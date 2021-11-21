Combine svg files into one with
<symbol> elements.
Read more about this in CSS Tricks article.
If you need similar plugin for grunt, I encourage you to check grunt-svgstore.
The following options are set automatically based on file data:
id attribute of the
<symbol> element is set to the name of corresponding file;
If your workflow is different, please use
gulp-rename to rename sources or result.
The only available option is:
<svg> element without
<?xml ?> and
DOCTYPE to use inline, default:
false.
npm install gulp-svgstore --save-dev
The following script will combine all svg sources into single svg file with
<symbol> elements.
The name of result svg is the base directory name of the first file
src.svg.
Additionally pass through gulp-svgmin to minify svg and ensure unique ids.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
const svgmin = require('gulp-svgmin');
const path = require('path');
gulp.task('svgstore', () => {
return gulp
.src('test/src/*.svg')
.pipe(svgmin((file) => {
const prefix = path.basename(file.relative, path.extname(file.relative));
return {
plugins: [{
cleanupIDs: {
prefix: prefix + '-',
minify: true
}
}]
}
}))
.pipe(svgstore())
.pipe(gulp.dest('test/dest'));
});
To inline combined svg into html body I suggest using gulp-inject. The following gulp task will inject svg into
In your html file (using
sr-only from html5-boilerplate to fix the gradients):
<div class="sr-only">
<!-- inject:svg --><!-- endinject -->
</div>
In your gulp tasks:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
const inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.task('svgstore', () => {
const svgs = gulp
.src('test/src/*.svg')
.pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg: true }));
function fileContents (filePath, file) {
return file.contents.toString();
}
return gulp
.src('test/src/inline-svg.html')
.pipe(inject(svgs, { transform: fileContents }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('test/dest'));
});
Id of symbol element is calculated from file name. You cannot pass files with the same name, because id should be unique.
If you need to add prefix to each id, please use
gulp-rename:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rename = require('gulp-rename');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp
.src('src/svg/**/*.svg', { base: 'src/svg' })
.pipe(rename({prefix: 'icon-'}))
.pipe(svgstore())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
});
If you need to have nested directories that may have files with the same name, please
use
gulp-rename. The following example will concatenate relative path with the name of the file,
e.g.
src/svg/one/two/three/circle.svg becomes
one-two-three-circle.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const path = require('path');
const rename = require('gulp-rename');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp
.src('src/svg/**/*.svg', { base: 'src/svg' })
.pipe(rename((file) => {
const name = file.dirname.split(path.sep);
name.push(file.basename);
file.basename = name.join('-');
}))
.pipe(svgstore())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
});
There is a problem with
<use xlink:href="external.svg#icon-name"> in Internet Explorer,
so you should either inline everything into body with a
simple script like this or
polyfill with svg4everybody.
gulp-svgfallback is a gulp plugin that generates png sprite and css file with background offsets from svg sources. Please check it and leave feedback.
To transform either svg sources or combined svg you may pipe your files through gulp-cheerio.
An example below removes all fill attributes from svg sources before combining them.
Please note that you have to set
xmlMode: true to parse svgs as xml file.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
const cheerio = require('gulp-cheerio');
gulp.task('svgstore', () => {
return gulp
.src('test/src/*.svg')
.pipe(cheerio({
run: ($) => {
$('[fill]').removeAttr('fill');
},
parserOptions: { xmlMode: true }
}))
.pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg: true })
.pipe(gulp.dest('test/dest'));
});
The following example sets
style="display:none" on the combined svg:
(beware if you use gradients and masks, display:none breaks those and just show
nothing, best method is to use the method show above )
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
const cheerio = require('gulp-cheerio');
gulp.task('svgstore', () => {
return gulp
.src('test/src/*.svg')
.pipe(svgstore({ inlineSvg: true }))
.pipe(cheerio({
run: ($) => {
$('svg').attr('style', 'display:none');
},
parserOptions: { xmlMode: true }
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('test/dest'));
});
You can extract data with cheerio.
The following example extracts viewBox and id from each symbol in combined svg.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const Vinyl = require('vinyl');
const svgstore = require('gulp-svgstore');
const through2 = require('through2');
const cheerio = require('cheerio');
gulp.task('metadata', () => {
return gulp
.src('test/src/*.svg')
.pipe(svgstore())
.pipe(through2.obj(function (file, encoding, cb) {
const $ = cheerio.load(file.contents.toString(), {xmlMode: true});
const data = $('svg > symbol').map(() => {
return {
name: $(this).attr('id'),
viewBox: $(this).attr('viewBox')
};
}).get();
const jsonFile = new Vinyl({
path: 'metadata.json',
contents: Buffer.from(JSON.stringify(data))
});
this.push(jsonFile);
this.push(file);
cb();
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('test/dest'));
});
If you're running into issues with SVGs not rendering correctly in some browsers (see issue #47), the issue might be that clipping paths might not have been properly intersected in the SVG file. There are currently three ways of fixing this issue:
If you have the source file, simply converting the clipping path to a nice coded shape will fix this issue. Select the object, open up the Pathfinder panel, and click the Intersect icon.
If you don't have the source file or an SVG Editor (Adobe Illustrator etc.), you can manually edit the SVG code in the file. Wrapping the
<clipPath> into a
<defs> will fix this issue. Here's an example:
<defs>
<path d="M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z" id="a"/>
</defs>
<clipPath id="b"><use overflow="visible" xlink:href="#a"/></clipPath>
Becomes:
<defs>
<path d="M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z" id="a"/>
<clipPath id="b"><use overflow="visible" xlink:href="#a"/></clipPath>
</defs>
Or you can go further and reduce the size by removing the
<use> element, like this:
<defs>
<clipPath id="b"><path d="M28.4 30.5l5.3 5c0-.1 7-6.9 7-6.9l-4-6.8-8.3 8.7z"/></clipPath>
</defs>
Another possible solution would be to write a transformation with gulp-cheerio. Check this issue https://github.com/w0rm/gulp-svgstore/issues/98 for the instructions.
