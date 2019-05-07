Information

Package gulp-swig Description Compile Swig templates Node Version ≥ 0.8 Swig Version 1.4.*

Install with NPM

$ npm install

Usage

Compile to HTML

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

Avoid caching when watching/compiling html templates with BrowserSync, etc.

.pipe(swig({ defaults : { cache : false }}))

NEW

Inject data into your templates via the new gulp-data plugin. It creates a file.data property with the data you need. This new method makes it much easier and less restrictive for getting data, than the methods below it. I'd recommend using this new method.

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var data = require ( 'gulp-data' ); var getJsonData = function ( file ) { return require ( './examples/' + path.basename(file.path) + '.json' ); }; gulp.task( 'json-test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './examples/test1.html' ) .pipe(data(getJsonData)) .pipe(swig()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

PRE version 0.7.0 (but still works)

Inject variables from data object into templates

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var opts = { data : { headline : "Welcome" } }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

Inject variables from JSON file into templates

If you've created a template called homepage.html you can create a JSON file called homepage.json to contain any variables you want injected into the template.

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var opts = { load_json : true }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

Inject variables from both a data object and JSON file into templates

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var opts = { load_json : true , data : { headline : "Welcome" } }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

By default, gulp-swig will look for the json data file in the same location as the template. If you have your data in a different location, there's an option for that:

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var opts = { load_json : true , json_path : './data/' , data : { headline : "Welcome" } }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

Inject variables using the Swig::setDefaults method, and set other swig defaults.

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var opts = { defaults : { cache : false , locals : { site_name : "My Blog" } }, data : { headline : "Welcome" } }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

Enable swig extensions using the setup option.

var swig = require ( 'gulp-swig' ); var marked = require ( 'swig-marked' ); var opts = { setup : function ( swig ) { marked.useTag(swig, 'markdown' ); } }; gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './lib/*.html' ) .pipe(swig(opts)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )) });

