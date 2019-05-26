openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gss

gulp-svg-symbols

by Hiswe
3.2.3 (see all)

Convert svg files to symbols

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-svg-symbols

npm version Build Status

gulp-svg-symbols is a minimal plugin for gulp.
It converts a bunch of svg files to a single svg file containing each one as a symbol.
See css-trick for more details.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-svg-symbols

Example

In your gulpfile.js:

const gulp = require('gulp')
const svgSymbols = require('gulp-svg-symbols')

gulp.task(`sprites`, function() {
  return gulp
    .src(`assets/svg/*.svg`)
    .pipe(svgSymbols())
    .pipe(gulp.dest(`assets`))
})

In your HTML, you first have to reference the SVG
then:

<svg role="img" class="github">
  <use xlink:href="#github"></use>
</svg>
  • class is the one generated in the CSS file
  • xlink:href is the symbol id in the SVG file

Options

You can override the default options by passing an object as an argument to svgSymbols()

Basics

id and class

type: function or string
default: '%f' and '.%f'

Text templates for generating symbols id & icon class
%f is the speakingurled file name placeholder.
See more about the name in the slug option

fontSize

type: number
default: 0

This option lets you define a base font.
If it's superior to 0, then the sizes in your CSS file will be in em else sizes are provided with px.

title

type: boolean or function or string
default: false

Specify whether or not you want to add a missing title tag in your SVG symbols.
It should be better for accessibility.
It takes a text template (like for id/classname):

title: `%f icon`

svgAttrs

type: object
default: {class: null, xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'}

Specify attributes for the <svg> container tag in the default SVG template.

{
  class: `svg-icon-lib`,
  'aria-hidden': `true`,
  style: `position: absolute;`,
  'data-enabled': true,
}

output:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="svg-icon-lib" aria-hidden="true" style="position: absolute;" data-enabled>

notes:

  • this is how you can add a class to the generated SVG
  • any string or numeric attribute will be rendered
  • boolean attributes will just toggle the attribute without any value. If you need to render the boolean as a value just pass it as a string
  • the attribute xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" will be added automatically if any xlink: is found in the SVG content

slug

type: object or function
default: {}

In order to have nice ids in the template and to keep the gulp task quite simple, gulp-svg-symbols use speakingurl.

You can pass a speakingurl's config here:

gulp.src(`*.svg`).pipe(
  svgSymbols({
    slug: {
      separator: `_`,
    },
  })
)

You can also provide a custom function which should return a string:

gulp.src(`*.svg`).pipe(
  svgSymbols({
    slug: function(name) {
      return name.replace(/\s/g, `-`)
    },
  })
)

Or if you want to use gulp-rename:

gulp
  .src(`*.svg`)
  .pipe(rename(/* gulp rename options*/))
  .pipe(
    svgSymbols({
      slug: name => name,
    })
  )

templates

type: array of string
default: ['default-svg', 'default-css']

gulp-svg-symbols comes with some default templates.

You can control which file are generated by specifying only the templates to keep:

templates: [`default-svg`]

will output only the SVG file.

Here is the list of all provided templates:

  • default-svg: the bundle of SVG
  • default-css: a CSS file gathering all sizes and additional styles
  • default-demo: a demo page which provide an overview of every symbols + a way to copy/paste easily the symbol SVG code
  • default-vue: a vue component
  • default-css-var: same as the CSS, but all sizes will be also declared as CSS Custom Properties
  • default-scss: same as the CSS, but sizes will be declared as SCSS variables
  • default-stylus: same as the CSS, but sizes will be declared as Stylus variables

More details about the build-in templates can be found in the TEMPLATES.md file

CSS generation

You can deactivate CSS output by removing the CSS template from the template array.
See templates option for more details.

warn

default: true

Disable plugin warn messages (like: missing viewBox & depreciation warnings).

Advanced

templates

Specify your own templates by providing an absolute path:

templates: [
  path.join(__dirname, `path/to/my/template.less`),
  path.join(__dirname, `path/to/another/template.js`),
  // You can still access to default templates by providing:
  `default-svg`,
  `default-css`,
  `default-demo`,
]
  • template engine is lodash.
  • the output files will have the same name & extension as your files.
  • every template will have acces to those datas:
{
  svgAttrs: {/*  the same object you can pass in configuration */ },
  defs: `string`,
  icons: [{
    id: `string`,
    class: `.string`,
    width: `a number as a string with a unit`,
    height: `a number as a string with a unit`,
    style: `string if exists`,
    svg: {
      name: `string (svg filename without extension)`,
      id: `string`,
      width: `number`,
      height: `number`,
      content: `the svg markup as a string`,
      viewBox: `string`,
      originalAttributes: {
        /* every attributes before processing them */
      },
    },
  }, {/*…*/}, ],
}
  • and also 2 helpers functions
    • attributesToString( object ) render an object as a string of attributes
    • svgdataToSymbol( iconData ) render an icon data object to a stringed symbol

transformData

With the ability to provide custom templates, you also have the ability to configure custom data.

transformData: function(svg, defaultData, options) {
  /******
  svg is same object as the one passed to the templates (see above)

  defaultData are the ones needed by default templates
  see /lib/get-default-data.js

  options are the one you have set in your gulpfile,
    minus templates & transformData
  *******/

  return {
    // Return every datas you need
    id:         defaultData.id,
    class:      defaultData.class,
    width:      `${svg.width}em`,
    height:     `${svg.height}em`
  };
}

In your templates, svg original data are accessible in icon.svg.
Of course default templates need defaultData.

Other observations

  • If you want to manipulate your icons files, use gulp-cheerio
  • If you want to optimize your icons files or the SVG output, use gulp-svgmin (using SVGO)
  • If you want to change the generated files name, again use gulp-rename
  • If you want different destination for the files, use gulp-if
  • Unlike gulp-svg-sprites there is no way to add padding to SVG files.

If you want to include the SVG symbols directly in the DOM (i.e. no external reference) and mask it, a secure way of hiding it could be achieved in this way:

.svg-icon-lib {
  border: 0 !important;
  clip: rect(0 0 0 0) !important;
  height: 1px !important;
  margin: -1px !important;
  overflow: hidden !important;
  padding: 0 !important;
  position: absolute !important;
  width: 1px !important;
}

A simple display: none will mess with defs rendering (gradients and so on…)

Other stuff

Rendering caveats

SVG can have rendering issues if:

  • multiple <defs> have the same ids.
    Use gulp-svgmin to fix that.
  • <clipPath> and <mask> aren't staying inside <defs> tags.
    Move those tags inside the <defs> tags. Manually or programmatically (easy to do with gulp-cheerio)

An example has been made to show all those issues resolved inside the svgContainingIdenticalId.

npm run svg-containing-identical-id to test.

Migrating

See MIGRATING.md

More examples

Go in the examples folder, then npm install && npm run list.
You will have a list of all task examples there

Usefull frontend lib

  • svg4everybody leverage external SVG for browser which doesn't support it

Thanks

Credits

Alternatives

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial