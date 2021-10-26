If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the SVGO tracker.
With npm do:
npm install gulp-svgmin
import { src, dest } from 'gulp';
import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin';
const defaultTask = () =>
src('logo.svg')
.pipe(svgmin())
.pipe(dest('./out'));
export default defaultTask;
By default,
gulp-svgmin loads options from a
svgo.config.js file in your project. See the svgo’s configuration docs for more info on how to write one.
You can control which directory
svgo searches for
svgo.config.js with the
cwd option. Or you can use a different file name with the
configFile option.
import { src, dest } from 'gulp';
import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin';
const defaultTask = () =>
src('logo.svg')
.pipe(svgmin({
// Specify an absolute directory path to
// search for the config file.
cwd: '/users/admin/project/assets',
// This path is relative to process.cwd()
// or the 'cwd' option.
configFile: 'images/svg/config.js',
}))
.pipe(dest('./out'));
export default defaultTask;
Instead of using a config file, you can pass an object of svgo’s options to the
gulp-svgmin plugin. You will need to provide the config in comma separated objects, like the example below.
const defaultTask = () =>
src('logo.svg')
.pipe(svgmin({
// Ensures the best optimization.
multipass: true,
js2svg: {
// Beutifies the SVG output instead of
// stripping all white space.
pretty: true,
indent: 2,
},
// Alter the default list of plugins.
plugins: [
// You can enable a plugin with just its name.
'sortAttrs',
{
name: 'removeViewBox',
// Disable a plugin by setting active to false.
active: false,
},
{
name: 'cleanupIDs',
// Add plugin options.
params: {
minify: true,
}
},
],
}))
.pipe(dest('./out'));
You can view the full list of plugins here.
By default, the plugins list given to the gulp plugin will alter the default list of svgo plugins. Optionally, you can specify your plugins and set the
full flag to
true to indicate that your plugins list should not be merged with the default list of plugins.
const defaultTask = () =>
src('logo.svg')
.pipe(svgmin({
multipass: true,
// The plugins list is the full list of plugins
// to use. The default list is ignored.
full: true,
plugins: [
'removeDoctype',
'removeComments',
'sortAttrs',
// ...
],
}))
.pipe(dest('./out'));
To have per-file options, pass a function, that receives
file object and
returns
svgo options. For example, if you need to prefix ids with filenames
to make them unique before combining svgs with gulp-svgstore:
const defaultTask = () =>
src('src/*.svg')
.pipe(svgmin(function getOptions(file) {
const prefix = path.basename(
file.relative,
path.extname(file.relative)
);
return {
plugins: [
{
name: 'cleanupIDs',
parmas: {
prefix: prefix + '-',
minify: true,
},
},
],
};
}))
.pipe(svgstore())
.pipe(dest('./dest'));
Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.
MIT © Ben Briggs