in those files
        .pipe(bump({type: importance}))
        // save it back to filesystem
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
        // commit the changed version number
        .pipe(git.commit('bumps package version'))

        // read only one file to get the version number
        .pipe(filter('package.json'))
        // **tag it in the repository**
        .pipe(tagVersion());
}

gulp.task('patch', function() { return inc('patch'); })
gulp.task('feature', function() { return inc('minor'); })
gulp.task('release', function() { return inc('major'); })

Other features/remarks

  • If you need any special tagging options to be passed down to git.tag, just add it to the tagVersion options. For example:
gulp.task('bump_submodule', function(){
    return gulp.src('./bower.json',  { cwd: './dist' })
        .pipe(bump({type: 'patch'}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./',{ cwd: './dist' }))
        .pipe(git.commit('bumps package version',{cwd: './dist'}))
        .pipe(filter('bower.json'))
        .pipe(tagVersion({cwd: './dist'}));
});
  • If you don't want the version number to be read from the input stream, use the version parameter:
return gulp.src ...
  ...
  .pipe(tagVersion({version: '1.2.3'}));

Thanks 🍺

  • to guys and gals from Fractal for Gulp itself, obviously
  • to Steve Lacy (http://slacy.me) for creating gulp-bump and gulp-git used here
  • The main file structure is based on gulp-bump a bit as well (this is my first plugin :))
  • To @pacemkr for the first pull request I ever got (supporting empty prefix)
  • To @lapanoid for passing opts down to git.tag
  • To @brianmhunt for suggesting the version parameter
  • To @adambuczynski for option to customize tag label
  • To @mjeanroy for a gulp-util obsoletion update

