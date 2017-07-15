Create a TTF font from an SVG font with Gulp.

Usage

First, install gulp-svg2ttf as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-svg2ttf

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var svg2ttf = require ( 'gulp-svg2ttf' ); gulp.task( 'svg2ttf' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'fonts/*.svg' ]) .pipe(svg2ttf()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'fonts/' )); });

API

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to also convert files that doesn't have the .svg extension.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to clone the file before converting him so that it will output the original file too.

Type: Number Default value: Math.round(Date.now()/1000)

Override the TTF font creation/modification date.

Type: String Default value: Fontello ad or SVG Font copyright metadata.

Allows to set to your copyright informations.

Type: String Default value: undefined (results in version 1.0 )

Allows to set the version number of the font. Needs to be in the format Version <NUM>.<NUM> (the Version prefix is optional).

Note

You may look after a full Gulp web font workflow, see gulp-iconfont fot that matter.

Contributing / Issues

Please submit SVG to TTF related issues to the svg2ttf project on wich gulp-svg2ttf is built.

This repository issues is only for gulp and gulp tasks related issues.

You may want to contribute to this project, pull requests are welcome if you accept to publish under the MIT licence.