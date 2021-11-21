Combine svg files into one with <symbol> elements. Read more about this in CSS Tricks article.

If you need similar plugin for grunt, I encourage you to check grunt-svgstore.

The following options are set automatically based on file data:

id attribute of the <symbol> element is set to the name of corresponding file;

attribute of the element is set to the name of corresponding file; result filename is the name of base directory of the first file.

If your workflow is different, please use gulp-rename to rename sources or result.

The only available option is:

inlineSvg — output only <svg> element without <?xml ?> and DOCTYPE to use inline, default: false .

Install

npm install gulp-svgstore --save-dev

Usage

The following script will combine all svg sources into single svg file with <symbol> elements. The name of result svg is the base directory name of the first file src.svg .

Additionally pass through gulp-svgmin to minify svg and ensure unique ids.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); const svgmin = require ( 'gulp-svgmin' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); gulp.task( 'svgstore' , () => { return gulp .src( 'test/src/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin( ( file ) => { const prefix = path.basename(file.relative, path.extname(file.relative)); return { plugins : [{ cleanupIDs : { prefix : prefix + '-' , minify : true } }] } })) .pipe(svgstore()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test/dest' )); });

Inlining svgstore result into html body

To inline combined svg into html body I suggest using gulp-inject. The following gulp task will inject svg into

In your html file (using sr-only from html5-boilerplate to fix the gradients):

< div class = "sr-only" > </ div >

In your gulp tasks:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); const inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.task( 'svgstore' , () => { const svgs = gulp .src( 'test/src/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg : true })); function fileContents ( filePath, file ) { return file.contents.toString(); } return gulp .src( 'test/src/inline-svg.html' ) .pipe(inject(svgs, { transform : fileContents })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test/dest' )); });

Generating id attributes

Id of symbol element is calculated from file name. You cannot pass files with the same name, because id should be unique.

If you need to add prefix to each id, please use gulp-rename :

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => { return gulp .src( 'src/svg/**/*.svg' , { base : 'src/svg' }) .pipe(rename({ prefix : 'icon-' })) .pipe(svgstore()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' )); });

If you need to have nested directories that may have files with the same name, please use gulp-rename . The following example will concatenate relative path with the name of the file, e.g. src/svg/one/two/three/circle.svg becomes one-two-three-circle .

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => { return gulp .src( 'src/svg/**/*.svg' , { base : 'src/svg' }) .pipe(rename( ( file ) => { const name = file.dirname.split(path.sep); name.push(file.basename); file.basename = name.join( '-' ); })) .pipe(svgstore()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' )); });

Using svg as external file

There is a problem with <use xlink:href="external.svg#icon-name"> in Internet Explorer, so you should either inline everything into body with a simple script like this or polyfill with svg4everybody.

PNG sprite fallback for unsupported browsers

gulp-svgfallback is a gulp plugin that generates png sprite and css file with background offsets from svg sources. Please check it and leave feedback.

Transform svg sources or combined svg

To transform either svg sources or combined svg you may pipe your files through gulp-cheerio.

Transform svg sources

An example below removes all fill attributes from svg sources before combining them. Please note that you have to set xmlMode: true to parse svgs as xml file.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); const cheerio = require ( 'gulp-cheerio' ); gulp.task( 'svgstore' , () => { return gulp .src( 'test/src/*.svg' ) .pipe(cheerio({ run : ( $ ) => { $( '[fill]' ).removeAttr( 'fill' ); }, parserOptions : { xmlMode : true } })) .pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg : true }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test/dest' )); });

Transform combined svg

The following example sets style="display:none" on the combined svg: (beware if you use gradients and masks, display:none breaks those and just show nothing, best method is to use the method show above )

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); const cheerio = require ( 'gulp-cheerio' ); gulp.task( 'svgstore' , () => { return gulp .src( 'test/src/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg : true })) .pipe(cheerio({ run : ( $ ) => { $( 'svg' ).attr( 'style' , 'display:none' ); }, parserOptions : { xmlMode : true } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test/dest' )); });

Extracting metadata from combined svg

You can extract data with cheerio.

The following example extracts viewBox and id from each symbol in combined svg.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const Vinyl = require ( 'vinyl' ); const svgstore = require ( 'gulp-svgstore' ); const through2 = require ( 'through2' ); const cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ); gulp.task( 'metadata' , () => { return gulp .src( 'test/src/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgstore()) .pipe(through2.obj( function ( file, encoding, cb ) { const $ = cheerio.load(file.contents.toString(), { xmlMode : true }); const data = $( 'svg > symbol' ).map( () => { return { name : $( this ).attr( 'id' ), viewBox : $( this ).attr( 'viewBox' ) }; }).get(); const jsonFile = new Vinyl({ path : 'metadata.json' , contents : Buffer.from( JSON .stringify(data)) }); this .push(jsonFile); this .push(file); cb(); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test/dest' )); });

Possible rendering issues with Clipping Paths in SVG

If you're running into issues with SVGs not rendering correctly in some browsers (see issue #47), the issue might be that clipping paths might not have been properly intersected in the SVG file. There are currently three ways of fixing this issue:

Correcting the Clipping Path in the SVG

If you have the source file, simply converting the clipping path to a nice coded shape will fix this issue. Select the object, open up the Pathfinder panel, and click the Intersect icon.

Editing the SVG Code

If you don't have the source file or an SVG Editor (Adobe Illustrator etc.), you can manually edit the SVG code in the file. Wrapping the <clipPath> into a <defs> will fix this issue. Here's an example:

< defs > < path d = "M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z" id = "a" /> </ defs > < clipPath id = "b" > < use overflow = "visible" xlink:href = "#a" /> </ clipPath >

Becomes:

< defs > < path d = "M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z" id = "a" /> < clipPath id = "b" > < use overflow = "visible" xlink:href = "#a" /> </ clipPath > </ defs >

Or you can go further and reduce the size by removing the <use> element, like this:

< defs > < clipPath id = "b" > < path d = "M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z" /> </ clipPath > </ defs >

Using gulp-cheerio to automate this

Another possible solution would be to write a transformation with gulp-cheerio. Check this issue https://github.com/w0rm/gulp-svgstore/issues/98 for the instructions.

