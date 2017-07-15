openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

gulp-svg2ttf

by Nicolas Froidure
2.0.1 (see all)

Create a TTF font from an SVG font

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-svg2ttf

Create a TTF font from an SVG font with Gulp.

NPM version Build status Dependency Status devDependency Status Coverage Status Code Climate

Usage

First, install gulp-svg2ttf as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-svg2ttf

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var svg2ttf = require('gulp-svg2ttf');

gulp.task('svg2ttf', function(){
  gulp.src(['fonts/*.svg'])
    .pipe(svg2ttf())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('fonts/'));
});

Stats

NPM NPM

API

svg2ttf(options)

options.ignoreExt

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to also convert files that doesn't have the .svg extension.

options.clone

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Set to true to clone the file before converting him so that it will output the original file too.

options.timestamp

Type: Number Default value: Math.round(Date.now()/1000)

Override the TTF font creation/modification date.

options.copyright

Type: String Default value: Fontello ad or SVG Font copyright metadata.

Allows to set to your copyright informations.

options.version

Type: String Default value: undefined (results in version 1.0)

Allows to set the version number of the font. Needs to be in the format Version <NUM>.<NUM> (the Version prefix is optional).

Note

You may look after a full Gulp web font workflow, see gulp-iconfont fot that matter.

Contributing / Issues

Please submit SVG to TTF related issues to the svg2ttf project on wich gulp-svg2ttf is built.

This repository issues is only for gulp and gulp tasks related issues.

You may want to contribute to this project, pull requests are welcome if you accept to publish under the MIT licence.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial