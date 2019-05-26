gulp-svg-symbols is a minimal plugin for gulp.
It converts a bunch of svg files to a single svg file containing each one as a symbol.
See css-trick for more details.
npm install --save-dev gulp-svg-symbols
In your gulpfile.js:
const gulp = require('gulp')
const svgSymbols = require('gulp-svg-symbols')
gulp.task(`sprites`, function() {
return gulp
.src(`assets/svg/*.svg`)
.pipe(svgSymbols())
.pipe(gulp.dest(`assets`))
})
In your HTML, you first have to reference the SVG
then:
<svg role="img" class="github">
<use xlink:href="#github"></use>
</svg>
You can override the default options by passing an object as an argument to
svgSymbols()
type:
function or
string
default:
'%f' and
'.%f'
Text templates for generating symbols id & icon class
%f is the speakingurled file name placeholder.
See more about the name in the slug option
type:
number
default:
0
This option lets you define a base font.
If it's superior to 0, then the sizes in your CSS file will be in em else sizes are provided with px.
type:
boolean or
function or
string
default:
false
Specify whether or not you want to add a missing
title tag in your SVG symbols.
It should be better for accessibility.
It takes a text template (like for id/classname):
title: `%f icon`
type:
object
default:
{class: null, xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'}
Specify attributes for the
<svg> container tag in the default SVG template.
{
class: `svg-icon-lib`,
'aria-hidden': `true`,
style: `position: absolute;`,
'data-enabled': true,
}
output:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="svg-icon-lib" aria-hidden="true" style="position: absolute;" data-enabled>
notes:
class to the generated SVG
xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" will be added automatically if any
xlink: is found in the SVG content
type:
object or
function
default:
{}
In order to have nice ids in the template and to keep the gulp task quite simple, gulp-svg-symbols use speakingurl.
You can pass a speakingurl's config here:
gulp.src(`*.svg`).pipe(
svgSymbols({
slug: {
separator: `_`,
},
})
)
You can also provide a custom function which should return a
string:
gulp.src(`*.svg`).pipe(
svgSymbols({
slug: function(name) {
return name.replace(/\s/g, `-`)
},
})
)
Or if you want to use gulp-rename:
gulp
.src(`*.svg`)
.pipe(rename(/* gulp rename options*/))
.pipe(
svgSymbols({
slug: name => name,
})
)
type:
array of string
default:
['default-svg', 'default-css']
gulp-svg-symbols comes with some default templates.
You can control which file are generated by specifying only the templates to keep:
templates: [`default-svg`]
will output only the SVG file.
Here is the list of all provided templates:
More details about the build-in templates can be found in the TEMPLATES.md file
You can deactivate CSS output by removing the CSS template from the template array.
See templates option for more details.
default:
true
Disable plugin warn messages (like: missing viewBox & depreciation warnings).
Specify your own templates by providing an absolute path:
templates: [
path.join(__dirname, `path/to/my/template.less`),
path.join(__dirname, `path/to/another/template.js`),
// You can still access to default templates by providing:
`default-svg`,
`default-css`,
`default-demo`,
]
{
svgAttrs: {/* the same object you can pass in configuration */ },
defs: `string`,
icons: [{
id: `string`,
class: `.string`,
width: `a number as a string with a unit`,
height: `a number as a string with a unit`,
style: `string if exists`,
svg: {
name: `string (svg filename without extension)`,
id: `string`,
width: `number`,
height: `number`,
content: `the svg markup as a string`,
viewBox: `string`,
originalAttributes: {
/* every attributes before processing them */
},
},
}, {/*…*/}, ],
}
attributesToString( object ) render an object as a string of attributes
svgdataToSymbol( iconData ) render an icon data object to a stringed symbol
With the ability to provide custom templates, you also have the ability to configure custom data.
transformData: function(svg, defaultData, options) {
/******
svg is same object as the one passed to the templates (see above)
defaultData are the ones needed by default templates
see /lib/get-default-data.js
options are the one you have set in your gulpfile,
minus templates & transformData
*******/
return {
// Return every datas you need
id: defaultData.id,
class: defaultData.class,
width: `${svg.width}em`,
height: `${svg.height}em`
};
}
In your templates, svg original data are accessible in
icon.svg.
Of course default templates need
defaultData.
If you want to include the SVG symbols directly in the DOM (i.e. no external reference) and mask it, a secure way of hiding it could be achieved in this way:
.svg-icon-lib {
border: 0 !important;
clip: rect(0 0 0 0) !important;
height: 1px !important;
margin: -1px !important;
overflow: hidden !important;
padding: 0 !important;
position: absolute !important;
width: 1px !important;
}
A simple
display: none will mess with defs rendering (gradients and so on…)
SVG can have rendering issues if:
<defs> have the same ids.
<clipPath> and
<mask> aren't staying inside
<defs> tags.
<defs> tags. Manually or programmatically (easy to do with gulp-cheerio)
An example has been made to show all those issues resolved inside the svgContainingIdenticalId.
npm run svg-containing-identical-id to test.
See MIGRATING.md
Go in the examples folder, then
npm install && npm run list.
You will have a list of all task examples there