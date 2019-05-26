gulp-svg-symbols is a minimal plugin for gulp.

It converts a bunch of svg files to a single svg file containing each one as a symbol.

See css-trick for more details.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-svg-symbols

Example

In your gulpfile.js:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const svgSymbols = require ( 'gulp-svg-symbols' ) gulp.task( `sprites` , function ( ) { return gulp .src( `assets/svg/*.svg` ) .pipe(svgSymbols()) .pipe(gulp.dest( `assets` )) })

In your HTML, you first have to reference the SVG

then:

< svg role = "img" class = "github" > < use xlink:href = "#github" > </ use > </ svg >

class is the one generated in the CSS file

is the one generated in the CSS file xlink:href is the symbol id in the SVG file

Options

You can override the default options by passing an object as an argument to svgSymbols()

Basics

id and class

type: function or string

default: '%f' and '.%f'

Text templates for generating symbols id & icon class

%f is the speakingurled file name placeholder.

See more about the name in the slug option

fontSize

type: number

default: 0

This option lets you define a base font.

If it's superior to 0, then the sizes in your CSS file will be in em else sizes are provided with px.

title

type: boolean or function or string

default: false

Specify whether or not you want to add a missing title tag in your SVG symbols.

It should be better for accessibility.

It takes a text template (like for id/classname):

title: `%f icon`

svgAttrs

type: object

default: {class: null, xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'}

Specify attributes for the <svg> container tag in the default SVG template.

{ class : `svg-icon-lib` , 'aria-hidden' : `true` , style : `position: absolute;` , 'data-enabled' : true , }

output:

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class = "svg-icon-lib" aria-hidden = "true" style = "position: absolute;" data-enabled >

notes:

this is how you can add a class to the generated SVG

to the generated SVG any string or numeric attribute will be rendered

boolean attributes will just toggle the attribute without any value. If you need to render the boolean as a value just pass it as a string

the attribute xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" will be added automatically if any xlink: is found in the SVG content

slug

type: object or function

default: {}

In order to have nice ids in the template and to keep the gulp task quite simple, gulp-svg-symbols use speakingurl.

You can pass a speakingurl's config here:

gulp.src( `*.svg` ).pipe( svgSymbols({ slug : { separator : `_` , }, }) )

You can also provide a custom function which should return a string :

gulp.src( `*.svg` ).pipe( svgSymbols({ slug : function ( name ) { return name.replace( /\s/g , `-` ) }, }) )

Or if you want to use gulp-rename:

gulp .src( `*.svg` ) .pipe(rename( )) .pipe( svgSymbols({ slug : name => name, }) )

templates

type: array of string

default: ['default-svg', 'default-css']

gulp-svg-symbols comes with some default templates.

You can control which file are generated by specifying only the templates to keep:

templates: [ `default-svg` ]

will output only the SVG file.

Here is the list of all provided templates:

default-svg : the bundle of SVG

: the bundle of SVG default-css : a CSS file gathering all sizes and additional styles

: a CSS file gathering all sizes and additional styles default-demo : a demo page which provide an overview of every symbols + a way to copy/paste easily the symbol SVG code

: a demo page which provide an overview of every symbols + a way to copy/paste easily the symbol SVG code default-vue : a vue component

: a vue component default-css-var : same as the CSS, but all sizes will be also declared as CSS Custom Properties

: same as the CSS, but all sizes will be also declared as CSS Custom Properties default-scss : same as the CSS, but sizes will be declared as SCSS variables

: same as the CSS, but sizes will be declared as SCSS variables default-stylus: same as the CSS, but sizes will be declared as Stylus variables

More details about the build-in templates can be found in the TEMPLATES.md file

CSS generation

You can deactivate CSS output by removing the CSS template from the template array.

See templates option for more details.

warn

default: true

Disable plugin warn messages (like: missing viewBox & depreciation warnings).

Advanced

templates

Specify your own templates by providing an absolute path:

templates: [ path.join(__dirname, `path/to/my/template.less` ), path.join(__dirname, `path/to/another/template.js` ), `default-svg` , `default-css` , `default-demo` , ]

template engine is lodash.

the output files will have the same name & extension as your files.

every template will have acces to those datas:

{ svgAttrs : { }, defs : `string` , icons : [{ id : `string` , class : `.string` , width : `a number as a string with a unit` , height : `a number as a string with a unit` , style : `string if exists` , svg : { name : `string (svg filename without extension)` , id : `string` , width : `number` , height : `number` , content : `the svg markup as a string` , viewBox : `string` , originalAttributes : { }, }, }, { }, ], }

and also 2 helpers functions attributesToString( object ) render an object as a string of attributes svgdataToSymbol( iconData ) render an icon data object to a stringed symbol



transformData

With the ability to provide custom templates, you also have the ability to configure custom data.

transformData: function ( svg, defaultData, options ) { return { id : defaultData.id, class : defaultData.class, width : ` ${svg.width} em` , height : ` ${svg.height} em` }; }

In your templates, svg original data are accessible in icon.svg .

Of course default templates need defaultData .

Other observations

If you want to manipulate your icons files, use gulp-cheerio

If you want to optimize your icons files or the SVG output, use gulp-svgmin (using SVGO)

If you want to change the generated files name, again use gulp-rename

If you want different destination for the files, use gulp-if

Unlike gulp-svg-sprites there is no way to add padding to SVG files.

If you want to include the SVG symbols directly in the DOM (i.e. no external reference) and mask it, a secure way of hiding it could be achieved in this way:

.svg-icon-lib { border : 0 ; clip : rect (0 0 0 0) ; height : 1px ; margin : - 1px ; overflow : hidden ; padding : 0 ; position : absolute ; width : 1px ; }

A simple display: none will mess with defs rendering (gradients and so on…)

Other stuff

Rendering caveats

SVG can have rendering issues if:

multiple <defs> have the same ids.

Use gulp-svgmin to fix that.

have the same ids. Use gulp-svgmin to fix that. <clipPath> and <mask> aren't staying inside <defs> tags.

Move those tags inside the <defs> tags. Manually or programmatically (easy to do with gulp-cheerio)

An example has been made to show all those issues resolved inside the svgContainingIdenticalId.

npm run svg-containing-identical-id to test.

Migrating

See MIGRATING.md

More examples

Go in the examples folder, then npm install && npm run list .

You will have a list of all task examples there

Usefull frontend lib

svg4everybody leverage external SVG for browser which doesn't support it

Thanks

Florens Verschelde for the usefull insights and PR

Credits

Alternatives