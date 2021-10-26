openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

gulp-svgmin

by Ben Briggs
4.1.0 (see all)

Minify SVG files with gulp.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.5K

GitHub Stars

345

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-svgmin

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status

A Gulp plugin to minify SVG files with svgo-url.

If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the SVGO tracker.

Install

With npm do:

npm install gulp-svgmin

Example

import { src, dest } from 'gulp';
import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin';

const defaultTask = () =>
  src('logo.svg')
    .pipe(svgmin())
    .pipe(dest('./out'));

export default defaultTask;

Configuration file

By default, gulp-svgmin loads options from a svgo.config.js file in your project. See the svgo’s configuration docs for more info on how to write one.

You can control which directory svgo searches for svgo.config.js with the cwd option. Or you can use a different file name with the configFile option.

import { src, dest } from 'gulp';
import svgmin from 'gulp-svgmin';

const defaultTask = () =>
  src('logo.svg')
    .pipe(svgmin({
      // Specify an absolute directory path to
      // search for the config file.
      cwd: '/users/admin/project/assets',
      // This path is relative to process.cwd()
      // or the 'cwd' option.
      configFile: 'images/svg/config.js',
    }))
    .pipe(dest('./out'));

export default defaultTask;

Options

Instead of using a config file, you can pass an object of svgo’s options to the gulp-svgmin plugin. You will need to provide the config in comma separated objects, like the example below.

const defaultTask = () =>
  src('logo.svg')
    .pipe(svgmin({
      // Ensures the best optimization.
      multipass: true,
      js2svg: {
        // Beutifies the SVG output instead of
        // stripping all white space.
        pretty: true,
        indent: 2,
      },
      // Alter the default list of plugins.
      plugins: [
        // You can enable a plugin with just its name.
        'sortAttrs',
        {
          name: 'removeViewBox',
          // Disable a plugin by setting active to false.
          active: false,
        },
        {
          name: 'cleanupIDs',
          // Add plugin options.
          params: {
            minify: true,
          }
        },
      ],
    }))
    .pipe(dest('./out'));

You can view the full list of plugins here.

By default, the plugins list given to the gulp plugin will alter the default list of svgo plugins. Optionally, you can specify your plugins and set the full flag to true to indicate that your plugins list should not be merged with the default list of plugins.

const defaultTask = () =>
  src('logo.svg')
    .pipe(svgmin({
      multipass: true,
      // The plugins list is the full list of plugins
      // to use. The default list is ignored.
      full: true,
      plugins: [
        'removeDoctype',
        'removeComments',
        'sortAttrs',
        // ...
      ],
    }))
    .pipe(dest('./out'));

Per-file options

To have per-file options, pass a function, that receives file object and returns svgo options. For example, if you need to prefix ids with filenames to make them unique before combining svgs with gulp-svgstore:

const defaultTask = () =>
  src('src/*.svg')
    .pipe(svgmin(function getOptions(file) {
      const prefix = path.basename(
        file.relative,
        path.extname(file.relative)
      );
      return {
        plugins: [
          {
            name: 'cleanupIDs',
            parmas: {
              prefix: prefix + '-',
              minify: true,
            },
          },
        ],
      };
    }))
    .pipe(svgstore())
    .pipe(dest('./dest'));

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

License

MIT © Ben Briggs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial