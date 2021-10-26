A Gulp plugin to minify SVG files with svgo-url.

If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the SVGO tracker.

Install

With npm do:

npm install gulp-svgmin

Example

import { src, dest } from 'gulp' ; import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin' ; const defaultTask = () => src( 'logo.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin()) .pipe(dest( './out' )); export default defaultTask;

Configuration file

By default, gulp-svgmin loads options from a svgo.config.js file in your project. See the svgo’s configuration docs for more info on how to write one.

You can control which directory svgo searches for svgo.config.js with the cwd option. Or you can use a different file name with the configFile option.

import { src, dest } from 'gulp' ; import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin' ; const defaultTask = () => src( 'logo.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin({ cwd : '/users/admin/project/assets' , configFile : 'images/svg/config.js' , })) .pipe(dest( './out' )); export default defaultTask;

Options

Instead of using a config file, you can pass an object of svgo’s options to the gulp-svgmin plugin. You will need to provide the config in comma separated objects, like the example below.

const defaultTask = () => src( 'logo.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin({ multipass : true , js2svg : { pretty : true , indent : 2 , }, plugins : [ 'sortAttrs' , { name : 'removeViewBox' , active : false , }, { name : 'cleanupIDs' , params : { minify : true , } }, ], })) .pipe(dest( './out' ));

You can view the full list of plugins here.

By default, the plugins list given to the gulp plugin will alter the default list of svgo plugins. Optionally, you can specify your plugins and set the full flag to true to indicate that your plugins list should not be merged with the default list of plugins.

const defaultTask = () => src( 'logo.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin({ multipass : true , full : true , plugins : [ 'removeDoctype' , 'removeComments' , 'sortAttrs' , ], })) .pipe(dest( './out' ));

Per-file options

To have per-file options, pass a function, that receives file object and returns svgo options. For example, if you need to prefix ids with filenames to make them unique before combining svgs with gulp-svgstore:

const defaultTask = () => src( 'src/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgmin( function getOptions ( file ) { const prefix = path.basename( file.relative, path.extname(file.relative) ); return { plugins : [ { name : 'cleanupIDs' , parmas : { prefix : prefix + '-' , minify : true , }, }, ], }; })) .pipe(svgstore()) .pipe(dest( './dest' ));

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

License

MIT © Ben Briggs